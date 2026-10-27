Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check ENT, Surgery, Medicine Closing State Merit List Here
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 Round 1 schedule is released and can be checked on State CET Cell official portal. Meanwhile, candidates can check previous year Round 1 state merit list opening and closing ranks for ENT, Surgery, and Medicine provided in the article below.
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: For admission to MBBS seats based on the Maharashtra state merit list, candidates have to appear for state counselling conducted by State CET Cell. While the official Round 1 counselling will be conducted soon, candidates can check previous year trends for different specialities such as ENT, Surgery, Medicine, and Orthopedic provided here.
Highly competitive specialties such as General Medicine, General Surgery, and ENT have tough competition that keeps changing each time depending on the round. An analysis of closing lists of state merit students across the top colleges in Maharashtra provides you with the important data needed to determine your competitiveness and admission possibilities.
Check|Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Previous Year Closing State Merit List
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Key Highlights
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 Round 1 schedule is available to check on the official portal of Maharashtra State CET Cell. Check the complete details for counselling and admission dates shared below.
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Conducting Body
|
State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra
|
Online Registration & Session apply for NEET PG-2026 (MD/MS)
|
17/10/2026 to 23/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm
|
Registration Fees Payment Deadline (Non Refundable-Rs.3000/-) and Security Deposit (as applicable) through online payment gateway
|
17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 05.00 pm
|
Document Upload
|
17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm
|
Document Verification
|
18/10/2026 to 27/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm
|
Registered Candidate List Revelation
|
28/10/2026
|
Publication of Provisional Merit List
|
28/10/2026
|
Publication of Final Provisional State Merit List and In-service State Merit List
|
01/11/2026
|
Seat Matrix for CAP Round -1
|
01/11/2026
|
Choice Form Filling Process for CAP Round-1
|
02/11/2026 to 04/11/2026 upto 11.59 pm
|
Declaration of First Selection List (CAP Round-1)
|
05/11/2026
|
Physical Joining and Other Prerequisites
|
06/11/2026 to 10/11/2026 upto 05.30 pm
|
Counselling Portal
|
medical2026.mahacet.org / mahacet.org
Previous Year Round 1 ENT Opening and Closing Ranks
The table highlights previous year Round 1 ENT (Eyes, Nose and Throat) state merit opening and closing ranks (open category) for top medical colleges in Maharashtra. The most competitive seats for ENT was offered by the Government Medical College, Mumbai. Seats for the college opened and closed at 384 which is followed by Topiwala Medical College, etc. Check the complete list to estimate admission options during the 2026 Round 1 counselling.
|
College
|
Opening SML
|
Closing SML
|
GMC, Mumbai
|
384
|
384
|
TNMC, Mumbai
|
593
|
593
|
BJMC, Pune
|
753
|
753
|
PCMC PGM I, Pimpri
|
785
|
785
|
GMC, Nagpur
|
798
|
798
|
MPGIMER, Nashik
|
941
|
941
|
GMC, Jalgaon
|
954
|
954
|
SRTR, Ambajogai
|
1011
|
1011
|
CGMC, Chandrapur
|
1093
|
1093
|
GGMC, Gondia
|
1106
|
1106
|
NKP Salve, Nagpur
|
1489
|
1489
|
VPS, Nashik
|
1529
|
1529
|
SMBT, Nandihills
|
1838
|
1838
|
Sanjeevan, Miraj
|
1845
|
1845
|
MIMER, Talegaon
|
1986
|
1986
|
ASHWINI ME, Solapur
|
2246
|
2246
Read More|Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Closing State Merit List for Surgery
Previous Year Round 1 Surgery Opening and Closing Ranks
Check previous year opening and closing ranks for admission to MS in Surgery at top colleges in Maharashtra.
