Global Hunger Index 2026 Full List: Ranking 100th Out of 122, Why India Falls in ‘Serious’ Category Behind Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka?
Approximately 9.8 per cent of India's population is undernourished. Meanwhile, 29.3 per cent of children under five grapple with stunting, a state in which children have a low height for their age due to chronic undernutrition.
India has secured 100th rank out of 122 countries in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2026, thus underscoring soaring hurdles related to hunger, food security and child malnutrition. The country falls in the “serious” hunger category, with a score of 24.1.
The report is jointly published by German aid organisation Welthungerhilfe and Irish organisation Concern Worldwide, along with collaborating institutions. It reviews hunger levels across countries using metrics connected to nutrition and child health.
Key Findings of the Global Hunger Index 2026
Approximately 9.8 per cent of India's population is undernourished. Meanwhile, 29.3 per cent of children under five grapple with stunting, a state in which children have a low height for their age due to chronic undernutrition.
It also emphasises 19 per cent of children under five experience wasting, which refers to low weight relative to height and is often linked with acute malnutrition. Additionally, the under-five mortality rate is at 2.7 per cent.
Although India has made strides in lowering child stunting over the years, the figures signal that malnutrition remains a massive public health concern.
India Compared With Other Countries on the the Global Hunger Index 2026
While India ranked 100th in the 2026 index, Pakistan came 106th among the 122 countries. Meanwhile, South Asia's hunger score at 23.5, higher than the global score of 18.1, thus hinting that hunger remains a grave regional challenge.
The findings highlight the importance of bolstering nutrition programmes, improving access to affordable and nutritious food, and ensuring that weaker households get enough support.
Global Hunger Index 2026: Full Country Ranking List
The table follows the official GHI 2026 ranking and includes the 122 ranked countries with their scores.
|
Rank
|
Country
|
GHI score (2026)
|
1–24
|
Armenia
|
Below 5.0
|
1–24
|
Belarus
|
Below 5.0
|
1–24
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
Below 5.0
|
1–24
|
Bulgaria
|
Below 5.0
|
1–24
|
Chile
|
Below 5.0
|
1–24
|
China
|
Below 5.0
|
1–24
|
Costa Rica
|
Below 5.0
|
1–24
|
Croatia
|
Below 5.0
|
1–24
|
Estonia
|
Below 5.0
|
1–24
|
Georgia
|
Below 5.0
|
1–24
|
Hungary
|
Below 5.0
|
1–24
|
Kuwait
|
Below 5.0
|
1–24
|
Latvia
|
Below 5.0
|
1–24
|
Lithuania
|
Below 5.0
|
1–24
|
Montenegro
|
Below 5.0
|
1–24
|
North Macedonia
|
Below 5.0
|
1–24
|
Paraguay
|
Below 5.0
|
1–24
|
Romania
|
Below 5.0
|
1–24
|
Russia
|
Below 5.0
|
1–24
|
Serbia
|
Below 5.0
|
1–24
|
Türkiye
|
Below 5.0
|
1–24
|
United Arab Emirates
|
Below 5.0
