Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check ENT, Surgery, Medicine Closing State Merit List Here

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: For admission to MBBS seats based on the Maharashtra state merit list, candidates have to appear for state counselling conducted by State CET Cell. While the official Round 1 counselling will be conducted soon, candidates can check previous year trends for different specialities such as ENT, Surgery, Medicine, and Orthopedic provided here.

Highly competitive specialties such as General Medicine, General Surgery, and ENT have tough competition that keeps changing each time depending on the round. An analysis of closing lists of state merit students across the top colleges in Maharashtra provides you with the important data needed to determine your competitiveness and admission possibilities.

Check|Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Previous Year Closing State Merit List