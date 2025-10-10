RRB JE Selection Process 2025: CBT 1, CBT 2 & Document Verification

RRB JE Selection Process 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced 2570 vacancies for Junior Engineers (JE), Depot Material Superintendents (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistants (CMA) soon. The application process will be available online through the official RRB website. This article provides RRB JE Selection Process 2025 to help aspirants prepare better.
Candidates must understand each stage of the selection process for creating an effective study plan and staying ahead in your exam preparation. Candidates interested in these posts should carefully go through the complete selection procedure given below to boost their chances of success.
RRB JE Selection Process 2025 Overview
The RRB JE Selection Process 2025 is designed to shortlist the most deserving candidates for various technical posts in Indian Railways. Candidates can check the important highlights of the recruitment in the table below to make it easier for aspirants:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Name of Examination
|
RRB Junior Engineer (JE) Exam 2025
|
Posts Offered
|
Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (IT), Depot Materials Superintendent (DMS), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA)
|
Conducting Body
|
Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB)
|
Exam Level
|
All India Level
|
Total Vacancies
|
2570
|
Exam Date
|
To be Announced
|
Selection Process
|
CBT-I, CBT-II, Document Verification, and Medical Examination
|
Official Website
|
www.rrbapply.gov.in
RRB JE Selection Process 2025: Stage Wise
The RRB JE Selection Process 2025 is conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to recruit candidates for Junior Engineer and related posts. Every aspirant must be aware of each stage of the process, as clearing one stage is mandatory to qualify for the next. The complete recruitment will take place in three major phases:
-
Phase 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT 1)
-
Phase 2: Computer-Based Test (CBT 2)
-
Phase 3: Document Verification and Medical Examination
Candidates who successfully pass each stage will move forward. Since CBT 1 and CBT 2 differ in exam pattern and marking scheme, candidates need a detailed understanding of both. Check each phase of the selection process in detail below.
RRB JE CBT 1 Selection Process
The RRB JE CBT 1 Exam 2025 is the first stage of the selection process. It works only as a screening test, which means the marks obtained here will not be counted in the final merit list. The question paper will cover four key subjects: Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and General Science.
The RRB JE CBT 1 will have 100 multiple-choice questions, each carrying 1 mark. For every correct answer, candidates will earn 1 mark, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong attempt. The total exam duration is 90 minutes for general candidates, and 120 minutes for PwD candidates with extra time support.
This stage is crucial for shortlisting candidates for the next round, and understanding the RRB JE CBT 1 exam pattern and selection process is important for effective preparation. Candidates can checkRRB JE Exam Pattern for CBT 1 in the table below:
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Duration
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
90 mins
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
25
|
General Awareness
|
15
|
General Science
|
30
|
Total
|
100
RRB JE CBT 2 Selection Process
Candidates who score the minimum qualifying marks set by the board in RRB JE 2025 CBT 1 will be shortlisted for the CBT 2 exam. The CBT 2 paper will include five subjects, General Awareness, Physics & Chemistry, Basics of Computer Applications, Basics of Environment & Pollution Control, and Technical Abilities.
The RRB JE CBT 2 exam will consist of 150 questions to be solved within 2 hours. For every wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 0.33 marks. Candidates can go through the detailed RRB JE CBT 2 exam pattern and selection process below.
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Duration
|
General Awareness
|
15
|
120 mins
|
Physics & Chemistry
|
15
|
Basics of Computer Applications
|
10
|
Basics of Environment & Pollution
|
10
|
Technical Ability
|
100
|
Total
|
150
RRB JE Document Verification
Candidates who clear both CBTs must attend Document Verification (DV). Candidates must present the following original and valid documents for verification at this stage:
-
Birth Certificate
-
High School/Matriculation Certificate
-
Degree/Diploma Certificate
-
Caste Certificate (if applicable)
-
Income Certificate (if applicable)
-
Medical Certificate
-
Minority Declaration (if applicable)
-
No Objection Certificate (NOC) for serving employees/ex-servicemen
RRB JE Medical Fitness Test
Candidates undergo a Medical Fitness Test to check their ability to perform duties. Vision standards and overall health are tested. Candidates can check medical standard in the table below:
|
Medical Standard
|
Fitness Requirement
|
Vision Standard
|
A-3
|
Physically fit in all respects
|
Distant: 6/9, 6/9 (≤2D); Near: 0.6/0.6; must clear Colour, Binocular, Night & Mesopic vision tests
|
B-1
|
Physically fit in all respects
|
Distant: 6/9, 6/12 (≤4D); Near: 0.6/0.6; must clear Colour, Binocular, Night & Mesopic vision tests
|
B-2
|
Physically fit in all respects
|
Distant: 6/9, 6/12 (≤4D); Near: 0.6/0.6; must clear Binocular vision test
|
C-1
|
Physically fit in all respects
|
Distant: 6/12, 6/18; Near: 0.6/0.6 with or without glasses
What is RRB JE Final Selection Process: Merit List
The final merit list will be prepared only on the basis of marks scored in CBT 2. Hence, candidates must focus strongly on performing well in the second computer-based test. Candidates who clear all stages, CBT 1, CBT 2, Document Verification, and the Medical Examination, will be finally appointed as Junior Engineers under RRB.
