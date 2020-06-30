List of Products India imports from China

As we know that the USA is the largest trading partner of India and China is in the second position. The basic difference between the India-USA and India-China trade is that India has a trade surplus of US& 16 billion with the USA while trade deficit of US& 53 billion with China in 2018-19.

China is the source of nearly 13.7% of India’s imports across sectors such as chemicals, automotive components, consumer electronics, and pharmaceuticals.

Indian medical industry is heavily dependent on Chinese ingredients to manufacture medical instruments and medicine in India.

Sudarshan Jain, President of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, said that “At least 70% of India’s drug intermediary needs are fulfilled by China,”

India China Trade Volume:-

India’s trade with China was $87.07 billion in 2018-19. Indian import from China was US$70.32 in 2018-19 while Indian export to China was just US$ 16.75 in the same period. So India’s trade deficit with China was $53.57 billion in 2018-19.

Due to the border disputes between these two countries, bilateral trade between India and China, already down by 15% since 2018.

Most imported items from China are;

Electronic items are the most imported item by India from China. Its total imported values were US$ 20.6 billion followed by the machinery cost 13.4 billion dollars, organic chemicals of 8.6 billion dollars, and plastic items values at 2.7 billion dollars during 2018-19.

What India import from China?

Top Products which India Imports from China are;

1. Electronics products

2. Organic Chemicals

3. Nuclear Machinery

4. Parts of computers

5. Cars and motorcycles parts

6. Toys

7. Fertilizers

8. Mobiles

9. Lightings

10.Milk products

11. optical ad medical instruments

12.Iron and steel

Value of the Indian import from China:-

Products 2018-19 (Rs.cr) 2017-18 (Rs.cr) Electrical machinery 144405 184789 Nuclear Machinery 93616 87282 Orgamic Chemicals 60,082 45691 Plastic items 19038 15246 fertilizers 14412 6912 Iron and steel items 12165 9497 optical ad medical instruments 11108 10718 Vehicle and accessories 10636 9371 Iron and steel 9950 10445 Other chemical products 8994 8692

So the above data shows that China accounted for around 14% of India’s total imports in 2018-19. Electrical machinery is the biggest item imported from China since 2017.

What if the Chinese import disrupted?

1. If the import drops the price of many imported goods could shoot up which may cause higher inflation in the country.

2. If the supply of raw material is disrupted the local production of many goods may suffer a lot.

3. Pharma and electronics are the most vulnerable items which may experience huge falls in production due to dip in the supply of ingredients used in the manufacturing of these goods.

So it is clear that the Indian economy is heavily dependent on Chinese imports. Hence the government of India should take every step with utmost care.

Is India in the position to boycott Chinese products?

