List of Countries' Names that Start with the Letter F; Check Here!

Nations that start with the letter F present an enticing amalgamation of exploration, cultural richness, and natural splendour. From the undulating landscapes of Finland to the idyllic haven of Fiji and the iconic landmarks of France, these destinations cater to diverse preferences.. There are just 3 countries whose name starts with the letter F and they are: Fiji, Finland, France.

Countries That Start With The Letter F The countries that with the letter F are: 1. France

2. Finland

3. Fiji

4. Faroe Islands*

*In addition to these three countries, there exists a self-governing territory known as the Faroe Islands, which falls under the territory of Denmark.

List Of Countries That Start With The Letter F 1. France France, once referred to as Gaul, witnessed a historical transition as the Franks assumed control following the fall of the Roman Empire. Governed by the Franks, the nation bore the moniker "Kingdom of the Franks" or Francia, culminating in the nomenclature "France" derived from the term Francia. Situated in Europe, France spans approximately 640,000 square kilometres of land and 3,000 square kilometres of water. Its climate exhibits a Mediterranean character in the south and a mild to temperate disposition in the north. The topography is predominantly flat, with hills in the north and west, and mountains in the south. Borders about Germany, the Atlantic Ocean, Belgium, Monaco, and Spain.

2. Finland The name "Finland" denotes the land of the Finns. Encompassing 130,030 square miles in northern Europe, Finland ranks among the world's northernmost countries. Bordered by Norway to the north, the Gulf of Finland to the south, Russia to the east, and the Gulf of Bothnia and Sweden to the west, Finland's terrain is characterized by rocky landscapes and broad clay plains along the coast. The Lake District is cloaked in extensive forest, while the northern reaches are veiled in arctic scrub.