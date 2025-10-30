CBSE 10th, 12th Final Date Sheet 2026
NEET UG Counselling 2025: NMC drops 50 MBBS seats

Oct 30, 2025, 19:52 IST

The NMC has increased the total MBBS and BDS seats for NEET UG Counselling 2025 by 11,350 for the 2025-26 academic year, excluding AIIMS and JIPMER. The revised total is now 1,28,875, down 50 from the previous count of 1,28,925.

Key Points

  • NMC has increased medical seats for NEET UG 2025 by 11,350 for the 2025-26 academic year.
  • This increase excludes AIIMS and JIPMER.
  • The revised total number of seats is 1,28,875.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has revised the total MBBS and BDS seats. A total of 11,350 new seats have been added in the academic year 2025-26, excluding All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER). The prior count of 1,28,925 medical college seats has now been revised to 1,28,875, after a reduction of 50 seats. A total of 456 seats have been reduced during the renewal for the academic year 2025-26.

NMC stated there were some typographical errors while updating the seats of Swaminarayan Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Gujarat and Viraat Ramayan Institute of Medical Sciences (New Establishment), which have since been rectified.

