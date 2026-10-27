NTA Opens RMS CET 2026 Correction Window, Here’s What And How You Can Edit

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the Rashtriya Military Schools Common Entrance Test (RMS CET) 2026 application form today, October 27. Candidates who have already submitted their application forms can make changes to specific details through the official website exams.nta.nic.in/rmscet.

The correction facility allows candidates to update certain personal details, academic information, examination city preferences and other fields. However, some details, including mobile numbers, email addresses and photographs, cannot be changed.

Candidates should carefully check the permitted fields before making corrections. The facility allows only one-time corrections, meaning candidates cannot edit the form again after submitting the changes.