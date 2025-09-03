Intelligent quotient (IQ) is a measure of human intelligence across various domains, including abstract reasoning, memory, and problem-solving abilities. Optical illusions are a great tool to assess your IQ, visual processing skills, observation skills, and critical thinking. Solving optical illusions can help to lower stress levels, increase focus, and strengthen your neural network. Only people with high IQs and exceptional observation skills can solve optical illusions in a matter of seconds. Most people with average minds might take longer or even give up looking for the hidden image in an optical illusion picture. The benefits of solving optical illusions go beyond solving sudoku or word puzzles. These op art visual puzzles can make your brain think more efficiently and effectively. If you think you are someone with high IQ and creativity levels, you should give this optical illusion a try!

Before we dive into the challenge today, one fun fact. Did you know that one of the world's oldest optical illusions is an ancient image carved in stone at the Airavatesvara Temple in India showcasing an elephant and a bull? It is believed to have been constructed in the late 12th century. Do You Have IQ Score Above 400? Spot The Old Lady In This World Famous Viral Illusion Art Portrait Of A Young Lady In 15 Seconds! Here is a mind blowing, viral optical illusion picture. What looks like a portrait of a young lady is hiding more than your brain can process. There is an old lady hidden in plain sight. At first glance, you may think this is just a picture of a young woman looking away in the distance. But this illusion plays on the Gestalt principles. Now only if you are someone who loves reading about such fascinating scientific concepts and has an eye to see hidden details in ambiguous images, then you might crack this illusion challenge.