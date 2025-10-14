SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links

UP Police Computer Operator Books 2025: Subject-Wise Best Book List

By Mridula Sharma
Oct 14, 2025, 15:34 IST

UP Police Computer Operator Books 2025: Preparing for the UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025 is easier with the right books. This article lists top recommended books covering General Knowledge, Mental Ability & Reasoning, and Computer Science. It also provides tips to select the best books, along with additional resources to ensure complete and effective exam preparation.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
UP Police Computer Operator Books 2025
UP Police Computer Operator Books 2025

UP Police Computer Operator Books: Preparing for the UP Police Computer Operator Exam becomes easier with a clear study plan and the right books. The best UP Police Computer Operator Books cover the complete syllabus, include plenty of practice questions, and provide useful study material. 

Many of these books also feature previous years’ question papers and practice sets. These help candidates understand the exam pattern and enhance their speed and accuracy during the test.

UP Police Computer Operator Books 2025

Choosing the right study material is crucial for scoring well in the UP Police Computer Operator Exam. Below are some of the most trusted and result-oriented books to help candidates prepare effectively. These books provide complete syllabus coverage, detailed explanations, and ample practice questions to strengthen your preparation.

Check the list of Top Recommended UP Police Computer Operator Books for 2025:

Book Title

Author/Publication

UP Police Computer Operator Exam Guide

Arihant Experts

UP Police Computer Operator Exam

V.V.K. Subburaj

UP Police Computer Operator & Programmer Grade 2 Exam

Lalit Kumar

UP Police Computer Operator Exam Practice Workbook

Kiran Prakashan

UP Police Computer Operator (Sampati Prabandhak) 2021

YCT Experts

UP Police Computer Operator Exam

Sachchida Nand Jha

UP Police Computer Operator Practice Set

Ram Singh Yadav

UP Police Computer Operator Exam

Chandrahas Pandey

UP Police Computer Operator and Programmer Grade 2 Practice Book

R.G. Team

UP Police Computer Operator and Programmer Grade 2 Exam Guide

RPH Editorial Board

Subject-Wise UP Police Computer Operator Books for 2025

It is important to have the right books covering all key sections: General Knowledge, Mental Ability & Reasoning, and Computer Science for effective preparation of the UP Police Computer Operator Exam. Check the curated list of the best books recommended:

Best Books for General Knowledge

A strong foundation in General Knowledge is essential for the exam. These books are highly recommended:

Book Title

Author/Publication

General Knowledge 2022

Manohar Pandey

Lucent's General Knowledge

Dr. Binay Karna, Manwendra Mukul

Objective General Knowledge

Sanjiv Kumar

General Knowledge Manual

Pearson

UP Police Computer Operator General Knowledge

Arihant Experts

Best Books for Mental Ability & Reasoning

Mental Ability and Reasoning play a crucial role in the exam. These books are ideal for practice and concept clarity:

Book Title

Author/Publication

A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning

R.S. Aggarwal

Analytical Reasoning

M.K. Pandey

Logical and Analytical Reasoning

A.K. Gupta

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations

R.S. Aggarwal

Fast Track Objective Arithmetic

Rajesh Verma

Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning

Dr. R.S. Aggarwal

Test of Reasoning

Edgar Thorpe

Best Books for Computer Science

These books provide detailed theory, practice questions, and exam-oriented content for the Computer Science section:

Book Title

Author / Publication

Objective Computer Science & Information Technology

R. Pillai

Computer Awareness

Arihant Experts

Computer Science and Information Technology: A Comprehensive Guide

Nitesh Kumar Singh

Computer Science and Information Technology for Competitive Exams

Sushil Kumar

Computer Science MCQs

Jyoti Bharti

Computer Science Handbook for Competitive Exams

Prakash Kumar

UP Police Computer Operator (Sampati Prabandhak) 2021

YCT Experts

How to Select the Best UP Police Computer Operator Books?

Choosing the right books is key to scoring well in the UP Police Computer Operator Exam. The following are some expert tips to help select the best study material:

  1. Candidates must thoroughly review the UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus before buying books.

  2. Look for feedback from successful candidates, coaching institutes, or trusted online platforms. 

  3. Ensure the book covers the full syllabus, including all important topics. Look for detailed explanations, examples, and practice exercises for each subject.

  4. Research the author’s background. Books by experienced authors in competitive exams often provide better insights and practical tips.

  5. Confirm that the book is aligned with the latest exam pattern and syllabus. 

  6. Books with ample practice questions, solved examples, and past year papers help understand the exam pattern and improve time management.

Also Check: 

UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025
UP Police Computer Operator Salary 2025

Other UP Police Computer Operator Study Material

The following resources can strengthen preparation besides books:

  • Solve UP Police Computer Operator previous year papers to understand trends, identify important topics, and improve speed and accuracy.

  • Utilise websites, study portals, and forums offering practice tests, video tutorials, and study material.

  • Regularly attempt mock tests to simulate the exam environment, assess preparation, and identify weak areas.

  • Make concise notes for quick revision. Study guides specifically designed for the exam provide structured coverage of the syllabus.

  • Stay updated by reading newspapers, magazines, or online portals. Current affairs are important for the General Knowledge section.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News