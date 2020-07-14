As per the estimation of Forbes, there were 2,095 billionaires worldwide by March 18, 2020. The total net worth of the world's all billionaires is $8 trillion which is $700 billion less than the previous year 2019.

The USA is the home of the highest numbers of billionaires worldwide i.e.614 followed by China 388 billionaires and Germany and India have 107 and 102 billionaires respectively. See the list below;

1. United States: 614 billionaires

2. China: 388

3. Germany: 107

4. India: 102

5. Russia: 99

6. Hong Kong: 67

7. Brazil: 45

8. United Kingdom: 45

9. Canada: 44

10. France: 39

It is not much surprising that U.S. and China are home to about half of the world’s billionaires.

List of 20 Richest person in the world 2020:-

Person Net worth (Billion Dollar) Company/Country 1.Jeff Bezos $183.9 Amazon/United States 2. Bernard Arnault & family $111.6 LVMH/France 3. Bill Gates $110.6 Microsoft/United States 4. Mark Zuckerberg $88.0 Facebook/United States 5. Larry Ellison $73.2 Oracle Corporation/United States 6.Steve Ballmer $72.4 Microsoft/United States 7.Mukesh Ambani $71.8 Reliance Industries/ India 8.Warren Buffett $69.6 Berkshire Hathaway/United States 9.Larry Page $67.6 Google/United States 10.Sergey Brin $65.8 Google/United States 11.Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family $64.4 L'Oreal/France 12.Amancio Ortega $63.1 Zara/Spain 13.MacKenzie Bezos $60.8 Amazon.com/United States 14.Michael Bloomberg $60.1 Bloomberg LP/United States 15.Ma Huateng $58.0 Tencent Holdings/China 16.Elon Musk $57.9 Tesla Motors, SpaceX/United States 17.Jim Walton $57.1 Walmart/United States 18.Alice Walton $56.9 Walmart/United States 19.Rob Walton $56.6 Walmart/United States 20.Carlos Slim Helu & family $50.4 Telecom/Mexico

Source:forbes.com (This data changes on a daily basis)

About Jeff Bezos:- He founded the e-commerce giant company Amazon in 1994 out of his garage in Seattle. He is the CEO of this company and owns an 11.1% stake.

He would have been richer if had not divorced his wife MacKenzie in 2019 after 25 years of marriage. He had to transfer a quarter of his Amazon stake to her wife.

Currently, Mark Zuckerberg is the youngest (at the age of just 36) billionaires in the top 20 list. Zuckerberg's net worth is $88 billion and he ranks at number 4 in the world.

Mukesh Ambani runs $88 billion (revenue) oil and gas giant Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). It is India's most valuable company. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) ranked number 1 in Fortune India 500 and #106 in Fortune Global 500 list in 2019.

The 63-year-old Mukesh Ambani has petrochemicals, oil & gas, and telecom sectors are his main source of revenue. Currently, he is the 7th richest man in the world and the richest man in the Asian continent in 2020. He is the only Asian in the list of top 14 billionaires in the world.

So this was the list of top 2o richest persons in the world. This list is very important for various competitive exams and interviews.

