List of Top mobile manufacturing countries in the world

At present, there are 4.57 billion total internet users in the world. It means around 60% population of the world is having an internet connection. China has the largest number of mobile and internet users in the world.

Now let us have a look at the name of the countries that are the largest number of mobile manufacturers in the world.

1. China:- As I have written above that China has the largest number of mobile and internet users in the world.

China is clearly a leading smartphone maker because of the availability of the resources required for the manufacturing of smartphones. you would be surprised to know that of the 17 rare earth materials, 16 of them are needed to produce smartphones that are found in China. In addition to the availability of resources, it has abundant cheap labour force.

China has the world’s leading mobile brands like;

1.OnePlus

2.Oppo

3. Vivo

4. Coolpad

5. Honor

6. Huawei

7.LeEco

8. Realme

9. Xiaomi

10. ZTE

11. ZUK Mobile

12. Zopo Mobile

13. TCL Corporation

14. Tecno Mobile

2. Japan:- If China is famous for its quantity then Japan is famous for its quality. As we know many cutting-edge technologies are born in Japan. Many customers have full faith in any made in japan product. Sony is the biggest smartphone manufacturer in Japan. It is famous for its Xperia line and the latest is Xperia X mobile. Sony has a 10% market share in Japan.

Some of the smartphone makers in japan are;

1.Sony

2.Toshiba

3.Hitachi

4.Panasonic

5.Mitsubishi Electric

6.Sansui

7.Casio

8.Fujitsu

3. South Korea:- This country is known for its global mobile leader Samsung. You would be surprised to know that Samsung has the highest 32% share in the global market.

Its Samsung Galaxy series (Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 Plus, Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy A9, Galaxy A8 Plus) is most popular in the world. LG has a 2.89% global Market Share in 2019.

If a say only Korea has the guts to give strong competition to Chinese manufacturers, it will not be a hyperbole.

some key mobile brands of South Korea are;

1.Samsung

2.LG

3.Pantech

4.KT Tech

5. India:- Due to the huge middle class and large population, India is one of the most attractive mobile markets for many top brands. From June 2019 to June 2020, Xiaomi has 26.02%, Samsung has 21.13%, Mobicel has 12.89% Oppo has 11.16%, Realme has 4.87% and Apple has 3.54% market share in India.

Xiaomi Corporation has 7 factories in India. It has sold 99% of its phones made in India.

Key mobile manufacturers in India are;

1.Micromax Informatics

2.HCL Technologies

3.Iball

4.Intex Technologies

5.Videocon

6.Xolo (Subsidiary of Lava International)

7.LYF

8.Jio

9.Onida Electronics

10.YU Televentures (Subsidiary of Micromax Informatics)

11.Spice Digital

5. Taiwan:- Taiwan is also one of the leading mobile manufacturers in India.It is the birthplace of leading brands such as HTC, ASUS, Zenfone, and Acer. HTC is mainly produced in Taiwan but it has a good reputation in the global market. Some units of HTC are also produced in India as well.

Some top mobile brands of Taiwan are;

1.HTC

2.Asus

3.Acer

4.BenQ

5.DBTel

6.Dopod

7. Gigabyte Technology

8. Foxconn

