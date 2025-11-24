Which Ocean Is Named After a Country?

Did you know that 71% of our planet is covered by water? That vast blue expanse is broken up into several massive bodies of water, which we call oceans. These aren't all the same. There are marginal seas, gulfs, and the five main oceans of the world: the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian, Southern (Antarctic), and Arctic Oceans. The Pacific Ocean holds the title of the largest and also contains the deepest known point, the Mariana Trench. Some might consider the Pacific or parts of the Atlantic the most dangerous due to powerful storms, but every ocean commands respect. Now, here's a challenge for you: Do you know which ocean is uniquely known for having the third-largest surface area in the world and is the only ocean named after a country? In this article, we'll take a look at the history, geography, and incredible features of this namesake ocean and why it holds such a distinctive place on our map.

Which is the Only Ocean which is Named after a Country?

The Indian Ocean is the only ocean named after a country, specifically India. It is the world's third-largest ocean, located between Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Southern Ocean. It covers approximately 70.56 million square kilometres. Geologically, it is considered the youngest of the major oceans.

Its formation began around 150 million years ago, when the supercontinent Gondwana broke apart and the Indian subcontinent began drifting northwards. The name itself, attested since at least 1515 in the Latin form Oceanus Orientalis Indicus, was given because the Indian Peninsula prominently juts into and dominates its northern boundaries.

The ocean's circulation is unique, strongly influenced by the seasonal monsoons. Its surrounding countries number around 38 sovereign states and dependent territories. It is vital for global trade, particularly oil and natural gas routes.