UP Police Computer Operator Books 2025: Subject-Wise Best Book List

UP Police Computer Operator Books: Preparing for the UP Police Computer Operator Exam becomes easier with a clear study plan and the right books. The best UP Police Computer Operator Books cover the complete syllabus, include plenty of practice questions, and provide useful study material.
Many of these books also feature previous years’ question papers and practice sets. These help candidates understand the exam pattern and enhance their speed and accuracy during the test.
UP Police Computer Operator Books 2025
Choosing the right study material is crucial for scoring well in the UP Police Computer Operator Exam. Below are some of the most trusted and result-oriented books to help candidates prepare effectively. These books provide complete syllabus coverage, detailed explanations, and ample practice questions to strengthen your preparation.
Check the list of Top Recommended UP Police Computer Operator Books for 2025:
|
Book Title
|
Author/Publication
|
UP Police Computer Operator Exam Guide
|
Arihant Experts
|
UP Police Computer Operator Exam
|
V.V.K. Subburaj
|
UP Police Computer Operator & Programmer Grade 2 Exam
|
Lalit Kumar
|
UP Police Computer Operator Exam Practice Workbook
|
Kiran Prakashan
|
UP Police Computer Operator (Sampati Prabandhak) 2021
|
YCT Experts
|
UP Police Computer Operator Exam
|
Sachchida Nand Jha
|
UP Police Computer Operator Practice Set
|
Ram Singh Yadav
|
UP Police Computer Operator Exam
|
Chandrahas Pandey
|
UP Police Computer Operator and Programmer Grade 2 Practice Book
|
R.G. Team
|
UP Police Computer Operator and Programmer Grade 2 Exam Guide
|
RPH Editorial Board
Subject-Wise UP Police Computer Operator Books for 2025
It is important to have the right books covering all key sections: General Knowledge, Mental Ability & Reasoning, and Computer Science for effective preparation of the UP Police Computer Operator Exam. Check the curated list of the best books recommended:
Best Books for General Knowledge
A strong foundation in General Knowledge is essential for the exam. These books are highly recommended:
|
Book Title
|
Author/Publication
|
General Knowledge 2022
|
Manohar Pandey
|
Lucent's General Knowledge
|
Dr. Binay Karna, Manwendra Mukul
|
Objective General Knowledge
|
Sanjiv Kumar
|
General Knowledge Manual
|
Pearson
|
UP Police Computer Operator General Knowledge
|
Arihant Experts
Best Books for Mental Ability & Reasoning
Mental Ability and Reasoning play a crucial role in the exam. These books are ideal for practice and concept clarity:
|
Book Title
|
Author/Publication
|
A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning
|
R.S. Aggarwal
|
Analytical Reasoning
|
M.K. Pandey
|
Logical and Analytical Reasoning
|
A.K. Gupta
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations
|
R.S. Aggarwal
|
Fast Track Objective Arithmetic
|
Rajesh Verma
|
Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning
|
Dr. R.S. Aggarwal
|
Test of Reasoning
|
Edgar Thorpe
Best Books for Computer Science
These books provide detailed theory, practice questions, and exam-oriented content for the Computer Science section:
|
Book Title
|
Author / Publication
|
Objective Computer Science & Information Technology
|
R. Pillai
|
Computer Awareness
|
Arihant Experts
|
Computer Science and Information Technology: A Comprehensive Guide
|
Nitesh Kumar Singh
|
Computer Science and Information Technology for Competitive Exams
|
Sushil Kumar
|
Computer Science MCQs
|
Jyoti Bharti
|
Computer Science Handbook for Competitive Exams
|
Prakash Kumar
|
UP Police Computer Operator (Sampati Prabandhak) 2021
|
YCT Experts
How to Select the Best UP Police Computer Operator Books?
Choosing the right books is key to scoring well in the UP Police Computer Operator Exam. The following are some expert tips to help select the best study material:
-
Candidates must thoroughly review the UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus before buying books.
-
Look for feedback from successful candidates, coaching institutes, or trusted online platforms.
-
Ensure the book covers the full syllabus, including all important topics. Look for detailed explanations, examples, and practice exercises for each subject.
-
Research the author’s background. Books by experienced authors in competitive exams often provide better insights and practical tips.
-
Confirm that the book is aligned with the latest exam pattern and syllabus.
-
Books with ample practice questions, solved examples, and past year papers help understand the exam pattern and improve time management.
Also Check:
UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025
UP Police Computer Operator Salary 2025
Other UP Police Computer Operator Study Material
The following resources can strengthen preparation besides books:
-
Solve UP Police Computer Operator previous year papers to understand trends, identify important topics, and improve speed and accuracy.
-
Utilise websites, study portals, and forums offering practice tests, video tutorials, and study material.
-
Regularly attempt mock tests to simulate the exam environment, assess preparation, and identify weak areas.
-
Make concise notes for quick revision. Study guides specifically designed for the exam provide structured coverage of the syllabus.
-
Stay updated by reading newspapers, magazines, or online portals. Current affairs are important for the General Knowledge section.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation