RRB ALP CBAT 2025: Check Psychometric Test Details, Eligibility, Scoring Criteria, and More

RRB ALP CBAT 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment to hire skilled candidates for Indian Railways. One of the most important stages in this process is the Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT). This test evaluates your mental and motor skills, which are crucial for an ALP’s job. In this article, candidates will find a clear and complete overview of the RRB ALP CBAT. RRB ALP CBAT 2025 RRB ALP CBT 2 Result has been released. The Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) is the third stage of the RRB ALP selection process. Candidates must clear the first stage (CBT 1) and the second stage (CBT 2) exams before this. CBT 1 and CBT 2 test your knowledge in subjects like Mathematics, General Intelligence, Reasoning, and General Science. CBAT is designed to measure the specific skills and aptitudes needed to perform well as an Assistant Loco Pilot in Indian Railways.

What Is Included in the RRB ALP Psychometric Test? RRB ALP Psychometric Test measures your thinking skills and ability to understand and react to visual information, both critical for the Assistant Loco Pilot role. The test has five sections: Memory Test, Following Directions Test, Depth Perception Test, Concentration Test, and Perceptual Speed Test. Candidates must score at least 42 marks in each test to qualify for the Document Verification stage. There is no negative marking, so candidates can try all questions without fear of losing marks for wrong answers. Memory Test In this section, candidates need to remember and recall details accurately. There are two main types: Candidates will see a map showing buildings and structures for a short time. Later, they will need to mark their locations on a blank page.

Candidates will be shown pairs of pictures and numbers. After a pause, the pictures will appear in a new order, and they will have to match them with the correct numbers.

Following Directions Test Candidates will see a sequence of letters arranged in a specific pattern. They will answer questions about directional changes in this pattern. Candidates need to choose the correct letter based on the given directions. Depth Perception Test This test checks how well a candidate can judge distances and spatial relationships. Candidates will see images of brick stacks labeled with letters (A, B, C, etc.). The task is to count how many bricks are touching the labeled brick. All bricks are the same size, so careful observation is important. Concentration Test This section tests your focus and speed. Candidates will compare two numbers side by side. If they are the same, it will be marked ‘Y’ on your answer sheet. If they are different, it will be mark ‘N’. Candidates must do this quickly and accurately without making any extra marks.

Perceptual Speed Test This part measures how fast and accurately candidates can spot and match objects. It assesses their ability to quickly see differences and similarities between items under time pressure. Also Check: RRB ALP Salary RRB ALP Previous Year Cutoff Who Is Eligible for RRB ALP CBAT? Candidates must first score the minimum qualifying marks in the CBT 2 exam to appear for the RRB ALP CBAT. These qualifying marks are set by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and can differ depending on the candidate’s category and the regional RRB’s rules. Candidates who meet these cut-off scores are shortlisted and invited to take the CBAT stage. RRB ALP CBAT Scoring Criteria 2025 The RRB ALP CBAT is scored based on how well candidates perform in each of its separate test batteries. They must get at least a T-score of 42 in every test battery to pass. There is no negative marking.