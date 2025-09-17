UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Check Subject Wise Topics & Download PDF

UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is all set to conduct the UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025. Aspirants preparing for this exam must be familiar with the UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2025.

This article provides a complete syllabus to help candidates plan their preparation effectively. The exam will include four main subjects: General Knowledge, Mental Ability, Reasoning Ability, and Computer Science.

UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2025

The UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2025 is held to hire eligible candidates for the Computer Operator posts in Uttar Pradesh Police. The exam will have 160 objective-type questions carrying a total of 200 marks, and candidates will get 2 hours to complete it. Candidates can check the overview of the syllabus and exam pattern in the table below.