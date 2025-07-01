RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 Released at rrbcdg.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Result PDF - Direct Link Here

RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 on its official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 was declared on July 1, 2025 in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of the examination.

The candidates who will be declared successful through the RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 can check their roll numbers in the result pdf provided below are provisionally shortlisted for the CBAT, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) / Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Documents Verification (DV).

RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT

RRB has released the RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 at the official websites of RRB on July 1, 2025. The RRB ALP CBT 2 exam was conducted on May 2 and 6, 2025. The marks scored by candidates in the Computer-Based Examination have been normalised by using the formula as decided by RRB. Candidates will also be able to check their individual result/score card by logging into the RRB portal, duly entering their Registration number and Date of Birth. The RRB ALP CBAT exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 15, 2025.