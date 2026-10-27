KNRUHS Results 2026 Released; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF at knruhs.telangana.gov.in
KNRUHS Results 2026 OUT: KNRUHS has released the annual results for the exams held in August-July 2026. The KNRUHS results have been released online on the official website of the university. Check the direct link provided below and the steps to check the KNRUHS results.
Key Points
- KNRUHS released yearly UG/PG results for exams held in August-July 2026.
- Students can check results online at knruhs.telangana.gov.in using registration number.
- Results for BSc MLT, MBBS, BDS, and PG MDMS were declared in October 2026.
KNRUHS Result 2026: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has released the yearly results of various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. The university declared the KNRUHS results online on its official website: knruhs.telangana.gov.in. Recently, KNRUHS released the 1st, 2nd and 3rd year results for various courses, including BSc MLT, BNYS, MBBS, BDS and some other courses. The results have been published for the exams held in August-July 2026. All the students who appeared in these exams can check and download their knruhs.telangana.gov.in results online using the direct link provided below. To access the KNRUHS result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number.
Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Results 2026
Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences released annual results for various UG and PG programs. Students can check their KNRUHS results on the official website of the University: knruhs.telangana.gov.in. Here we are providing the direct link to download the KNRUHS results.
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Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Result 2026
Steps to Download KNRUHS Results 2026
Students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the KNRUHS results.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - knruhs.telangana.gov.in
Step 2: Select the ‘Examination’ option available on the menu bar
Step 3: Click on the ‘Results’ option.
Step 4: Fill in the required details and click on “View”.
Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference
Direct Links to Check KNRUHS Results 2026
Check the direct link here for KNRUHS results for various examinations.
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Course Name
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Result Date
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Result Link
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BSc MLT First Year Examinations - July 2026 - Backlog Candidates
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October 27, 2026
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BSc MLT Second Year Examinations - July 2026 - Referred Candidates
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October 27, 2026
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BSc MLT Second Year Examinations - July 2026 - Backlog Candidates
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October 27, 2026
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BSc MLT Final Year Examinations - July 2026 - Referred Candidates
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October 27, 2026
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BSc MLT Final Year Examinations - July 2026 - Backlog Candidates
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October 27, 2026
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Third BNYS Part-I Examinations - July 2026 - Referred Candidates
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October 27, 2026
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Third BNYS Part-I Examinations - July 2026 - Backlog Candidates
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October 27, 2026
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Third BNYS Part-II Examinations - July 2026 - Regular Candidates
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October 27, 2026
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First MBBS Examinations - August 2026 - Regular Candidates
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October 27, 2026
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First MBBS Examinations - August 2026 - Backlog Candidates
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October 27, 2026
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Second BNYS Part-II Examinations - July 2026 - Referred Candidates
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October 17, 2026
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Second BNYS Part-II Examinations - July 2026 - Backlog Candidates
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October 17, 2026
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Medical PG MDMS Examinations - August 2026 - Regular Candidates
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October 09, 2026
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Medical PG MDMS Examinations - August 2026 - Backlog Candidates
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October 09, 2026
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BDS Final Year Examinations - July 2026 - Referred Candidates
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October 19, 2026
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BDS Final Year Examinations - July 2026 - Backlog Candidates
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October 19, 2026
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Final MBBS Part-II (New Regulations) Examinations - July 2026 - Referred Candidates
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October 15, 2026
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Results Of Final MBBS Part-II (New Regulations) Examinations - July 2026 - Backlog Candidates
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October 15, 2026
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Results Of Final MBBS Part-II (Old Regulations) Examinations - August 2026 - Backlog Candidates
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October 15, 2026
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Results Of Final MBBS Part-II (Old Regulations) Examinations - August 2026 - Referred Candidates
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October 15, 2026
KNRUHS Result 2026 OUT: Official website is down
Due to high traffic, the official website of KNRUHS is down. Students are advised to be patient, wait for some time and try again. Download the KNRUHS Result PDF only from the official website.
Problems in downloading the KNRUHS Result 2026
If any candidate faces any issues in downloading the KNRUHS result 2026. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority.
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Close your Internet browser and try again.
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Ensure you have a stable internet connection.
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Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.
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Clear the history and cache and refresh the page.
Highlights of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences
Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), is a state university situated in Warangal, Telangana. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 2014. The University is named after its poet and political activist of Telangana, Kaloji Narayana Rao.
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Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences: Highlights
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University Name
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Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences
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Established
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2014
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Location
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Warangal, Telangana
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KNRUHS Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
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