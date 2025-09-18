IIT JAM Geology Previous Years Cut-off; Check JAM GG Past Years Qualifying Marks Trends

Key Points Check category-wise qualifying marks in IIT JAM Geology paper.

IIT JAM Geology Previous Years Cut-Off trend analysis.

The factors that impact the IIT JAM Geology cut-offs.

IIT JAM Geology Previous Year Cut-off: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) has released the notification for the IIT JAM 2026 exam on its official website. The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) is one of the most competitive exams in India for admissions to various postgraduate programmes such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech.), MS (Research), M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., and M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree, across multiple disciplines, by premier institutes across the country. It is one of the highly competitive entrance tests with more than a thousand applicants. All the aspirants are advised to check the IIT JAM GG past year cut-off to estimate the probable score they need to secure to clear the exam. The exam conducting authority releases the IIT JAM exam cut-off after the announcement of results. The IIT JAM GG previous year cut-off helps the aspirants to set a target score so that they can make a well-designed preparation strategy.

IIT JAM Geology Previous Year Cut-off The IIT JAM cutoff is the minimum score a candidate must obtain to qualify for further processes, such as admission into postgraduate programs. Remember, scoring well above the cutoff not only ensures qualification but also improves your chances of getting into top institutes. After the announcement of JAM results, all the qualified candidates satisfying the Eligibility Requirements (ERs) & Minimum Educational Qualifications (MEQs) seeking admission have to apply online through the JAM official website to their preferred programmes in all the participating institutes where admission is sought. Candidates need to provide the required information, along with their choice of programmes in order of preference. IIT JAM GG Past Year Cut-off The table provided below shows the IIT JAM GG cutoff. Let’s look at the cutoff scores over the past five years for different categories:

Year IIT JAM Geology Qualifying Marks General OBC-NCL/EWS SC/ST/PWD IIT JAM GG 2025 Cutoff 21.06 18.95 10.53 IIT JAM GG 2024 Cutoff 33.09 29.78 16.54 IIT JAM GG 2023 Cutoff 31.04 28.58 22.45 IIT JAM GG Previous Year Cut-off Trend Analysis To understand the trends in the IIT JAM GG cutoff, let’s look at the graph provided below. Understanding these trends can help candidates get a sense of what to aim for during their preparation. After analysing the trends, the following conclusions can be drawn: The qualifying cutoff for the General category has ranged from around 33 to 21 over the past few years. This shows high fluctuation depending on the difficulty of the exam and other factors.

OBC-NCL cutoffs tend to be approximately 10% lower than the General category cutoffs.

SC/ST/PwD cutoffs are significantly lower, usually around 50% of the General category cutoffs.

Factors Determining IIT JAM GG Cut-off There are various factors responsible for determining the cut-off marks, some of which are as follows. Number of Test-Takers: The number of candidates appearing in the exam always affects the cut-off marks. The high number of candidates means high competition, which increases the cut-off marks.

Difficulty Level of Exam: The difficulty level of the exam is also a crucial factor that decides the cut-off marks. If the questions asked in the exam are difficult in nature, then the cut-off marks will definitely come down.

Number of Seats Available: The number of vacancies is always inversely proportional to the cut-off mark. The lesser number of vacancies means a high cut-off and vice-versa.

Candidate’s performance: The overall performance of candidates also affects the cut-off marks. If a high number of candidates do well in the exam, then the cut-off marks will also be high.