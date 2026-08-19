List of Hungriest Countries in the World: UN Hunger Hotspots Report 2026
The latest UN Hunger Hotspots report for June to November 2026 has identified 13 countries. Know the 13 countries and territories facing the highest acute food insecurity risks.
The UN Hunger Hotspots has made a report jointly prepared by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP). Sudan, South Sudan, Yemen and Palestine are the world’s most critical hunger hotspots. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Countries Are the World’s Biggest Hunger Hotspots in 2026?
According to the latest FAO–WFP report, the four most critical hunger hotspots are Sudan, South Sudan, Yemen and Palestine. The report also places northeast Nigeria and Somalia among the hotspots.
List of Hunger Hotspots in the World 2026
The 13 countries and territories identified in the June–November 2026 outlook are:
|Category
|Countries / Territories
|Highest Concern
|Sudan, South Sudan, Yemen, Palestine, Northeast Nigeria, Somalia
|Very High Concern
|Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti
|Other Hotspots
|Myanmar, Mali, Lebanon, Madagascar
1. Sudan
Sudan is one of the world’s most critical hunger hotspots in 2026. 19.5 million people, or around 41% of the population, faced high levels of acute food insecurity through May 2026. Around 5 million people were in Emergency conditions.
2. South Sudan
South Sudan is another critical hunger hotspot, with millions of people expected to face crisis-level or worse food insecurity. Around 7.8 million people, or 55% of the population, were projected to face Crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity between April and July 2026. Around 2.5 million people were projected to face Emergency conditions.
3. Yemen
Yemen continues to experience one of the world’s most severe food crises. Acute food insecurity is expected to remain among the most severe globally in 2026. Earlier estimates projected 18.3 million people to face Crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity. This represented more than half of the population covered by the analysis. Around 5.5 million people were projected to be in Emergency conditions.
4. Palestine
The Gaza Strip remains one of the world’s most severe hunger hotspots. The entire Gaza Strip faced a risk of Famine through mid-April 2026. Around 1.6 million people were acutely food insecure, representing 77% of the analysed population. More than 500,000 people were in Emergency conditions.
5. Northeast Nigeria
Northeast Nigeria has emerged as a major hunger hotspot, with Borno State facing particularly serious risks. Around 15,000 people were projected to face Catastrophe-level food insecurity between June and August 2026.
What Is a Hunger Hotspot?
A hunger hotspot is an area where acute food insecurity is expected to deteriorate significantly during a specific outlook period. The FAO-WFP assessment focuses on places where there is a serious risk that food insecurity will worsen and where early action can help prevent the most severe outcomes.
List of Hunger Hotspots 2026
|
Key Indicator
|
Report Details
|
Report Title
|
FAO–WFP Hunger Hotspots Report
|
Outlook Period
|
June to November 2026
|
Total Hotspots
|
13 countries and territories
|
Highest Concern
|
Sudan, South Sudan, Yemen, Palestine, Northeast Nigeria, and Somalia
|
Very High Concern
|
Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Haiti
|
Other Hotspots
|
Myanmar, Mali, Lebanon, and Madagascar
|
Major Drivers
|
Conflict, climate shocks, economic instability, and displacement
|
Critical Concern
|
Risk of Catastrophe and Famine in specific areas
|
Publication Date
|
17 June 2026
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.