How to Get Admission in IIMs After Class 12th: Eligibility, Exams and Selection Process
Admissions to Indian Institutes of Management, IIMs, are usually done through the Common Admission Test (CAT) exam for MBA/PGDM programmes. However, now students can get IIM admission after Class 12th as well. Read the article below to know more.
IIM Admissions After Class 12th: IIM admission structure has evolved over the past few years, making admission to IIM after Class 12th easier for the students. Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) offer various programmes helping students pursue their IIM dream right after Class 12.
Indian Institutes of Management are the top colleges in the country for management admissions and are renowned for their academic excellence. Most of the IIMs only offer postgraduate courses, but some IIMs also offer admissions after Class 12 to integrated MBA courses. These are five year courses are meant to inculcate basic management knowledge, leadership skills and business know-how. Read the article below to know more.
IIM Admissions After Class 12th: Overview
Take a look at the table below to know the key highlights of IPM programmes offered at IIMs:
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Particulars
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Details
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Duration of the course
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5 years (3 years BBA + 2 years MBA)
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Education Mode
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Full-time
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Degree Awarded
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Bachelors degree after 3 years and MBA after 5 years
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Course fee
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INR 30 lakhs to INR 36 lakh (approximate)
Which IIMs Offer Admissions After Class 12th?
Check the table below to know the IIMs offering admissions after Class 12th:
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IIM Name
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Programme Architecture
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Courses / Degrees Awarded
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Entrance Exam Accepted
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5-Year Integrated Program (Dual Degree)
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Integrated Programme in Management (IPM)
• BA (Foundations of Management) + MBA
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IPMAT Indore
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5-Year Integrated Programs
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• IPM: BBA + MBA
• Integrated Programme in Law (IPL): BBA + LL.B. (Hons.)
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IPMAT Rohtak (IPL also accepts CLAT)
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5-Year Integrated Program
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Integrated Programme in Management (IPM)
• BBA + MBA (NEP exit option after 3 years)
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IPMAT Indore
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5-Year Integrated Program
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Integrated Programme in Management (IPM)
• BBA + MBA
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IPMAT Indore
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5-Year Integrated & 4-Year UG
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• IPM: BBA + MBA (Jammu Campus)
• BBA (Honours): 4-Year Residential (Leh Campus)
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JIPMAT (NTA)
(BBA Leh also accepts CUET / JEE Main)
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5-Year Integrated Program
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Integrated Programme in Management (IPM)
• BBA + MBA (NEP exit option after 3 years)
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JIPMAT (NTA)
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5-Year Integrated Program
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Integrated Programme in Management (IPM)
• B.Sc. (Quantitative Finance & Economics) + MBA
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IPMAT Indore
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4-Year Residential & 3-Year Digital UG
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• B.Sc. (Honours) in Economics (4 Years)
• B.Sc. (Honours) in Data Science (4 Years)
• BBA in Digital Business & Entrepreneurship (3 Years, Online)
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• IIMB UG-AT (B.Sc.)
• IIMB DBE Test / CUET / JEE Main (BBA)
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4-Year Undergraduate Degree
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Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS – Honours)
• 4-Year Residential Undergraduate Degree
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IIMK BMS Aptitude Test (BMS AT)
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4-Year Undergraduate Degree
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Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)
• 4-Year Undergraduate Management Degree
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IPMAT Indore
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4-Year Undergraduate Degrees
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• B.S. in Management and Public Policy
• B.S. in Data Science & Artificial Intelligence
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• IPMAT Indore (Management & Policy)
• JEE Main (Data Science & AI)
IIM Admissions 2027 After Class 12: Eligibility Criteria and Entrance Exams
Students planning for admissions to IIMs after Class 12 have to appear for the IPM exams conducted by colleges for admissions. IIM Indore conducts the Integrated Programme in Management Entrance Exam, IPMAT, for integrated MBA admissions. IPMAT scores are accepted by various IIMs including IIM Shillong, IIM Sirmaur, etc. Colleges such as IIM Rohtak, IIM Jammu and IIM Bodhgaya, conduct their own IPM exams for admissions. Take a look at the table below to know the IPM eligibility criteria and college wise entrance exams:
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IIM Name
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Primary Accepted Exam
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Minimum Academic Criteria (Class 10 & 12)
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Subject Requirements & Age Limit
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Final Evaluation Components
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IIM Indore
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IPMAT Indore
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• Pass in Class 10 and Class 12.
• Minimum 60% aggregate (55% for SC/ST/PwD).
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• Open to all streams.
• Maximum 20 years of age as of July 31 (relaxed by 5 yrs for SC/ST/PwD).
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• IPMAT Aptitude: 65%
• Personal Interview (PI): 35%
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IIM Rohtak
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IPMAT Rohtak (IPL also accepts CLAT)
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• Minimum 60% aggregate in Class 10 and Class 12 (55% for SC/ST/PwD).
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• Calculated using the best 5 subjects.
• Maximum 20 years of age as of June 30 (25 yrs for SC/ST).
