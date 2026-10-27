KNRUHS Results 2026 Released; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF at knruhs.telangana.gov.in

Key Points KNRUHS released yearly UG/PG results for exams held in August-July 2026.

Students can check results online at knruhs.telangana.gov.in using registration number.

Results for BSc MLT, MBBS, BDS, and PG MDMS were declared in October 2026.

KNRUHS Result 2026: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has released the yearly results of various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. The university declared the KNRUHS results online on its official website: knruhs.telangana.gov.in. Recently, KNRUHS released the 1st, 2nd and 3rd year results for various courses, including BSc MLT, BNYS, MBBS, BDS and some other courses. The results have been published for the exams held in August-July 2026. All the students who appeared in these exams can check and download their knruhs.telangana.gov.in results online using the direct link provided below. To access the KNRUHS result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number. Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Results 2026 Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences released annual results for various UG and PG programs. Students can check their KNRUHS results on the official website of the University: knruhs.telangana.gov.in. Here we are providing the direct link to download the KNRUHS results.

KNRUHS Result 2026 OUT: Official website is down Due to high traffic, the official website of KNRUHS is down. Students are advised to be patient, wait for some time and try again. Download the KNRUHS Result PDF only from the official website. Problems in downloading the KNRUHS Result 2026 If any candidate faces any issues in downloading the KNRUHS result 2026. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority. Close your Internet browser and try again.

Ensure you have a stable internet connection.

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Clear the history and cache and refresh the page. Highlights of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), is a state university situated in Warangal, Telangana. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 2014. The University is named after its poet and political activist of Telangana, Kaloji Narayana Rao.