JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to August 27, Apply at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has extended the last date for students to register and apply for JNVST class 6 admissions 2026. According to the dates provided, the last date for students to register and apply for JNVST class 6 admissions is August 27, 2025. Eligible candidates can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

To register for the JNVST Class 6 admissions, students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration details like previous academic qualification, appearing in JNVST earlier, district of residence for class 5, promotion to class 6 before July 31 and Aadhar card details.

The JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026 entrance exam will be held in 2 phases. Phase 1 exam will be held on December 13, 2025, while Phase 2 will be held on April 26, 2026. Students applying must make sure they complete the registration and application process before the given deadline.