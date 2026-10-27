How to Get Admission in IIMs After Class 12th: Eligibility, Exams and Selection Process

IIM Admissions After Class 12th: IIM admission structure has evolved over the past few years, making admission to IIM after Class 12th easier for the students. Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) offer various programmes helping students pursue their IIM dream right after Class 12.

Indian Institutes of Management are the top colleges in the country for management admissions and are renowned for their academic excellence. Most of the IIMs only offer postgraduate courses, but some IIMs also offer admissions after Class 12 to integrated MBA courses. These are five year courses are meant to inculcate basic management knowledge, leadership skills and business know-how. Read the article below to know more.

IIM Admissions After Class 12th: Overview

Take a look at the table below to know the key highlights of IPM programmes offered at IIMs: