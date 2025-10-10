SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

RRB JE Selection Process 2025: CBT 1, CBT 2 & Document Verification

By Mridula Sharma
Oct 10, 2025, 12:26 IST

RRB JE Selection Process 2025 includes four stages: CBT 1, CBT 2, Document Verification, and Medical Examination. Candidates must clear each stage to move ahead with 2570 vacancies announced. The final merit list will be based on marks obtained in CBT 2. Candidates can check the detailed selection process in this article.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
RRB JE Selection Process 2025
RRB JE Selection Process 2025

RRB JE Selection Process 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced 2570 vacancies for Junior Engineers (JE), Depot Material Superintendents (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistants (CMA) soon. The application process will be available online through the official RRB website. This article provides RRB JE Selection Process 2025 to help aspirants prepare better. 

Candidates must understand each stage of the selection process for creating an effective study plan and staying ahead in your exam preparation. Candidates interested in these posts should carefully go through the complete selection procedure given below to boost their chances of success.

RRB JE Selection Process 2025 Overview

The RRB JE Selection Process 2025 is designed to shortlist the most deserving candidates for various technical posts in Indian Railways. Candidates can check the important highlights of the recruitment in the table below to make it easier for aspirants:

Particulars

Details

Name of Examination

RRB Junior Engineer (JE) Exam 2025

Posts Offered

Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (IT), Depot Materials Superintendent (DMS), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA)

Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB)

Exam Level

All India Level

Total Vacancies

2570

Exam Date

To be Announced

Selection Process

CBT-I, CBT-II, Document Verification, and Medical Examination

Official Website

www.rrbapply.gov.in

RRB JE Selection Process 2025: Stage Wise 

The RRB JE Selection Process 2025 is conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to recruit candidates for Junior Engineer and related posts. Every aspirant must be aware of each stage of the process, as clearing one stage is mandatory to qualify for the next. The complete recruitment will take place in three major phases:

  • Phase 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT 1)

  • Phase 2: Computer-Based Test (CBT 2)

  • Phase 3: Document Verification and Medical Examination

Candidates who successfully pass each stage will move forward. Since CBT 1 and CBT 2 differ in exam pattern and marking scheme, candidates need a detailed understanding of both. Check each phase of the selection process in detail below.

RRB JE CBT 1 Selection Process 

The RRB JE CBT 1 Exam 2025 is the first stage of the selection process. It works only as a screening test, which means the marks obtained here will not be counted in the final merit list. The question paper will cover four key subjects: Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and General Science.

The RRB JE CBT 1 will have 100 multiple-choice questions, each carrying 1 mark. For every correct answer, candidates will earn 1 mark, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong attempt. The total exam duration is 90 minutes for general candidates, and 120 minutes for PwD candidates with extra time support.

This stage is crucial for shortlisting candidates for the next round, and understanding the RRB JE CBT 1 exam pattern and selection process is important for effective preparation. Candidates can checkRRB JE Exam Pattern for CBT 1 in the table below:

Subjects

No. of Questions

Duration

Mathematics

30

90 mins

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25

General Awareness

15

General Science

30

Total

100

RRB JE CBT 2 Selection Process 

Candidates who score the minimum qualifying marks set by the board in RRB JE 2025 CBT 1 will be shortlisted for the CBT 2 exam. The CBT 2 paper will include five subjects, General Awareness, Physics & Chemistry, Basics of Computer Applications, Basics of Environment & Pollution Control, and Technical Abilities.

The RRB JE CBT 2 exam will consist of 150 questions to be solved within 2 hours. For every wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 0.33 marks. Candidates can go through the detailed RRB JE CBT 2 exam pattern and selection process below.

Subjects

No. of Questions

Duration

General Awareness

15

120 mins

Physics & Chemistry

15

Basics of Computer Applications

10

Basics of Environment & Pollution

10

Technical Ability

100

Total

150

RRB JE Document Verification

Candidates who clear both CBTs must attend Document Verification (DV). Candidates must present the following original and valid documents for verification at this stage:

  • Birth Certificate

  • High School/Matriculation Certificate

  • Degree/Diploma Certificate

  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)

  • Income Certificate (if applicable)

  • Medical Certificate

  • Minority Declaration (if applicable)

  • No Objection Certificate (NOC) for serving employees/ex-servicemen

RRB JE Medical Fitness Test

Candidates undergo a Medical Fitness Test to check their ability to perform duties. Vision standards and overall health are tested. Candidates can check medical standard in the table below:

Medical Standard

Fitness Requirement

Vision Standard

A-3

Physically fit in all respects

Distant: 6/9, 6/9 (≤2D); Near: 0.6/0.6; must clear Colour, Binocular, Night & Mesopic vision tests

B-1

Physically fit in all respects

Distant: 6/9, 6/12 (≤4D); Near: 0.6/0.6; must clear Colour, Binocular, Night & Mesopic vision tests

B-2

Physically fit in all respects

Distant: 6/9, 6/12 (≤4D); Near: 0.6/0.6; must clear Binocular vision test

C-1

Physically fit in all respects

Distant: 6/12, 6/18; Near: 0.6/0.6 with or without glasses

Also Check:

RRB JE Syllabus 2025
RRB JE Eligibility Criteria 2025

What is RRB JE Final Selection Process: Merit List 

The final merit list will be prepared only on the basis of marks scored in CBT 2. Hence, candidates must focus strongly on performing well in the second computer-based test. Candidates who clear all stages, CBT 1, CBT 2, Document Verification, and the Medical Examination, will be finally appointed as Junior Engineers under RRB.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News