List of Countries that Start With the Letter ‘E’

Did you know there are 195 countries recognised by the United Nations, each brimming with its slice of wonder? From icy fjords to sun-drenched deserts, every corner of the globe tells a story.

But beyond the everyday mentions of France or Japan lies a world filled with lesser-known gems that often don’t make it to our mental maps. Think about it—New Zealand is home to more sheep than people. Ethiopia uses a calendar that’s roughly seven years behind the rest of the world.

You’ve probably come across those viral videos where people are asked to name countries beginning with a certain letter—“A”, “F”, “X”, or “N”.

And let’s face it, most folks stumble, not because they’re clueless, but because geography is so much bigger than just what we see in textbooks or on social media.

So if you're up for expanding your horizons, you're in the right place. In this read, we're zeroing in on countries that start with the letter ‘E’.