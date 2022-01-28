Who is the richest man in Asia? According to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires index, Gautam Adani has dethroned Mukesh Ambani to become the richest man in Asia. With this, he automatically became India's richest person. He added $55 billion to his wealth in 2021 compared to the $14.3 billion added by Mukesh Ambani.

Gautam Adani with a fortune of $88.8 billion was trailing behind Mukesh Ambani by $2.2 billion whose net worth was $91 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. He, however, surpassed Ambani due to the escalation in shares of his listed group firms and the fall of Reliance Industries shares.

In the last 20 months, the net worth of Adani saw a sharp spike of over 180%-- whopping $83.89 billion-- while Ambani’s net worth increased by 250% i.e., $54.7 billion. Currently, the net worth of Adani is $90.4 billion while that of Ambani is $89.8 billion.

Ambani's fall came after the $15 billion O2C deal with Saudi Aramco was scrapped. At the same time, Adani Port and SEZ shares, and Adani Power shares saw a huge rise.

The Adani Group currently operates a large number of companies including Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Power. The total market capitalization of the listed Adani Group firms is fixed at Rs. 10 trillion to that of Reliance Industries’ market capitalisation of Rs. 14.91 trillion, but Gautam Adani’s higher promoter holding in his listed group firms makes him richer than Mukesh Ambani.

Gautam Adani has also surpassed the richest woman in the world, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers. At present, the net worth of Francoise Bettencourt Meyers and Family is $83.2 billion, according to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires index.

Top 10 Richest Person in India 2022

Name Net Worth Industry Gautam Adani & family $90.4 billion Infrastructure, Commodities Mukesh Ambani $89.8 billion Diversified Shiv Nadar $26.6 billion Software Services Radhakishan Damani $20.0 billion Retail, Investments Lakshmi Mittal $18.2 billion Steel Savitri Jindal & family $17.1 billion Steel Kumar Birla $16.8 billion Commodities Cyrus Poonawalla $16.5 billion Vaccines Uday Kotak $15.6 billion Banking Sunil Mittal & family $14.6 billion Telecom

