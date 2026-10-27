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Global Hunger Index 2026 Full List: Ranking 100th Out of 122, Why India Falls in ‘Serious’ Category Behind Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka?

By Jaisal Kaur
Last Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 16:30 IST

Approximately 9.8 per cent of India's population is undernourished. Meanwhile, 29.3 per cent of children under five grapple with stunting, a state in which children have a low height for their age due to chronic undernutrition.

It also emphasises 19 per cent of children under five experience wasting, which refers to low weight relative to height
It also emphasises 19 per cent of children under five experience wasting, which refers to low weight relative to height

India has secured 100th rank out of 122 countries in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2026, thus underscoring soaring hurdles related to hunger, food security and child malnutrition. The country falls in the “serious” hunger category, with a score of 24.1. 

The report is jointly published by German aid organisation Welthungerhilfe and Irish organisation Concern Worldwide, along with collaborating institutions. It reviews hunger levels across countries using metrics connected to nutrition and child health.

Key Findings of the Global Hunger Index 2026

Approximately 9.8 per cent of India's population is undernourished. Meanwhile, 29.3 per cent of children under five grapple with stunting, a state in which children have a low height for their age due to chronic undernutrition.

It also emphasises 19 per cent of children under five experience wasting, which refers to low weight relative to height and is often linked with acute malnutrition. Additionally, the under-five mortality rate is at 2.7 per cent. 

Although India has made strides in lowering child stunting over the years, the figures signal that malnutrition remains a massive public health concern.

India Compared With Other Countries on the the Global Hunger Index 2026

While India ranked 100th in the 2026 index, Pakistan came 106th among the 122 countries. Meanwhile, South Asia's hunger score at 23.5, higher than the global score of 18.1, thus hinting that hunger remains a grave regional challenge

The findings highlight the importance of bolstering nutrition programmes, improving access to affordable and nutritious food, and ensuring that weaker households get enough support.

Global Hunger Index 2026: Full Country Ranking List

The table follows the official GHI 2026 ranking and includes the 122 ranked countries with their scores.

Rank

Country

GHI score (2026)

1–24

Armenia

Below 5.0

1–24

Belarus

Below 5.0

1–24

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Below 5.0

1–24

Bulgaria

Below 5.0

1–24

Chile

Below 5.0

1–24

China

Below 5.0

1–24

Costa Rica

Below 5.0

1–24

Croatia

Below 5.0

1–24

Estonia

Below 5.0

1–24

Georgia

Below 5.0

1–24

Hungary

Below 5.0

1–24

Kuwait

Below 5.0

1–24

Latvia

Below 5.0

1–24

Lithuania

Below 5.0

1–24

Montenegro

Below 5.0

1–24

North Macedonia

Below 5.0

1–24

Paraguay

Below 5.0

1–24

Romania

Below 5.0

1–24

Russia

Below 5.0

1–24

Serbia

Below 5.0

1–24

Türkiye

Below 5.0

1–24

United Arab Emirates

Below 5.0

1–24

Uruguay

Below 5.0

1–24

Uzbekistan

Below 5.0

25

Moldova

5.0

26

Mongolia

5.3

27

Argentina

5.5

27

Azerbaijan

5.5

27

Brazil

5.5

30

Dominican Republic

5.9

31

Kazakhstan

6.0

31

Tunisia

6.0

33

Colombia

6.1

33

Saudi Arabia

6.1

35

Mexico

6.2

36

Peru

6.5

37

Guyana

6.8

38

Cabo Verde

6.9

39

El Salvador

7.0

40

Albania

7.1

41

Iran

7.2

41

Panama

7.2

43

Algeria

7.5

44

Jamaica

7.8

45

Kyrgyzstan

7.9

46

Venezuela

8.9

47

Morocco

9.0

48

Jordan

9.4

48

Lebanon

9.4

48

Turkmenistan

9.4

51

Thailand

10.0

51

Fiji

10.0

53

Sri Lanka

10.2

54

Ecuador

10.3

55

Egypt

10.5

55

Trinidad and Tobago

10.5

57

Oman

10.8

58

Vietnam

11.2

59

Suriname

11.4

60

Ukraine

11.6

61

Iraq

11.9

62

Honduras

12.3

63

Tajikistan

12.7

64

Libya

12.9

65

Ghana

13.0

66

Mauritius

13.2

67

Philippines

13.5

68

Malaysia

13.6

69

Bolivia

14.2

70

Cambodia

14.3

71

Indonesia

14.4

72

Myanmar

14.5

72

Nepal

14.5

74

Senegal

15.4

74

South Africa

15.4

76

Eswatini

16.1

77

Cameroon

16.9

78

Comoros

17.6

78

Togo

17.6

80

Gabon

18.0

81

Guatemala

18.3

82

Gambia

18.4

83

Botswana

18.7

84

Bangladesh

19.2

85

Laos

20.0

86

Côte d'Ivoire

20.2

87

Tanzania

20.4

88

Mali

20.5

88

Uganda

20.7

90

Mauritania

20.8

91

Republic of the Congo

20.9

92

Rwanda

21.0

93

Burkina Faso

22.1

94

Guinea

22.3

94

Zimbabwe

22.3

96

Djibouti

22.5

97

Namibia

22.9

98

Solomon Islands

23.4

99

Guinea-Bissau

23.9

100

Ethiopia

24.1

100

India

24.1

102

Angola

24.3

102

Benin

24.3

104

Malawi

24.9

105

Kenya

25.0

106

Pakistan

25.5

107

Mozambique

25.9

108

Afghanistan

28.6

109

Sierra Leone

28.7

110

Zambia

30.7

111

Papua New Guinea

31.5

111

Syria

31.5

113

Liberia

32.3

114

Timor-Leste

32.5

115

Central African Republic

33.1

116

Niger

34.1

117

Nigeria

34.3

118

Haiti

34.4

119

Madagascar

36.5

120

Chad

38.0

121

Democratic Republic of the Congo

39.5

122

Somalia

47.0

Source: Official Global Hunger Index 2026 ranking.


How Is the Global Hunger Index Calculated?

The Global Hunger Index analyses hunger using four indicators: undernourishment, child stunting, child wasting and child mortality among children under five.


Jaisal Kaur
Jaisal Kaur

Assistant Manager

Jaisal Kaur is a senior education journalist with around four years of experience across leading Indian media organisations, including Business Standard, The Hindu, Zee Media, and Youth Ki Awaaz. She combines a passion for creative storytelling and breaking news with in-depth expertise across diverse domains, including international affairs, geopolitics, and Indian politics.

At Jagran Josh, she specialises in writing explainers and analytical stories on international news and current affairs. Over the years, she has developed strong expertise in leveraging digital and multimedia tools, along with SEO best practices, to enhance the speed, reach, and impact of her stories.

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First Published: Oct 27, 2026, 16:30 IST
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