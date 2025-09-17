UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Check Subject Wise Topics & Download PDF

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
By Mridula Sharma
Sep 17, 2025, 15:58 IST

The UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2025 includes General Knowledge, Mental Ability, Reasoning Ability, and Computer Science. The exam has 160 questions for 200 marks with a 2-hour duration. Candidates must secure 40% to qualify. This article provides the detailed syllabus, exam pattern, and expert preparation tips to help aspirants prepare effectively for the UPPRPB Computer Operator Recruitment 2025.

UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern
UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is all set to conduct the UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025. Aspirants preparing for this exam must be familiar with the UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2025. 

This article provides a complete syllabus to help candidates plan their preparation effectively. The exam will include four main subjects: General Knowledge, Mental Ability, Reasoning Ability, and Computer Science. 

UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2025

The UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2025 is held to hire eligible candidates for the Computer Operator posts in Uttar Pradesh Police. The exam will have 160 objective-type questions carrying a total of 200 marks, and candidates will get 2 hours to complete it. Candidates can check the overview of the syllabus and exam pattern in the table below.

Organization

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)

Exam Name

UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2025

Post Name

Computer Operator Grade A

Category

Syllabus

Marks

200

Time Duration

2 Hours

Topics

General Knowledge, Mental Ability, Reasoning Ability, Computer Science

Selection Process

Written Exam, Computer Test, Document Verification, Medical Examination

Official Website

www.uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Computer Operator Detailed Syllabus 2025

The UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025 will cover four major subjects: General Knowledge, Reasoning Ability, Mental Ability, and Computer Science. The following is the complete UP Police Computer Operator syllabus to help candidates prepare effectively.

Subject

Topics

General Knowledge

General Science

History of India

Indian Constitution

Indian Economy

Culture and Society

Agriculture

Commerce and Trade

Population

Environment and Urbanization

Geography of India & World Geography

Natural Resources

UP-specific social and cultural practices

Revenue, Police, and Administration in UP

Human Rights & Internal Affairs

Security & Terrorism

India’s Neighbor Relations

National & International Issues

Important Organizations

Demonetization & Its Impact

Cyber Crime

GST

Awards & Honors

Countries, Capitals, Currencies

Important Days

Research & Discoveries

Books & Authors

Social Media & Communication

Reasoning Ability

Analogies

Similarities & Differences

Space Visualization

Problem Solving

Analysis & Judgment

Decision-Making

Visual Memory

Observation

Relationships

Concepts

Arithmetical Reasoning

Verbal & Figure Classification

Arithmetical Number Series

Abstract Ideas & Symbols

Logical Relationships

Mental Ability

Logical Diagrams

Symbol-Relationship Interpretation

Perception Test

Word Formation Test

Letter & Number Series

Word & Alphabet Analogy

Common Sense Test

Direction Sense Test

Logical Interpretation of Data

Forcefulness of Argument

Determining Implied Meanings

Computer Science

History, Evolution & Generations of Computers

Computer System Organization

Hardware & Software

Peripheral Devices

Algorithms & Flowcharts

Number System

Database Management Systems (DBMS)

File Management & Relational Data Model

Tools: FoxPro, Oracle, SQL

PC Software & Office Automation

Electronic Data Capture & Storage

Graphics & GUI

Workplace Productivity Tools (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, Open Office)

Windows & Unix Platforms

Computer Networks: LAN, MAN, WAN

Network Topology & Security

Internet: Uses, Search Engines, E-mail, E-Commerce

Emerging Technologies & Web Publishing

AI, Mobile Computing, Green Computing

Operating Systems: Windows, Unix/Linux

HTML, JavaScript, Banking Applications

Boolean Algebra: Operators, Truth Tables, SOP, POS, Karnaugh Maps

Data Structures: Arrays, Stack, Queue

UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2025 PDF

Candidates preparing for the upcoming exam can easily access the UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2025 PDF from the link given below. The PDF includes the complete syllabus and exam pattern in a structured format. This makes it it convenient for aspirants to download and plan their preparation effectively. Check the detailed syllabus PDF below.

UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2025 

Download PDF

UP Police Computer Operator Exam Pattern 2025

The UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025 will be a computer-based test consisting of 160 objective questions totaling 200 marks. Each correct answer carries 1.25 marks, and candidates must secure 40% marks to pass the exam. Candidates can check UP Police Computer Operator exam pattern in the table below for better preparation:

Sl. No.

Subject

Marks

Duration

1

General Knowledge

200

2 Hours

2

Mental Ability

3

Reasoning Ability

4

Computer Knowledge

How to Prepare for UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025?

Preparing well for the UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025 requires smart planning and consistent practice. The following are some useful preparation tips:

  • Go through the exam pattern carefully, including the subjects, types of questions, and time duration.

  • Focus on key subjects like General Knowledge, Reasoning, Numerical Ability, and Computer Knowledge as mentioned in the UPPRPB syllabus.

  • Take advantage of educational websites, video tutorials, and online courses to strengthen your concepts.

  • Build a clear understanding of hardware, software, operating systems, and internet technologies.

  • Attempt regular mock tests to improve speed and accuracy, and analyze your performance to fix weak areas.

  • Practice solving questions within the given time to attempt all sections effectively in the exam.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

