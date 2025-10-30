Explain: Why is the Ocean Blue?

The Ocean is vital for life on Earth as it produces over the half world’s oxygen and it also regulates the climate by absorbing the heat and Carbon dioxide and also it helps in analysing weather pattern. But do you all ever noticed, Why is the Ocean Blue?

If we see the total area of Ocean, it is approximately 361 million square kilometers (139 million square miles), which covers about 71% of the planet's surface. But, in all these, there is no proper clues, that’s why does Ocean appears to be in blue colour?

In this article, we will explore to find out the correct with proper scientific answer for “Why is the Ocean Blue in Colour?”

Why is the Ocean Blue?

The ocean looks blue primarily as water absorbs colours in the red part of the light spectrum and reflects the blue wavelengths that scatter and travel through the water. When sunlight enters the ocean, the longer wavelengths like red, orange, and yellow get absorbed quickly, while shorter blue wavelengths penetrate deeper and scatter, giving the ocean its iconic blue hue.