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• IPMAT Score: 45%
• Personal Interview: 45%
• Academic Profile: 10%
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IIM Ranchi
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IPMAT Indore
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• Minimum 60% aggregate in Class 10 and Class 12 (55% for SC/ST/PwD).
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• No stream restrictions.
• Maximum 20 years of age as of August 1 (25 yrs for SC/ST/PwD).
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• IPMAT Score: 50%
• Personal Interview: 30%
• Academic Profile: 20%
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IIM Shillong
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IPMAT Indore
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• Minimum 60% aggregate in Class 10 and Class 12 (55% for SC/ST/PwD).
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• Mathematics is compulsory in Class 11 and 12.
• Maximum 20 years of age.
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• IPMAT Score: 50%
• Personal Interview: 35%
• Class 10/12 Academics: 15%
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IIM Jammu
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JIPMAT (NTA)
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• Minimum 60% aggregate in Class 10 and Class 12 (55% for SC/ST/PwD).
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• Class 10 passed not earlier than 3 years prior.
• No upper age bar.
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• JIPMAT Score: 60%
• Class 10 & 12: 30%
• Gender Diversity: 10% (No PI)
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IIM Bodh Gaya
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JIPMAT (NTA)
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• Minimum 60% aggregate in Class 10 and Class 12 (55% for SC/ST/PwD).
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• Class 10 passed not earlier than 3 years prior.
• Open to all streams.
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• JIPMAT Score: 70%
• Class 10 & 12: 20%
• Gender Diversity: 10% (No PI)
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IIM Amritsar
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IPMAT Indore
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• Minimum 60% aggregate in Class 10 and Class 12 (55% for SC/ST/PwD).
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• Mathematics / Applied Mathematics compulsory in Class 12.
• Maximum 20 years of age.
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• IPMAT Score: 60%
• Class 10 & 12: 25%
• Diversity Factor: 15%
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IIM Bangalore
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• IIMB UG-AT (Residential B.Sc.)
• DBE Test / CUET / JEE (Digital BBA)
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• Minimum 60% aggregate in Class 12 (55% for SC/ST/PwD).
• Minimum 60% in Mathematics in Class 10.
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• Mathematics is compulsory in Class 11 and 12 for B.Sc. majors.
• Max 20 years for B.Sc.; No upper age limit for BBA.
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• B.Sc.: UG-AT + PI + Academics
• BBA: Direct qualifying offer on test threshold (No PI)
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IIM Kozhikode
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IIMK BMS AT
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• Pass in Class 12 or equivalent diploma from any stream.
• Consistent academic record.
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• Open to all streams.
• No specified upper age limit.
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• BMS AT Percentile: 70%
• Personal Interview: 25%
• Gender Diversity: 5%
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IIM Sirmaur
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IPMAT Indore
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• Minimum 60% aggregate in Class 10 and Class 12 (55% for SC/ST/PwD).
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• Open to Science, Commerce, and Arts.
• Maximum 20 years of age.
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• IPMAT Score: 50%
• Academic Profile: 30%
• Personal Interview: 20%
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IIM Sambalpur
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• IPMAT Indore (Mgt & Policy)
• JEE Main (Data Science & AI)
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• Minimum 60% aggregate in Class 12 (55% for SC/ST/PwD).
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• PCM / Mathematics mandatory for Data Science & AI.
• Maximum 20 years of age.
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• Entrance Test Score: 60%
• Academic Record: 25%
• Personal Interview: 15%
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IIM Mumbai
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JEE Main
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• Pass in Class 12 (Science stream) from a recognized board.
• 75% aggregate in Class 12.
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• Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) mandatory.
• Must satisfy JEE Main criteria.
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Centralized Seat Allocation / Direct Merit Rank Allocation based on JEE Main CRL
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IIM Lucknow
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JEE Advanced / JEE Main
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• Pass in Class 12 (Science stream) with minimum 75% marks.
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• Mathematics and Physics mandatory in Class 12.
• Age limits aligned with JEE criteria.
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Entrance Exam Rank Verification + Academic Profile Check
How to Get Admissions to IIMs After Class 12th?
Given below is a detailed admission process for IIMs after Class 12th:
- Candidates should first check the eligibility criteria for their preferred college and register if eligible. The application window usually opens in the month of January. IIM Indore releases IPMAT application forms in the second week of February. JIPMAT applications usually open around the same period.
- Prepare and take the IPM entrance exam online in the computer based test format. The candidates will be allotted the exam centres across the country. The exam is usually conducted for 2 hours.
- Based on the scores obtained by the candidates in the IPM exam, IIMs release a merit list and shortlist candidates for the Personal Interview rounds.
- Personal Interviews are conducted as the final assessment of the candidates. The candidates are judged on their general knowledge, aptitude, logical thinking and communication skills. Academic consistency and performance also is an important factor for final selection.
CAT is not the only option to get into IIMs. Students can opt for direct admissions to IIMs through the IPM entrance exams after Class 12. Top BSchools in the countries offer admissions to students if they score well in IPMAT exam and PI rounds.
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