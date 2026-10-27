NTA Opens RMS CET 2026 Correction Window, Here’s What And How You Can Edit
The NTA has opened the RMS CET 2026 application correction window today, October 27. Candidates can edit permitted details, including examination city preferences and personal information, while certain fields cannot be changed.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the Rashtriya Military Schools Common Entrance Test (RMS CET) 2026 application form today, October 27. Candidates who have already submitted their application forms can make changes to specific details through the official website exams.nta.nic.in/rmscet.
The correction facility allows candidates to update certain personal details, academic information, examination city preferences and other fields. However, some details, including mobile numbers, email addresses and photographs, cannot be changed.
Candidates should carefully check the permitted fields before making corrections. The facility allows only one-time corrections, meaning candidates cannot edit the form again after submitting the changes.
Which Details Can Candidates Change in RMS CET 2026 Form?
According to the correction guidelines, candidates can make changes to the following details:
- Candidate’s name or parents’ names: Candidates can correct any one of these fields: candidate name, father’s name or mother’s name.
- Class details: Candidates can update all details related to Class V and Class VIII equivalents.
- Examination city: Candidates can change their examination city preferences based on their permanent and present addresses. However, NTA is not bound to allot a city according to the candidate’s choices.
- Personal details: Candidates can correct their date of birth, gender, category, signature, thumb impression, domicile certificate and birth certificate details.
- Aadhaar details: Candidates registered using an identity document other than Aadhaar can update their Aadhaar details.
Which Details Cannot Be Changed?
Candidates will not be allowed to change the following details in their application forms:
- Mobile number
- Email address
- Permanent and present addresses
- Emergency contact details
- Candidate’s photograph
Applicants should review their forms carefully before submitting the corrections, as these fields cannot be modified through the correction facility.
How to Make Corrections in RMS CET 2026 Application Form?
- Visit the official RMS CET website exams.nta.nic.in/rmscet.
- Open the candidate login page.
- Log in using the required application credentials.
- Open the submitted application form.
- Edit the permitted details and review the changes carefully.
- Pay the additional fee, if applicable.
- Submit the corrected form and save the confirmation page for future reference.
RMS CET 2026 Correction Window: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Correction window opens
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October 27, 2026
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Last date for corrections
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October 28, 2026
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Examination
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December 13, 2026
Important Instructions for Candidates
The NTA has clarified that corrections may require payment of an additional fee, wherever applicable. Changes to certain fields will be accepted only after the additional fee has been paid.
Candidates should also note that any additional fee paid will not be refunded. The correction facility is available only once. Once the changes have been submitted, the application form will be frozen, and further corrections will not be allowed.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.