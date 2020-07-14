Study at Home
Search

List of 20 Richest person in the world 2020

Jeff Bezos of the USA is the richest person in the world in FY 2020. Currently, the net worth of Bezos is US$183.9 billion. In the list of the top 20 richest persons,14 belongs to the USA. Mukesh Ambani of India is the richest person in the Asian continent. Now read this article to know the full list of all the top 20 richest people in the world.
Jul 14, 2020 15:34 IST
facebook Iconfacebook Iconfacebook Icon
List of 20 Richest person in the world 2020
List of 20 Richest person in the world 2020

As per the estimation of Forbes, there were 2,095 billionaires worldwide by March 18, 2020. The total net worth of the world's all billionaires is $8 trillion which is $700 billion less than the previous year 2019.

The USA is the home of the highest numbers of billionaires worldwide i.e.614 followed by China  388 billionaires and Germany and India have 107 and 102 billionaires respectively. See the list below;

1. United States: 614 billionaires

2. China: 388 

3. Germany: 107

4. India: 102

5. Russia: 99

6. Hong Kong: 67

7. Brazil: 45

8. United Kingdom: 45

9. Canada: 44

10. France: 39

It is not much surprising that U.S. and China are home to about half of the world’s billionaires.

List of 20 Richest person in the world 2020:-

Person

Net worth (Billion Dollar)

Company/Country

1.Jeff Bezos

$183.9

Amazon/United States

2. Bernard Arnault & family

$111.6

LVMH/France

3. Bill Gates

$110.6

Microsoft/United States

4. Mark Zuckerberg

$88.0

Facebook/United States

5. Larry Ellison

$73.2

Oracle Corporation/United States

6.Steve Ballmer

$72.4

Microsoft/United States

7.Mukesh Ambani

$71.8

Reliance Industries/ India

8.Warren Buffett

$69.6

Berkshire Hathaway/United States

9.Larry Page

$67.6

Google/United States

10.Sergey Brin

$65.8

Google/United States

11.Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family

$64.4

L'Oreal/France

12.Amancio Ortega

$63.1

Zara/Spain

13.MacKenzie Bezos

$60.8

Amazon.com/United States

14.Michael Bloomberg

$60.1

Bloomberg LP/United States

15.Ma Huateng

$58.0

Tencent Holdings/China

16.Elon Musk

$57.9

Tesla Motors, SpaceX/United States

17.Jim Walton

$57.1

Walmart/United States

18.Alice Walton

$56.9

Walmart/United States

19.Rob Walton

$56.6

Walmart/United States

20.Carlos Slim Helu & family

$50.4

Telecom/Mexico

Source:forbes.com (This data changes on a daily basis)

About Jeff Bezos:- He founded the e-commerce giant company Amazon in 1994 out of his garage in Seattle. He is the CEO of this company and owns an 11.1% stake.

He would have been richer if had not divorced his wife MacKenzie in 2019 after 25 years of marriage. He had to transfer a quarter of his Amazon stake to her wife.

Currently, Mark Zuckerberg is the youngest (at the age of just 36) billionaires in the top 20 list. Zuckerberg's net worth is $88 billion and he ranks at number 4 in the world.

Mukesh Ambani runs $88 billion (revenue) oil and gas giant Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). It is India's most valuable company. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) ranked number 1 in Fortune India 500 and #106 in Fortune Global 500 list in 2019.

The 63-year-old Mukesh Ambani has petrochemicals, oil & gas, and telecom sectors are his main source of revenue. Currently, he is the 7th richest man in the world and the richest man in the Asian continent in 2020. He is the only Asian in the list of top 14 billionaires in the world.

So this was the list of top 2o richest persons in the world. This list is very important for various competitive exams and interviews.

List of Top mobile manufacturing countries in the world

List of Top investors in Reliance Jio

Related Categories