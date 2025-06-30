Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
List of Countries that Start With the Letter ‘E’

Countries from E: If you are looking for the countries that start with the letter “E”, then in this article, you will find the list of the countries that start with that specific letter. You may also get to know more about that country’s majestic beauty and lush landscapes.

Jun 30, 2025, 12:22 IST

Did you know there are 195 countries recognised by the United Nations, each brimming with its slice of wonder? From icy fjords to sun-drenched deserts, every corner of the globe tells a story. 

But beyond the everyday mentions of France or Japan lies a world filled with lesser-known gems that often don’t make it to our mental maps. Think about it—New Zealand is home to more sheep than people. Ethiopia uses a calendar that’s roughly seven years behind the rest of the world. 

You’ve probably come across those viral videos where people are asked to name countries beginning with a certain letter—“A”, “F”, “X”, or “N”. 

And let’s face it, most folks stumble, not because they’re clueless, but because geography is so much bigger than just what we see in textbooks or on social media.

So if you're up for expanding your horizons, you're in the right place. In this read, we're zeroing in on countries that start with the letter ‘E’.

Check Out| List of Countries that Start With the Letter ‘D’

List of Countries That Start With the Letter ‘E’

Countries that start with the letter ‘E’ are Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, (Republic of) Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Estonia, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), and Ethiopia.

1. Ecuador

Flag of Ecuador | History, Design & Meaning | Britannica

Source: Britannica

  • Continent: South America
  • Capital: Quito
  • Population: 18.28 million
  • Land Area: 248,360 km²

Ecuador, located in South America, is famous for the Galapagos Islands with their unique wildlife, the Andes Mountains, and the Amazon rainforest. It's named for the equator passing through it. Ecuador borders Colombia to the north and Peru to the south and east.

2. Egypt

Flag of Egypt | History, Colors, Symbols | Britannica

Source: Britannica

  • Continent: Transcontinental country (primarily located in Africa; however, the Sinai Peninsula is geographically located in Asia)
  • Capital: Cairo
  • Population: 118.36 million
  • Land Area: 995,450 km²

Egypt, a North African nation, is globally known for its ancient civilisation, including the Pyramids of Giza, the Sphinx, and the Nile River, which is its lifeblood. Geographically, it's mostly desert. Egypt borders Libya, Sudan, and Israel.

3. El Salvador

Flag of republic of el salvador on a textured background concept collage | Premium Photo

Source: Freepik

  • Continent: North America
  • Capital: San Salvador
  • Population:  6.36 million
  • Land Area: 20,720 km²

El Salvador, the smallest country in Central America, is known as the "Land of Volcanoes" due to its numerous volcanic peaks. It's also famous for its Pacific coastline and coffee. El Salvador borders Guatemala and Honduras.

4. (Republic of) Equatorial Guinea

Flag of Equatorial Guinea | Colors, History & Significance | Britannica

Source: Britannica

  • Continent: Africa
  • Capital: Malabo
  • Population: 1.93 million
  • Land Area: 28,050 km²

Equatorial Guinea, a Central African country, is unique for being the only sovereign African state with Spanish as an official language. It comprises a mainland portion and several islands, including Bioko, which is volcanic. It borders Cameroon and Gabon.

Read On| List of Countries that Start With the Letter ‘Q’

5. Eritrea

810+ Eritrean Flag Stock Illustrations, Royalty-Free Vector Graphics & Clip Art - iStock | Picture of lemon

Source: iStock

  • Continent: Africa
  • Capital: Asmara
  • Population: 3.60 million
  • Land Area: 101,000 km²

Eritrea, in the Horn of Africa, is known for its Red Sea coastline and its unique Art Deco architecture in the capital, Asmara. It features a high central plateau and coastal plains. Eritrea borders Sudan, Ethiopia, and Djibouti.

6. Estonia

Flag of Estonia | Meaning, Colors & History | Britannica

Source: Britannica

  • Continent: Europe
  • Capital: Tallinn
  • Population: 1.34 million
  • Land Area: 42,390 km²

Estonia, a Baltic nation in Northern Europe, is famous for its digital society, medieval old towns, and vast forests. It's generally flat with many lakes and bogs. Estonia borders Russia and Latvia.

7. Eswatini (formerly Swaziland)

National Flag of Eswatini. Eswatini Flag. Waving Eswatini flag. 44860484 Vector Art at Vecteezy

Source: Vecteezy

  • Continent: Africa
  • Capital: Has 2 capitals (Mbabane and Lobamba)
  • Population: 1.25 million
  • Land Area: 17,200 km²

Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), a small landlocked kingdom in Southern Africa, is known for its vibrant Swazi culture, traditional ceremonies, and wildlife reserves. It's characterised by mountainous terrain in the west and the lowveld in the east. Eswatini is almost surrounded by South Africa, with a small border with Mozambique.

8. Ethiopia

Flat Illustration of Ethiopia national flag. Ethiopia flag design. Ethiopia Wave flag. 41928725 Vector Art at Vecteezy

Source: Vecteezy

  • Continent: Africa
  • Capital: Addis Ababa
  • Population: 135.47 million
  • Land Area: 1,000,000 km²

Ethiopia, in the Horn of Africa, is famous for its ancient history, unique rock-hewn churches of Lalibela, and for being the origin of coffee. Its physical landscape includes the Great Rift Valley and the Ethiopian Highlands. Ethiopia borders Eritrea, Djibouti, Somalia, Somaliland (disputed territory), Sudan, South Sudan, and Kenya.

List of Countries That End With the Letter ‘E’

The countries that start with the letter ‘E’ are Belize, Cabo Verde, Chile, France, Greece, Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Suriname, Timor-Leste, Ukraine, and (Republic of) Zimbabwe.

What's Next| List of Countries that Start With the Letter ‘T’


Kriti Barua
Kriti Barua

Executive Content Writer

Kriti Barua is a professional content writer who has four years of experience in creating engaging and informative articles for various industries. She started her career as a creative writer intern at Wordloom Ventures and quickly developed a passion for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with readers.

Currently working as a content writer for the GK section of Jagran New Media, she continues to hone her skills in writing and strives to deliver high-quality content that educates and entertains readers.
