List of Hungriest Countries in the World: UN Hunger Hotspots Report 2026

The UN Hunger Hotspots has made a report jointly prepared by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP). Sudan, South Sudan, Yemen and Palestine are the world’s most critical hunger hotspots. Keep reading to know in detail. Which Countries Are the World’s Biggest Hunger Hotspots in 2026? According to the latest FAO–WFP report, the four most critical hunger hotspots are Sudan, South Sudan, Yemen and Palestine. The report also places northeast Nigeria and Somalia among the hotspots. List of Hunger Hotspots in the World 2026 The 13 countries and territories identified in the June–November 2026 outlook are: Category Countries / Territories Highest Concern Sudan, South Sudan, Yemen, Palestine, Northeast Nigeria, Somalia Very High Concern Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti Other Hotspots Myanmar, Mali, Lebanon, Madagascar

1. Sudan Sudan is one of the world’s most critical hunger hotspots in 2026. 19.5 million people, or around 41% of the population, faced high levels of acute food insecurity through May 2026. Around 5 million people were in Emergency conditions. 2. South Sudan South Sudan is another critical hunger hotspot, with millions of people expected to face crisis-level or worse food insecurity. Around 7.8 million people, or 55% of the population, were projected to face Crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity between April and July 2026. Around 2.5 million people were projected to face Emergency conditions. 3. Yemen Yemen continues to experience one of the world’s most severe food crises. Acute food insecurity is expected to remain among the most severe globally in 2026. Earlier estimates projected 18.3 million people to face Crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity. This represented more than half of the population covered by the analysis. Around 5.5 million people were projected to be in Emergency conditions.

4. Palestine The Gaza Strip remains one of the world’s most severe hunger hotspots. The entire Gaza Strip faced a risk of Famine through mid-April 2026. Around 1.6 million people were acutely food insecure, representing 77% of the analysed population. More than 500,000 people were in Emergency conditions. 5. Northeast Nigeria Northeast Nigeria has emerged as a major hunger hotspot, with Borno State facing particularly serious risks. Around 15,000 people were projected to face Catastrophe-level food insecurity between June and August 2026. What Is a Hunger Hotspot? A hunger hotspot is an area where acute food insecurity is expected to deteriorate significantly during a specific outlook period. The FAO-WFP assessment focuses on places where there is a serious risk that food insecurity will worsen and where early action can help prevent the most severe outcomes.