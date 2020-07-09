In the financial year 2018-19, the USA was the largest export destination of India. India exports around 17% of its total export to the USA followed by the UAE with 9.2% and China comes in third position with 5.47%.

At present, India and China are having trade war-like the situation that is why everybody wants to know which country will suffer most if these relations worsen in the future.

Is India in the position to boycott Chinese products?

In this article, we have published the list of items exported by India to China. This article will show a clear picture that how much China is dependent on Indian goods?

What India exports to China?

1.Cotton yarn

2. Iron ore

3.Organic chemicals

4.Mineral fuels

5.Plastic items

6.Fish

7.Salts

8.Electrical machinery

9.Iron and steel

10.Gems & Jewellery

List of products exported to China by India:-

Exported Products 2018-19 (Rs.cr) 2017-18 (Rs.cr) 1.Organic Chemical 22760 13578 2.Mineral fuels 20031 9731 3.Cotton 12444 6476 4.Ores 8572 8124 5.Plastic items 7759 3552 6.Nuclear machinery 5790 4615 7.Fish 5094 1043 8.Salts 4756 4336 9.Electrical machinery 4071 3093 10.Iron and Steel 2230 2089

India China trade relation:-

Indian export to China was just US$ 16.75 billion on the other hand Chinese export to India wasUS$70.32 billion in 2018-19. So India’s trade deficit with China was $53.57 billion in 2018-19. India’s trade volume with China was $87.07 billion in 2018-19.

Image source:ET

India is exporting many products to China. Some of the most common ones are; cotton yarn, iron ore, and electrical machinery. India exports 36% of its diamonds to China.

If Indian export disrupted;

1. The price of many goods may increase as export dips.

2. Total production could also suffer if the supply of key inputs disrupted.

3. Pharma and Electronic products are likely to most affect because India imports many intermediate types of equipment from china and export them after making finished products.

The above data shows that India exports just 5% of its total export to China while China sends just 2% of its export to India.

India, imports many middle goods from China which are further used in making the final products in India and exported to China. So if the Indian export to China is reduced it will affect not only China but also India as well.

List of Products India imports from China