IIM CAT Admit Card 2026 to Be Released on November 4, Check Exam Date and Slot Timings

The CAT Admit Card 2026 is scheduled to be released on November 4, 2026 by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore. Candidates who have registered for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 will be able to download their hall tickets by visiting the IIM CAT official website at iimcat.ac.in using their registered login credentials. The entrance exam will be conducted on November 29, 2026 in computer based mode across over 170 test cities and nearly 350 to 400 individual test centres in India. Candidates must carry their IIM CAT 2026 Admit Card to the exam centre on the day of exam as it serves as an official document to ensure entry inside the exam hall. Scroll the article to get complete details. CAT Admit Card 2026: Overview Candidates can check the important details related to the CAT 2026 admit card and examination in the table given below.

Particulars Details Examination Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 Conducting institute IIM Indore Admit card release date November 4, 2026 CAT 2026 exam date November 29, 2026 Examination mode Computer-based test Admit card download mode Online Login credentials Registered user ID and password Official website iimcat.ac.in How to Download CAT Admit Card 2026? Candidates will be able to access their CAT 2026 hall tickets through the official examination portal. They can follow the steps below once the download facility is activated. Step 1: Visit the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in. Step 2: Open the registered candidate login section. Step 3: Enter your registered user ID and password to access the candidate dashboard. Step 4: Locate and click on the CAT 2026 admit card download link.

Step 5: Download the admit card and save the PDF document on your device. Step 6: Check the information printed on the admit card and take a printout as instructed by the examination authority. CAT Admit Card 2026 Link (Active Soon) CAT 2026 Slot Timings IIM Indore is scheduled to conduct CAT 2026 on November 29 in three sessions. Candidates must check their allotted slot and reporting time on the admit card rather than relying solely on the general examination schedule. The examination timings are as follows: Exam Slot Timings Slot 1 8:30 am to 10:30 am Slot 2 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm Slot 3 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm The allotted examination slot and centre details will be available on the candidate's admit card. Candidates should plan their travel in advance and follow the reporting instructions provided by the examination authorities.