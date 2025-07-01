RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 Released at rrbcdg.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Result PDF - Direct Link Here

RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 on its official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 was declared on July 1, 2025 in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of the examination.
The candidates who will be declared successful through the RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 can check their roll numbers in the result pdf provided below are provisionally shortlisted for the CBAT, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) / Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Documents Verification (DV).
RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT
RRB has released the RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 at the official websites of RRB on July 1, 2025. The RRB ALP CBT 2 exam was conducted on May 2 and 6, 2025. The marks scored by candidates in the Computer-Based Examination have been normalised by using the formula as decided by RRB. Candidates will also be able to check their individual result/score card by logging into the RRB portal, duly entering their Registration number and Date of Birth. The RRB ALP CBAT exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 15, 2025.
RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 PDF
RRB has released the pdf containing the result of shortlisted candidates for CBAT exam. The result has been released on July 1, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 PDF
RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025: Overview
The RRB ALP CBT 2 Result has been announced on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in, in the pdf format. The direct link to download the RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 is provided below. Check the table below for RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Key Details
|
Information
|
Exam Name
|
RRB ALP CBT 2
|
Conducting Body
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Total Vacancies
|
18,799
|
Exam Dates
|
May 2 and May 6, 2025
|
Result Status
|
Released (July 1, 2025)
|
Next Stage
|
CBAT (July 15, 2025)
|
Official Website
|
www.rrbcdg.gov.in
How to Download RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025?
A direct link is provided above to check the RRB ALP CBT 2 2025. However, candidates can also check the steps below to download the RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 from the official website. The RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 is available in PDF format on the official RRB website.
- Visit the Official Website, rrbcdg.gov.in or your regional RRB portal.
- On the homepage, check RRB ALP CBT 2 Result under that CBT Result & Cut Off section.
- Download the Result of Computer-Based Test (CBT) for RRB ALP CBT 2 2025
- Use Ctrl+F to find your roll number in the PDF.
- If your roll number is listed, you have qualified for CBAT
