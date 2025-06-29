Did you know there are 195 countries recognised by the United Nations, each with its fascinating blend of culture, geography, and traditions? Take Ethiopia, where a calendar of 13 months makes it feel like you're in a different year altogether, or Bhutan, where national happiness is measured more seriously than GDP. You’ve probably stumbled across reels or trivia challenges asking people to name four countries starting with a particular letter—say “B”, “M”, or “Y”. More often than not, folks draw a blank, reminding us just how many incredible places fly under the radar. If you’re on a quest to expand your global know-how, this article will introduce you to the countries starting with the letter “T”. It’s a fun way to sharpen your geography game and maybe even impress at your next quiz night. Let’s get started!

List of Countries That Start With the Letter ‘T’ The countries that start with the letter ‘T’ are Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Togo (Togolese Republic), (Kingdom of) Tonga, (Republic of) Trinidad and Tobago, (Republic of) Tunisia, Turkey (Republic of Türkiye), Turkmenistan, and Tuvalu. 1. (Republic of) Tajikistan Source: Britannica Continent: Asia

Capital: Dushanbe

Population: 10.78 million

Land Area: 139,960 km² Tajikistan, a mountainous Central Asian nation, is known for its stunning Pamir Mountains and ancient Silk Road cities. It's landlocked, bordering Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and China. 2. (United Republic of) Tanzania Source: Britannica Continent: Africa

Capital: Dodoma

Population: 70.54 million

Land Area: 885,800 km² Tanzania, in East Africa, is famous for Mount Kilimanjaro, the Serengeti National Park (with its Great Migration), and Zanzibar's spice islands. It shares borders with Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, DR Congo, Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique.

3. Thailand Source: Freepik Continent: Asia

Capital: Bangkok

Population : 71.61 million

Land Area: 510,890 km² Thailand, a Southeast Asian gem, is renowned for its beautiful beaches, rich Buddhist temples, and delicious street food. Its neighbours are Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and Malaysia. 4. Timor-Leste Source: Britannica Continent: Asia

Capital: Dili

Population: 1.41 million

Land Area: 14,870 km² Timor-Leste, a Southeast Asian island nation, gained independence recently and is known for its rugged mountains, coffee production, and coral reefs. It shares an island border with Indonesia. 5. Togo (Togolese Republic) Source: Britannica Continent: Africa

Capital: Lomé

Population: 3.11 million

Land Area: 11,610 km² Togo, a narrow West African nation, is known for its palm-lined beaches and traditional villages. It borders Ghana, Burkina Faso, and Benin.

6. (Kingdom of) Tonga Source: Britannica Continent: Oceania

Capital: Nuku'alofa

Population: 103,742 thousand

Land Area: 720 km² The Kingdom of Tonga, a Polynesian archipelago in the South Pacific, is famous for its untouched beaches, whale watching, and friendly locals. It's surrounded by the ocean. 7. (Republic of) Trinidad and Tobago Source: Freepik Continent: South America

Capital: Port of Spain

Population: 1.51 million

Land Area: 5,130 km² Trinidad and Tobago, a Caribbean island nation, is known for its vibrant Carnival celebrations, calypso music, and oil and gas industries. It's located just off the coast of Venezuela. 8. (Republic of) Tunisia Source: Britannica Continent: Africa

Capital: Tunis

Population: 12.34 million

Land Area: 155,360 km² Tunisia, in North Africa, boasts ancient Roman ruins, the Sahara Desert, and Mediterranean beaches. It borders Algeria and Libya.

9. Turkey (Republic of Türkiye) Source: Britannica Continent: Transcontinental country (lying partly in Asia and partly in Europe).

Capital: Ankara

Population: 87.68 million

Land Area: 769,630 km² Turkey (Türkiye), straddling Europe and Asia, is famous for its rich history (Ottoman Empire, Byzantine Empire), unique cuisine, and stunning landscapes like Cappadocia. It borders Greece, Bulgaria, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan), Iran, Iraq, and Syria. 10. Turkmenistan Source: Shutterstock Continent: Asia

Capital: Ashgabat

Population: 7.61 million

Land Area: 469,930 km² Turkmenistan, another Central Asian country, is known for its vast Karakum Desert, unique architecture, and gas reserves. Its neighbours are Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Iran. 11. Tuvalu Source: Britannica Continent: Oceania

Capital: Funafuti

Population: 9,492 thousand

Land Area: 30 km²