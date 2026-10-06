Indian batters have produced some memorable performances in T20I cricket, with Rohit Sharma leading the list with five centuries, followed by Suryakumar Yadav with four and Sanju Samson with three. KL Rahul and Tilak Varma have scored two centuries each, while several other Indian batters have crossed the three-figure mark once. The latest addition to this list is Shreyas Iyer, who scored his maiden T20I century against the West Indies on October 6, 2026. Iyer smashed an unbeaten 102 runs off 43 balls in the first T20I of the five-match series, helping India secure an eight-wicket victory. With Iyer's century, the list of Indian players to score a T20I hundred has grown further. From Rohit Sharma's record-breaking performances to the emergence of players such as Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, Indian cricket has produced several exciting T20I batters.

List of Players to score T20I centuries for India Here's the updated list of the cricket players who have made the most centuries in T20I for India. Rohit Sharma leads the list with four centuries, followed by KL Rahul with two centuries. The list includes: Player Matches Innings T20I Hundreds Highest Score Rohit Sharma 159 151 5 121* Abhishek Sharma 70 69 4 135 Suryakumar Yadav 75 72 4 117 Sanju Samson 37 33 3 111 KL Rahul 72 68 2 110* Tilak Varma 20 19 2 120* Shreyas Iyer 68 64 1 102* Shubman Gill 21 21 1 126* Ruturaj Gaikwad 23 20 1 123* Virat Kohli 125 117 1 122* Deepak Hooda 21 17 1 104 Suresh Raina 78 66 1 101 Yashasvi Jaiswal 23 22 1 100 Abhishek Sharma 9 8 1 100 Source: ESPNcricinfo 1. Rohit Sharma | 5 Hundreds Rohit Sharma, an accomplished Indian batter and T20 World Cup-winning captain leads the pack with five T20I centuries. Amassing 4,231 runs—the highest by any player in T20Is—from 159 matches, he averages 32.05 with a strike rate of 140.89.

Rohit’s first T20I century was a 66-ball 106 against South Africa in Dharamsala in October 2015, though India lost by seven wickets. He also holds the record for the fastest T20I century by an Indian, with a 35-ball tonne against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017, hitting 10 sixes and 12 fours. His other centuries were against England, the West Indies, and Afghanistan. 2. Suryakumar Yadav | 4 Hundreds Suryakumar Yadav follows closely with four centuries from 72 innings. His first T20I century was a gritty 117 off 55 balls against England in July 2022, although India narrowly lost by 17 runs. His quickest century came in January 2023, scoring a blistering hundred in just 45 balls against Sri Lanka, leading to a commanding 91-run victory. He also scored centuries against New Zealand and South Africa.

3. Sanju Samson | 3 Hundreds Sanju Samson has three T20I centuries to his name. His maiden century, a powerful 47-ball 111, came against Bangladesh in October 2024, guiding India to a massive total of 297/6. In November 2024, Samson hit 107 off 50 balls against South Africa in Durban, aiding in a 61-run win. Later that month, he scored an unbeaten 109 off 56 balls in Johannesburg. 4. KL Rahul | 2 Hundreds KL Rahul has two T20I centuries. His first was an unbeaten 110 off 51 balls against the West Indies in 2016, falling short by just one run. His second came against England in Manchester in July 2018, leading India to an eight-wicket victory. Notably, he remained not out in both innings. 5. Tilak Varma | 2 Hundreds Tilak Varma has quickly made a mark with two T20I centuries. His first came in 2024, a commanding 120* off 55 balls against Ireland, showcasing his ability to anchor innings while accelerating the scoring.

His second century came later that year, with another outstanding 102* in a crucial match against South Africa, helping India secure a thrilling series win. 6. Shreyas Iyer | 1 Hundred 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜. 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬. 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫. 🖼️💯 Relive Shreyas Iyer's ton ▶️ https://t.co/BLk6KHfrSd #INDvWI | @mflone_ | @ShreyasIyer15 https://t.co/zdzJ7pN8dC — BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2026 Shreyas Iyer has joined the list of Indian batters to score a century in T20I cricket. He registered his maiden T20I hundred against the West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series on October 6, 2026, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Iyer played a stunning unbeaten innings of 102 runs from 43 balls, helping India chase down the target of 172 in just 14.4 overs. His innings came at a strike rate of more than 237 and powered India to an eight-wicket victory.