RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 Released at rrbcdg.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Result PDF - Direct Link Here

Mohd Salman
ByMohd Salman
Jul 1, 2025, 19:22 IST
RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025

RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 on its official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 was   declared on July 1, 2025 in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of the examination. 

The candidates who will be declared successful through the RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 can check their roll numbers in the result pdf provided below are  provisionally shortlisted for the CBAT, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) / Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Documents Verification (DV).

RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT

RRB has released the RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 at the official websites of RRB  on July 1, 2025. The RRB ALP CBT 2 exam was conducted on May 2 and 6, 2025. The marks scored by candidates in the Computer-Based Examination have been normalised by using the formula as decided by RRB. Candidates will also be able to check their individual result/score card by logging into the RRB portal, duly entering their Registration number and Date of Birth. The RRB ALP CBAT exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 15, 2025.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 PDF 

RRB has released the pdf containing the result of shortlisted candidates for CBAT exam. The result has been released on July 1, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 PDF

RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 PDF Download

RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025: Overview

The RRB ALP CBT 2 Result has been announced on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in, in the pdf format. The direct link to download the RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 is provided below. Check the table below for RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Key Details

Information

Exam Name

RRB ALP CBT 2

Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Total Vacancies

18,799

Exam Dates

May 2 and May 6, 2025

Result Status

Released (July 1, 2025)

Next Stage

CBAT (July 15, 2025)

Official Website

www.rrbcdg.gov.in

How to Download RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025?

A direct link is provided above to check the RRB ALP CBT 2 2025. However, candidates can also check the steps below to download the RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 from the official website. The RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 is available in PDF format on the official RRB website.

  • Visit the Official Website, rrbcdg.gov.in or your regional RRB portal.
  • On the homepage, check RRB ALP CBT 2 Result under that CBT Result & Cut Off section.
  • Download the Result of Computer-Based Test (CBT) for RRB ALP CBT 2 2025
  • Use Ctrl+F to find your roll number in the PDF.
  • If your roll number is listed, you have qualified for CBAT

