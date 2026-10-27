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Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check ENT, Surgery, Medicine Closing State Merit List Here

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 18:58 IST

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 Round 1 schedule is released and can be checked on State CET Cell official portal. Meanwhile, candidates can check previous year Round 1 state merit list opening and closing ranks for ENT, Surgery, and Medicine provided in the article below. 

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: ENT, Surgery, Medicine Closing State Merit List
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: ENT, Surgery, Medicine Closing State Merit List

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: For admission to MBBS seats based on the Maharashtra state merit list, candidates have to appear for state counselling conducted by State CET Cell. While the official Round 1 counselling will be conducted soon, candidates can check previous year trends for different specialities such as ENT, Surgery, Medicine, and Orthopedic provided here. 

Highly competitive specialties such as General Medicine, General Surgery, and ENT have tough competition that keeps changing each time depending on the round. An analysis of closing lists of state merit students across the top colleges in Maharashtra provides you with the important data needed to determine your competitiveness and admission possibilities. 

Check|Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Previous Year Closing State Merit List 

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Key Highlights 

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 Round 1 schedule is available to check on the official portal of Maharashtra State CET Cell. Check the complete details for counselling and admission dates shared below. 

Particulars 

Dates

Conducting Body

State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra

Online Registration & Session apply for NEET PG-2026 (MD/MS)

17/10/2026 to 23/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm 

Registration Fees Payment Deadline (Non Refundable-Rs.3000/-) and Security Deposit (as applicable) through online payment gateway

17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 05.00 pm 

Document Upload 

17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm 

Document Verification 

18/10/2026 to 27/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm 

Registered Candidate List Revelation

28/10/2026

Publication of Provisional Merit List

28/10/2026

Publication of Final Provisional State Merit List and In-service State Merit List

01/11/2026

Seat Matrix for CAP Round -1

01/11/2026

Choice Form Filling Process for CAP Round-1

02/11/2026 to 04/11/2026 upto 11.59 pm

Declaration of First Selection List (CAP Round-1)

05/11/2026

Physical Joining and Other Prerequisites 

06/11/2026 to 10/11/2026 upto 05.30 pm

Counselling Portal 

medical2026.mahacet.org / mahacet.org

Previous Year Round 1 ENT Opening and Closing Ranks 

The table highlights previous year Round 1 ENT (Eyes, Nose and Throat) state merit opening and closing ranks (open category) for top medical colleges in Maharashtra. The most competitive seats for ENT was offered by the Government Medical College, Mumbai. Seats for the college opened and closed at 384 which is followed by Topiwala Medical College, etc. Check the complete list to estimate admission options during the 2026 Round 1 counselling. 

College

Opening SML

Closing SML

GMC, Mumbai

384

384

TNMC, Mumbai

593

593

BJMC, Pune

753

753

PCMC PGM I, Pimpri

785

785

GMC, Nagpur

798

798

MPGIMER, Nashik

941

941

GMC, Jalgaon

954

954

SRTR, Ambajogai

1011

1011

CGMC, Chandrapur

1093

1093

GGMC, Gondia

1106

1106

NKP Salve, Nagpur

1489

1489

VPS, Nashik

1529

1529

SMBT, Nandihills

1838

1838

Sanjeevan, Miraj

1845

1845

MIMER, Talegaon

1986

1986

ASHWINI ME, Solapur

2246

2246

Read More|Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Closing State Merit List for Surgery 

Previous Year Round 1 Surgery Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check previous year opening and closing ranks for admission to MS in Surgery at top colleges in Maharashtra. 

College

Opening SML

Closing SML

GSMC

39

39

GMC, Mumbai

54

87

LTMC

139

172

BJMC, Pune

112

112

TNMC

192

196

IGMC, Nagpur

212

253

PCMC PGM I, Pimpri

215

215

GMC, Nagpur

244

251

HBT & COOP

252

252

GMC, Sambhajinagar

255

296

GMC, Miraj

280

393

PGIMS, New Mumbai

306

306

VMMC, Solapur

311

311

MGIMS, Sevagram

364

364

GMC, Kolhapur

376

376

MPGIMER, Nashik

387

387

GMC, Latur

471

471

GMC, Nanded

485

485

BHMS, Mumbai

525

525

KJMC, Mumbai

567

567

GMC, Jalgaon

584

584

Terna, New Mumbai

589

589

GGMC, Gondia

595

595

MIMSR, Latur

815

1258

SMBT, Nandihills

859

859

PDMC, Amravati

875

1201

VVPF, Ahmednagar

898

1186

VPS, Nashik

996

1190

MIMER, Talegaon

1155

1155

SKN, Pune

1287

1381

Vedanta MC, Palghar

1502

2175

NKP Salve, Nagpur

1519

1539

BK WALAWAL, Ratnagiri

1694

1717

UPMC, Jalgaon

1718

1718

ASHWINI ME, Solapur

1780

1780

PIMS, Islampur

1846

1846

Previous Year Round 1 Medicine Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can find previous year Round 1 Medicine opening and closing ranks for open category shared below. 

College

Opening SML

Closing SML

GSMC

1

5

LTMC

9

24

TNMC

26

27

GMC, Nagpur

29

64

HBT & COOP

32

32

GMC, Mumbai

45

62

GMC, Sambhajinagar

50

88

BJMC, Pune

92

95

PGIMS, New Mumbai

94

94

IGMC, Nagpur

96

101

VMMC, Solapur

100

102

BHMS, Mumbai

107

107

GMC, Latur

122

122

MGIMS, Sevagram

123

123

GMC, Nanded

127

127

GMC, Miraj

138

138

B Hire, Dhule

144

144

MPGIMER, Nashik

154

154

NKP Salve, Nagpur

188

526

GMC, Jalgaon

208

208

SKN, Pune

348

348

SKN, Pune

416

416

VVPF, Ahmednagar

425

425

VVPF, Ahmednagar

497

497

MIMER, Talegaon

504

504

BK WALAWAL, Ratnagiri

505

505

ACPM, Dhule

641

641

ASHWINI ME, Solapur

647

647

MIMSR, Latur

657

657

SMBT, Nandihills

682

682

UPMC, Jalgaon

690

690

Vedanta MC, Palghar

793

834

PIMS, Islampur

806

870

Check| Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Closing State Merit List for Biochemistry

Previous Year Round 1 Orthopedic Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check for previous year Round 1 orthopedic opening and closing ranks for open category candidates shared in the table below. 

College

Opening SML

Closing SML

LTMC

213

223

TNMC

224

224

GSMC

266

326

GMC, Mumbai

381

381

BJMC

423

423

HBT & COOP

434

434

IGMC

446

446

BHMS

456

456

GMC, Sambhajinagar

508

508

PCMC PGM I

548

548

VMMC

570

570

MPGIMER

633

633

PGIMS

639

639

MGIMS

653

653

SRTR

665

665

SMBT

1124

1124

MIMER

1187

1187

VPS

1216

1576

SANCHETI

1247

1485

NKP Salve

1417

1761

VVPF

1453

1486

PDMC

1547

1547

ACPM

1570

1570

SWASTHIYOG

1613

1613

SKN

1723

1723

UPMC

1790

1790

BK WALAWAL

1799

1799

VEDANTA MC

1886

1886

PIMS

1933

1933

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 27, 2026, 18:58 IST
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