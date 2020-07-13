The Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) was established by Ambani’s father, Dhirubhai Ambani in Maharashtra on 8 May 1973.

Now Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited. Mukesh is Asia’s richest and world 7th richest man.

The RIL has sold 25% of the Jio Platforms stake to become a debt-free company by March 2021. At a time the company had a debt of Rs. 2.17 lakh crore but now it is having a debt of Rs. 21,900 crore.

It is expected that the Jio might sell its stake to more companies like Google and other global giants.

As of now the Reliance Jio the telecom and digital arm of RIL has raised $15.2 billion in 13 deals over two months.

The Analysts predict the Jio could debut at a valuation of $100 billion within years. Currently, Jio Platforms has a market valuation of around $57 billion. Currently, Reliance Jio is not listed on any stock exchange; its parent is listed in Mumbai and New York.

Now we are in the position to know the list of Investors in the Reliance Jio company.

List of Top investors in Reliance Jio:-

Investor Stake (%) Investment (MN $) 1. Facebook 9.90 5700 2. Silver lake 2.1 1338 3. VISTA 2.30 1500 4. General Atlantic 1.30 873 5. KKR 2.30 1500 6. Mubadala 1.85 1200 7. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority 1.16 750 8. TPG 0.93 600 9. L. Catterton 0.39 250 10. Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia 2.3 1500 11. Qualcomm 0.15 97

Qualcomm is the latest investor in the four-year-old Reliance Jio Platforms. This 5G US giant has invested $97 million in Reliance Jio to acquire a 0.15% equity stake.

Qualcomm said in a statement that it will help Jio to “roll out advanced 5G infrastructure and services for Indian customers.”

So far the RIL has now raised Rs. 118,318 crore in total from some of the world’s leading tech investors. There are 13 investors who have purchased a 25.24% stake in the Jio platform so far.

The main companies that invested in Reliance Jio are; Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, PIF, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), TPG, L Catterton and Qualcomm.

