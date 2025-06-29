Did you know there are 195 countries recognised by the United Nations, each with its fascinating blend of culture, geography, and traditions?
Take Ethiopia, where a calendar of 13 months makes it feel like you're in a different year altogether, or Bhutan, where national happiness is measured more seriously than GDP.
You’ve probably stumbled across reels or trivia challenges asking people to name four countries starting with a particular letter—say “B”, “M”, or “Y”. More often than not, folks draw a blank, reminding us just how many incredible places fly under the radar.
If you’re on a quest to expand your global know-how, this article will introduce you to the countries starting with the letter “T”. It’s a fun way to sharpen your geography game and maybe even impress at your next quiz night. Let’s get started!
List of Countries That Start With the Letter ‘T’
The countries that start with the letter ‘T’ are Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Togo (Togolese Republic), (Kingdom of) Tonga, (Republic of) Trinidad and Tobago, (Republic of) Tunisia, Turkey (Republic of Türkiye), Turkmenistan, and Tuvalu.
1. (Republic of) Tajikistan
- Continent: Asia
- Capital: Dushanbe
- Population: 10.78 million
- Land Area: 139,960km²
Tajikistan, a mountainous Central Asian nation, is known for its stunning Pamir Mountains and ancient Silk Road cities. It's landlocked, bordering Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and China.
2. (United Republic of) Tanzania
- Continent: Africa
- Capital: Dodoma
- Population: 70.54 million
- Land Area: 885,800km²
Tanzania, in East Africa, is famous for Mount Kilimanjaro, the Serengeti National Park (with its Great Migration), and Zanzibar's spice islands. It shares borders with Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, DR Congo, Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique.
3. Thailand
- Continent: Asia
- Capital: Bangkok
- Population: 71.61 million
- Land Area: 510,890km²
Thailand, a Southeast Asian gem, is renowned for its beautiful beaches, rich Buddhist temples, and delicious street food. Its neighbours are Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and Malaysia.
4. Timor-Leste
- Continent: Asia
- Capital: Dili
- Population: 1.41 million
- Land Area: 14,870 km²
Timor-Leste, a Southeast Asian island nation, gained independence recently and is known for its rugged mountains, coffee production, and coral reefs. It shares an island border with Indonesia.
5. Togo (Togolese Republic)
- Continent: Africa
- Capital: Lomé
- Population: 3.11 million
- Land Area: 11,610km²
Togo, a narrow West African nation, is known for its palm-lined beaches and traditional villages. It borders Ghana, Burkina Faso, and Benin.
6. (Kingdom of) Tonga
- Continent: Oceania
- Capital: Nuku'alofa
- Population: 103,742 thousand
- Land Area: 720km²
The Kingdom of Tonga, a Polynesian archipelago in the South Pacific, is famous for its untouched beaches, whale watching, and friendly locals. It's surrounded by the ocean.
7. (Republic of) Trinidad and Tobago
- Continent: South America
- Capital: Port of Spain
- Population: 1.51 million
- Land Area: 5,130km²
Trinidad and Tobago, a Caribbean island nation, is known for its vibrant Carnival celebrations, calypso music, and oil and gas industries. It's located just off the coast of Venezuela.
8. (Republic of) Tunisia
- Continent: Africa
- Capital: Tunis
- Population: 12.34 million
- Land Area: 155,360km²
Tunisia, in North Africa, boasts ancient Roman ruins, the Sahara Desert, and Mediterranean beaches. It borders Algeria and Libya.
9. Turkey (Republic of Türkiye)
- Continent: Transcontinental country (lying partly in Asia and partly in Europe).
- Capital: Ankara
- Population: 87.68 million
- Land Area: 769,630km²
Turkey (Türkiye), straddling Europe and Asia, is famous for its rich history (Ottoman Empire, Byzantine Empire), unique cuisine, and stunning landscapes like Cappadocia. It borders Greece, Bulgaria, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan), Iran, Iraq, and Syria.
10. Turkmenistan
- Continent: Asia
- Capital: Ashgabat
- Population: 7.61 million
- Land Area: 469,930km²
Turkmenistan, another Central Asian country, is known for its vast Karakum Desert, unique architecture, and gas reserves. Its neighbours are Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Iran.
11. Tuvalu
- Continent: Oceania
- Capital: Funafuti
- Population: 9,492 thousand
- Land Area: 30km²
Tuvalu, a tiny Polynesian island nation in the Pacific, is famous for being one of the world's smallest countries and for its vulnerability to rising sea levels. It's surrounded by the Pacific Ocean.
List of Countries That End With the Letter ‘T’
The countries that end with the letter ‘T’ are Egypt, Ivory Coast (Republic of Côte d’Ivoire), and Kuwait.