|
College
|
Opening SML
|
Closing SML
|
GSMC
|
39
|
39
|
GMC, Mumbai
|
54
|
87
|
LTMC
|
139
|
172
|
BJMC, Pune
|
112
|
112
|
TNMC
|
192
|
196
|
IGMC, Nagpur
|
212
|
253
|
PCMC PGM I, Pimpri
|
215
|
215
|
GMC, Nagpur
|
244
|
251
|
HBT & COOP
|
252
|
252
|
GMC, Sambhajinagar
|
255
|
296
|
GMC, Miraj
|
280
|
393
|
PGIMS, New Mumbai
|
306
|
306
|
VMMC, Solapur
|
311
|
311
|
MGIMS, Sevagram
|
364
|
364
|
GMC, Kolhapur
|
376
|
376
|
MPGIMER, Nashik
|
387
|
387
|
GMC, Latur
|
471
|
471
|
GMC, Nanded
|
485
|
485
|
BHMS, Mumbai
|
525
|
525
|
KJMC, Mumbai
|
567
|
567
|
GMC, Jalgaon
|
584
|
584
|
Terna, New Mumbai
|
589
|
589
|
GGMC, Gondia
|
595
|
595
|
MIMSR, Latur
|
815
|
1258
|
SMBT, Nandihills
|
859
|
859
|
PDMC, Amravati
|
875
|
1201
|
VVPF, Ahmednagar
|
898
|
1186
|
VPS, Nashik
|
996
|
1190
|
MIMER, Talegaon
|
1155
|
1155
|
SKN, Pune
|
1287
|
1381
|
Vedanta MC, Palghar
|
1502
|
2175
|
NKP Salve, Nagpur
|
1519
|
1539
|
BK WALAWAL, Ratnagiri
|
1694
|
1717
|
UPMC, Jalgaon
|
1718
|
1718
|
ASHWINI ME, Solapur
|
1780
|
1780
|
PIMS, Islampur
|
1846
|
1846
Previous Year Round 1 Medicine Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can find previous year Round 1 Medicine opening and closing ranks for open category shared below.
|
College
|
Opening SML
|
Closing SML
|
GSMC
|
1
|
5
|
LTMC
|
9
|
24
|
TNMC
|
26
|
27
|
GMC, Nagpur
|
29
|
64
|
HBT & COOP
|
32
|
32
|
GMC, Mumbai
|
45
|
62
|
GMC, Sambhajinagar
|
50
|
88
|
BJMC, Pune
|
92
|
95
|
PGIMS, New Mumbai
|
94
|
94
|
IGMC, Nagpur
|
96
|
101
|
VMMC, Solapur
|
100
|
102
|
BHMS, Mumbai
|
107
|
107
|
GMC, Latur
|
122
|
122
|
MGIMS, Sevagram
|
123
|
123
|
GMC, Nanded
|
127
|
127
|
GMC, Miraj
|
138
|
138
|
B Hire, Dhule
|
144
|
144
|
MPGIMER, Nashik
|
154
|
154
|
NKP Salve, Nagpur
|
188
|
526
|
GMC, Jalgaon
|
208
|
208
|
SKN, Pune
|
348
|
348
|
SKN, Pune
|
416
|
416
|
VVPF, Ahmednagar
|
425
|
425
|
VVPF, Ahmednagar
|
497
|
497
|
MIMER, Talegaon
|
504
|
504
|
BK WALAWAL, Ratnagiri
|
505
|
505
|
ACPM, Dhule
|
641
|
641
|
ASHWINI ME, Solapur
|
647
|
647
|
MIMSR, Latur
|
657
|
657
|
SMBT, Nandihills
|
682
|
682
|
UPMC, Jalgaon
|
690
|
690
|
Vedanta MC, Palghar
|
793
|
834
|
PIMS, Islampur
|
806
|
870
Check| Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Closing State Merit List for Biochemistry
Previous Year Round 1 Orthopedic Opening and Closing Ranks
Check for previous year Round 1 orthopedic opening and closing ranks for open category candidates shared in the table below.
|
College
|
Opening SML
|
Closing SML
|
LTMC
|
213
|
223
|
TNMC
|
224
|
224
|
GSMC
|
266
|
326
|
GMC, Mumbai
|
381
|
381
|
BJMC
|
423
|
423
|
HBT & COOP
|
434
|
434
|
IGMC
|
446
|
446
|
BHMS
|
456
|
456
|
GMC, Sambhajinagar
|
508
|
508
|
PCMC PGM I
|
548
|
548
|
VMMC
|
570
|
570
|
MPGIMER
|
633
|
633
|
PGIMS
|
639
|
639
|
MGIMS
|
653
|
653
|
SRTR
|
665
|
665
|
SMBT
|
1124
|
1124
|
MIMER
|
1187
|
1187
|
VPS
|
1216
|
1576
|
SANCHETI
|
1247
|
1485
|
NKP Salve
|
1417
|
1761
|
VVPF
|
1453
|
1486
|
PDMC
|
1547
|
1547
|
ACPM
|
1570
|
1570
|
SWASTHIYOG
|
1613
|
1613
|
SKN
|
1723
|
1723
|
UPMC
|
1790
|
1790
|
BK WALAWAL
|
1799
|
1799
|
VEDANTA MC
|
1886
|
1886
|
PIMS
|
1933
|
1933
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.