|
1–24
|
Uruguay
|
Below 5.0
|
1–24
|
Uzbekistan
|
Below 5.0
|
25
|
Moldova
|
5.0
|
26
|
Mongolia
|
5.3
|
27
|
Argentina
|
5.5
|
27
|
Azerbaijan
|
5.5
|
27
|
Brazil
|
5.5
|
30
|
Dominican Republic
|
5.9
|
31
|
Kazakhstan
|
6.0
|
31
|
Tunisia
|
6.0
|
33
|
Colombia
|
6.1
|
33
|
Saudi Arabia
|
6.1
|
35
|
Mexico
|
6.2
|
36
|
Peru
|
6.5
|
37
|
Guyana
|
6.8
|
38
|
Cabo Verde
|
6.9
|
39
|
El Salvador
|
7.0
|
40
|
Albania
|
7.1
|
41
|
Iran
|
7.2
|
41
|
Panama
|
7.2
|
43
|
Algeria
|
7.5
|
44
|
Jamaica
|
7.8
|
45
|
Kyrgyzstan
|
7.9
|
46
|
Venezuela
|
8.9
|
47
|
Morocco
|
9.0
|
48
|
Jordan
|
9.4
|
48
|
Lebanon
|
9.4
|
48
|
Turkmenistan
|
9.4
|
51
|
Thailand
|
10.0
|
51
|
Fiji
|
10.0
|
53
|
Sri Lanka
|
10.2
|
54
|
Ecuador
|
10.3
|
55
|
Egypt
|
10.5
|
55
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
10.5
|
57
|
Oman
|
10.8
|
58
|
Vietnam
|
11.2
|
59
|
Suriname
|
11.4
|
60
|
Ukraine
|
11.6
|
61
|
Iraq
|
11.9
|
62
|
Honduras
|
12.3
|
63
|
Tajikistan
|
12.7
|
64
|
Libya
|
12.9
|
65
|
Ghana
|
13.0
|
66
|
Mauritius
|
13.2
|
67
|
Philippines
|
13.5
|
68
|
Malaysia
|
13.6
|
69
|
Bolivia
|
14.2
|
70
|
Cambodia
|
14.3
|
71
|
Indonesia
|
14.4
|
72
|
Myanmar
|
14.5
|
72
|
Nepal
|
14.5
|
74
|
Senegal
|
15.4
|
74
|
South Africa
|
15.4
|
76
|
Eswatini
|
16.1
|
77
|
Cameroon
|
16.9
|
78
|
Comoros
|
17.6
|
78
|
Togo
|
17.6
|
80
|
Gabon
|
18.0
|
81
|
Guatemala
|
18.3
|
82
|
Gambia
|
18.4
|
83
|
Botswana
|
18.7
|
84
|
Bangladesh
|
19.2
|
85
|
Laos
|
20.0
|
86
|
Côte d'Ivoire
|
20.2
|
87
|
Tanzania
|
20.4
|
88
|
Mali
|
20.5
|
88
|
Uganda
|
20.7
|
90
|
Mauritania
|
20.8
|
91
|
Republic of the Congo
|
20.9
|
92
|
Rwanda
|
21.0
|
93
|
Burkina Faso
|
22.1
|
94
|
Guinea
|
22.3
|
94
|
Zimbabwe
|
22.3
|
96
|
Djibouti
|
22.5
|
97
|
Namibia
|
22.9
|
98
|
Solomon Islands
|
23.4
|
99
|
Guinea-Bissau
|
23.9
|
100
|
Ethiopia
|
24.1
|
100
|
India
|
24.1
|
102
|
Angola
|
24.3
|
102
|
Benin
|
24.3
|
104
|
Malawi
|
24.9
|
105
|
Kenya
|
25.0
|
106
|
Pakistan
|
25.5
|
107
|
Mozambique
|
25.9
|
108
|
Afghanistan
|
28.6
|
109
|
Sierra Leone
|
28.7
|
110
|
Zambia
|
30.7
|
111
|
Papua New Guinea
|
31.5
|
111
|
Syria
|
31.5
|
113
|
Liberia
|
32.3
|
114
|
Timor-Leste
|
32.5
|
115
|
Central African Republic
|
33.1
|
116
|
Niger
|
34.1
|
117
|
Nigeria
|
34.3
|
118
|
Haiti
|
34.4
|
119
|
Madagascar
|
36.5
|
120
|
Chad
|
38.0
|
121
|
Democratic Republic of the Congo
|
39.5
|
122
|
Somalia
|
47.0
Source: Official Global Hunger Index 2026 ranking.
How Is the Global Hunger Index Calculated?
The Global Hunger Index analyses hunger using four indicators: undernourishment, child stunting, child wasting and child mortality among children under five.
Assistant Manager
At Jagran Josh, she specialises in writing explainers and analytical stories on international news and current affairs. Over the years, she has developed strong expertise in leveraging digital and multimedia tools, along with SEO best practices, to enhance the speed, reach, and impact of her stories.