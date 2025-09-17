UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Check Subject Wise Topics & Download PDF

UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is all set to conduct the UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025. Aspirants preparing for this exam must be familiar with the UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2025.
This article provides a complete syllabus to help candidates plan their preparation effectively. The exam will include four main subjects: General Knowledge, Mental Ability, Reasoning Ability, and Computer Science.
UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2025
The UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2025 is held to hire eligible candidates for the Computer Operator posts in Uttar Pradesh Police. The exam will have 160 objective-type questions carrying a total of 200 marks, and candidates will get 2 hours to complete it. Candidates can check the overview of the syllabus and exam pattern in the table below.
|
Organization
|
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)
|
Exam Name
|
UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2025
|
Post Name
|
Computer Operator Grade A
|
Category
|
Syllabus
|
Marks
|
200
|
Time Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Topics
|
General Knowledge, Mental Ability, Reasoning Ability, Computer Science
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, Computer Test, Document Verification, Medical Examination
|
Official Website
|
www.uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police Computer Operator Detailed Syllabus 2025
The UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025 will cover four major subjects: General Knowledge, Reasoning Ability, Mental Ability, and Computer Science. The following is the complete UP Police Computer Operator syllabus to help candidates prepare effectively.
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
General Knowledge
|
General Science
History of India
Indian Constitution
Indian Economy
Culture and Society
Agriculture
Commerce and Trade
Population
Environment and Urbanization
Geography of India & World Geography
Natural Resources
UP-specific social and cultural practices
Revenue, Police, and Administration in UP
Human Rights & Internal Affairs
Security & Terrorism
India’s Neighbor Relations
National & International Issues
Important Organizations
Demonetization & Its Impact
Cyber Crime
GST
Awards & Honors
Countries, Capitals, Currencies
Important Days
Research & Discoveries
Books & Authors
Social Media & Communication
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Analogies
Similarities & Differences
Space Visualization
Problem Solving
Analysis & Judgment
Decision-Making
Visual Memory
Observation
Relationships
Concepts
Arithmetical Reasoning
Verbal & Figure Classification
Arithmetical Number Series
Abstract Ideas & Symbols
Logical Relationships
|
Mental Ability
|
Logical Diagrams
Symbol-Relationship Interpretation
Perception Test
Word Formation Test
Letter & Number Series
Word & Alphabet Analogy
Common Sense Test
Direction Sense Test
Logical Interpretation of Data
Forcefulness of Argument
Determining Implied Meanings
|
Computer Science
|
History, Evolution & Generations of Computers
Computer System Organization
Hardware & Software
Peripheral Devices
Algorithms & Flowcharts
Number System
Database Management Systems (DBMS)
File Management & Relational Data Model
Tools: FoxPro, Oracle, SQL
PC Software & Office Automation
Electronic Data Capture & Storage
Graphics & GUI
Workplace Productivity Tools (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, Open Office)
Windows & Unix Platforms
Computer Networks: LAN, MAN, WAN
Network Topology & Security
Internet: Uses, Search Engines, E-mail, E-Commerce
Emerging Technologies & Web Publishing
AI, Mobile Computing, Green Computing
Operating Systems: Windows, Unix/Linux
HTML, JavaScript, Banking Applications
Boolean Algebra: Operators, Truth Tables, SOP, POS, Karnaugh Maps
Data Structures: Arrays, Stack, Queue
UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2025 PDF
Candidates preparing for the upcoming exam can easily access the UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2025 PDF from the link given below. The PDF includes the complete syllabus and exam pattern in a structured format. This makes it it convenient for aspirants to download and plan their preparation effectively. Check the detailed syllabus PDF below.
|
UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2025
UP Police Computer Operator Exam Pattern 2025
The UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025 will be a computer-based test consisting of 160 objective questions totaling 200 marks. Each correct answer carries 1.25 marks, and candidates must secure 40% marks to pass the exam. Candidates can check UP Police Computer Operator exam pattern in the table below for better preparation:
|
Sl. No.
|
Subject
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
General Knowledge
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
2
|
Mental Ability
|
3
|
Reasoning Ability
|
4
|
Computer Knowledge
Also Check:
UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025
UP Police Computer Operator Salary 2025
How to Prepare for UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025?
Preparing well for the UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025 requires smart planning and consistent practice. The following are some useful preparation tips:
-
Go through the exam pattern carefully, including the subjects, types of questions, and time duration.
-
Focus on key subjects like General Knowledge, Reasoning, Numerical Ability, and Computer Knowledge as mentioned in the UPPRPB syllabus.
-
Take advantage of educational websites, video tutorials, and online courses to strengthen your concepts.
-
Build a clear understanding of hardware, software, operating systems, and internet technologies.
-
Attempt regular mock tests to improve speed and accuracy, and analyze your performance to fix weak areas.
-
Practice solving questions within the given time to attempt all sections effectively in the exam.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation