Who is the richest man in Asia?

Gautam Adani has dethroned Mukesh Ambani to become the richest man in Asia and India. Gautam Adani with a fortune of $88.8 billion was trailing behind Mukesh Ambani by $2.2 billion whose net worth was $91 billion. At present, the net worth of Adani is $90.4 billion while that of Ambani is $89.8 billion.
Created On: Jan 28, 2022 11:40 IST
Modified On: Jan 28, 2022 12:49 IST
Who is the richest man in Asia? According to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires index, Gautam Adani has dethroned Mukesh Ambani to become the richest man in Asia. With this, he automatically became India's richest person. He added $55 billion to his wealth in 2021 compared to the $14.3 billion added by Mukesh Ambani. 

Gautam Adani with a fortune of $88.8 billion was trailing behind Mukesh Ambani by $2.2 billion whose net worth was $91 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. He, however, surpassed Ambani due to the escalation in shares of his listed group firms and the fall of Reliance Industries shares. 

In the last 20 months, the net worth of Adani saw a sharp spike of over 180%-- whopping $83.89 billion-- while Ambani’s net worth increased by 250% i.e., $54.7 billion. Currently, the net worth of Adani is $90.4 billion while that of Ambani is $89.8 billion. 

Ambani's fall came after the $15 billion O2C deal with Saudi Aramco was scrapped. At the same time, Adani Port and SEZ shares, and Adani Power shares saw a huge rise. 

The Adani Group currently operates a large number of companies including Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Power. The total market capitalization of the listed Adani Group firms is fixed at Rs. 10 trillion to that of Reliance Industries’ market capitalisation of Rs. 14.91 trillion, but Gautam Adani’s higher promoter holding in his listed group firms makes him richer than Mukesh Ambani.

Gautam Adani has also surpassed the richest woman in the world, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers. At present, the net worth of Francoise Bettencourt Meyers and Family is $83.2 billion, according to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires index.

Top 10 Richest Person in India 2022

Name Net Worth Industry
Gautam Adani & family $90.4 billion Infrastructure, Commodities
Mukesh Ambani $89.8 billion Diversified
Shiv Nadar $26.6 billion Software Services
Radhakishan Damani $20.0 billion Retail, Investments
Lakshmi Mittal $18.2 billion Steel
Savitri Jindal & family $17.1 billion Steel
Kumar Birla $16.8 billion Commodities
Cyrus Poonawalla $16.5 billion Vaccines
Uday Kotak $15.6 billion Banking
Sunil Mittal & family $14.6 billion Telecom

FAQ

Who is the richest man in India?

Gautam Adani is the richest person in India as well in Asia. At present, his net worth is $90.4 billion while that of Ambani is 89.8 billion.

Who are the top 10 richest people in India?

Gautam Adani & family, Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar, Radhakishan Damani, Lakshmi Mittal, Savitri Jindal & family, Kumar Birla, Cyrus Poonawalla, Uday Kotak, and Sunil Mittal & family.

Who is the richest man in the world?

According to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires index, Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $218.3 billion.

Who is the richest man in Asia 2022?

Gautam Adani has dethroned Mukesh Ambani to become the richest man in Asia and India. At present, the net worth of Adani is $90.4 billion while that of Ambani is $89.8 billion.
