India has secured 100th rank out of 122 countries in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2026, thus underscoring soaring hurdles related to hunger, food security and child malnutrition. The country falls in the “serious” hunger category, with a score of 24.1.

The report is jointly published by German aid organisation Welthungerhilfe and Irish organisation Concern Worldwide, along with collaborating institutions. It reviews hunger levels across countries using metrics connected to nutrition and child health.

Key Findings of the Global Hunger Index 2026

Approximately 9.8 per cent of India's population is undernourished. Meanwhile, 29.3 per cent of children under five grapple with stunting, a state in which children have a low height for their age due to chronic undernutrition.

It also emphasises 19 per cent of children under five experience wasting, which refers to low weight relative to height and is often linked with acute malnutrition. Additionally, the under-five mortality rate is at 2.7 per cent.