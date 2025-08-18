UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to August 27, Apply at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in

JNVST has extended the last date for candidates to register and apply for Class 6 admission 2026. According to the revised dates, the last date to submit the application is August 27, 2025. 

Aug 18, 2025, 11:51 IST
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has extended the last date for students to register and apply for JNVST class 6 admissions 2026. According to the dates provided, the last date for students to register and apply for JNVST class 6 admissions is August 27, 2025. Eligible candidates can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process. 

To register for the JNVST Class 6 admissions, students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration details like previous academic qualification, appearing in JNVST earlier, district of residence for class 5, promotion to class 6 before July 31 and Aadhar card details. 

The JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026 entrance exam will be held in 2 phases. Phase 1 exam will be held on December 13, 2025, while Phase 2 will be held on April 26, 2026. Students applying must make sure they complete the registration and application process before the given deadline. 

JNVST Class 6 Registration - Click Here

Steps to Register for JNVST Class 6 Admissions

The JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026 registration link is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to register and apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of JNVST 

Step 2: Click on Admission 2026

Step 3: Click on Class 6 admission link

Step 4: Complete the registration and application process

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Save and submit

