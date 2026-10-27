IIM CAT Admit Card 2026 to Be Released on November 4, Check Exam Date and Slot Timings
IIM Indore will announce the CAT Admit Card 2026 on November 4, 2026. Candidates can visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in to download their hall ticket in PDF format. Read the article to get complete details on IIM CAT 2026 Hall Ticket.
The CAT Admit Card 2026 is scheduled to be released on November 4, 2026 by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore. Candidates who have registered for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 will be able to download their hall tickets by visiting the IIM CAT official website at iimcat.ac.in using their registered login credentials. The entrance exam will be conducted on November 29, 2026 in computer based mode across over 170 test cities and nearly 350 to 400 individual test centres in India. Candidates must carry their IIM CAT 2026 Admit Card to the exam centre on the day of exam as it serves as an official document to ensure entry inside the exam hall. Scroll the article to get complete details.
CAT Admit Card 2026: Overview
Candidates can check the important details related to the CAT 2026 admit card and examination in the table given below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Examination
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Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026
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Conducting institute
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IIM Indore
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Admit card release date
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November 4, 2026
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CAT 2026 exam date
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November 29, 2026
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Examination mode
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Computer-based test
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Admit card download mode
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Online
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Login credentials
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Registered user ID and password
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Official website
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iimcat.ac.in
How to Download CAT Admit Card 2026?
Candidates will be able to access their CAT 2026 hall tickets through the official examination portal. They can follow the steps below once the download facility is activated.
Step 1: Visit the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.
Step 2: Open the registered candidate login section.
Step 3: Enter your registered user ID and password to access the candidate dashboard.
Step 4: Locate and click on the CAT 2026 admit card download link.
Step 5: Download the admit card and save the PDF document on your device.
Step 6: Check the information printed on the admit card and take a printout as instructed by the examination authority.
CAT Admit Card 2026 Link (Active Soon)
CAT 2026 Slot Timings
IIM Indore is scheduled to conduct CAT 2026 on November 29 in three sessions. Candidates must check their allotted slot and reporting time on the admit card rather than relying solely on the general examination schedule. The examination timings are as follows:
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Exam Slot
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Timings
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Slot 1
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8:30 am to 10:30 am
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Slot 2
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12:30 pm to 2:30 pm
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Slot 3
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4:30 pm to 6:30 pm
The allotted examination slot and centre details will be available on the candidate's admit card. Candidates should plan their travel in advance and follow the reporting instructions provided by the examination authorities.
Details to Check on IIM CAT Admit Card 2026
After downloading the CAT 2026 admit card, candidates should carefully verify the information printed on it. The important details to check include:
- Candidate's name and personal information
- CAT registration number
- Examination date and allotted slot
- Examination centre name and complete address
- Reporting time and entry-related instructions
- Photograph and other identifying details, where applicable
- Examination-day guidelines
Any discrepancy should be reported promptly through the official CAT helpdesk. Candidates should follow the instructions provided by the examination authorities for resolving errors.
What Should Candidates Do After Downloading CAT 2026 Hall Ticket?
Immediately after downloading, Candidates should verify their allotted centre and slot, read the exam day instructions and arrange their travel accordingly.They should also check the official website for any further announcements concerning the admit card or examination. Candidates must follow the document requirements and other instructions specified by the exam conducting authorities when appearing for CAT 2026.
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In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.