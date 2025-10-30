NEET UG Counselling 2025: NMC drops 50 MBBS seats

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has revised the total MBBS and BDS seats. A total of 11,350 new seats have been added in the academic year 2025-26, excluding All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER). The prior count of 1,28,925 medical college seats has now been revised to 1,28,875, after a reduction of 50 seats. A total of 456 seats have been reduced during the renewal for the academic year 2025-26.

NMC stated there were some typographical errors while updating the seats of Swaminarayan Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Gujarat and Viraat Ramayan Institute of Medical Sciences (New Establishment), which have since been rectified.

