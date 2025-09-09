IIT JAM Chemistry Previous Years Cut-off; Check CY Past Years Qualifying Marks Trends

IIT JAM CY Previous Year Cut-off: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) has released the notification for the IIT JAM 2025 exam on its official website. The Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM) is one of the most competitive exams in India for admissions to various postgraduate programmes such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech.), MS (Research), M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., and M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree, across multiple disciplines, by premier institutes across the country. It is one of the highly competitive entrance tests with more than a thousand applicants. All the aspirants are advised to check the IIT JAM CY past year cut-off to estimate the probable score they need to secure to clear the exam. The exam conducting authority releases the IIT JAM exam cut-off after the announcement of results. The IIT JAM CY previous year cut-off helps the aspirants to set a target score so that they can make a well-designed preparation strategy.

IIT JAM Chemistry Previous Year Cut-off The IIT JAM cutoff is the minimum score candidates need to qualify for admission to postgraduate programs. Scoring higher than the cutoff not only ensures qualification but also increases the chances of getting a seat in top institutes. Once the JAM results are declared, all qualified candidates who meet the Eligibility Requirements (ERs) and Minimum Educational Qualifications (MEQs) must apply online through the official JAM website. During the application process, candidates have to provide the required details and list their preferred programs in order of priority. IIT JAM Chemistry Past Year Cut-off The table provided below shows the IIT JAM CY cutoff. Let’s look at the cutoff scores over the past five years for different categories: Year IIT JAM Chemistry Qualifying Marks General OBC-NCL/EWS SC/ST/PWD 2025 25.83 23.24 12.91 2024 25.38 22.84 12.69 2023 20.51 18.46 10.26

IIT JAM CY Previous Year Cut-off Trend Analysis To understand the trends in the IIT JAM CY cutoff, let’s look at the graph provided below. Understanding these trends can help candidates get a sense of what to aim for during their preparation. After analysing the trends, the following conclusions can be drawn: The qualifying cutoff for the General category has ranged from around 20 to 26 over the past few years. This shows some fluctuation depending on the difficulty of the exam and other factors.

OBC-NCL cutoffs tend to be approximately 10% lower than the General category cutoffs.

SC/ST/PwD cutoffs are significantly lower, usually around 5% of the General category cutoffs. Factors Determining IIT JAM CY Cut-off There are various factors responsible for determining the cut-off marks, some of them are as follows.