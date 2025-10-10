RRB JE Selection Process 2025: CBT 1, CBT 2 & Document Verification

RRB JE Selection Process 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced 2570 vacancies for Junior Engineers (JE), Depot Material Superintendents (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistants (CMA) soon. The application process will be available online through the official RRB website. This article provides RRB JE Selection Process 2025 to help aspirants prepare better. Candidates must understand each stage of the selection process for creating an effective study plan and staying ahead in your exam preparation. Candidates interested in these posts should carefully go through the complete selection procedure given below to boost their chances of success. RRB JE Selection Process 2025 Overview The RRB JE Selection Process 2025 is designed to shortlist the most deserving candidates for various technical posts in Indian Railways. Candidates can check the important highlights of the recruitment in the table below to make it easier for aspirants:

Particulars Details Name of Examination RRB Junior Engineer (JE) Exam 2025 Posts Offered Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (IT), Depot Materials Superintendent (DMS), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) Exam Level All India Level Total Vacancies 2570 Exam Date To be Announced Selection Process CBT-I, CBT-II, Document Verification, and Medical Examination Official Website www.rrbapply.gov.in RRB JE Selection Process 2025: Stage Wise The RRB JE Selection Process 2025 is conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to recruit candidates for Junior Engineer and related posts. Every aspirant must be aware of each stage of the process, as clearing one stage is mandatory to qualify for the next. The complete recruitment will take place in three major phases:

Phase 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT 1)

Phase 2: Computer-Based Test (CBT 2)

Phase 3: Document Verification and Medical Examination Candidates who successfully pass each stage will move forward. Since CBT 1 and CBT 2 differ in exam pattern and marking scheme, candidates need a detailed understanding of both. Check each phase of the selection process in detail below. RRB JE CBT 1 Selection Process The RRB JE CBT 1 Exam 2025 is the first stage of the selection process. It works only as a screening test, which means the marks obtained here will not be counted in the final merit list. The question paper will cover four key subjects: Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and General Science. The RRB JE CBT 1 will have 100 multiple-choice questions, each carrying 1 mark. For every correct answer, candidates will earn 1 mark, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong attempt. The total exam duration is 90 minutes for general candidates, and 120 minutes for PwD candidates with extra time support.

This stage is crucial for shortlisting candidates for the next round, and understanding the RRB JE CBT 1 exam pattern and selection process is important for effective preparation. Candidates can checkRRB JE Exam Pattern for CBT 1 in the table below: Subjects No. of Questions Duration Mathematics 30 90 mins General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 General Awareness 15 General Science 30 Total 100 RRB JE CBT 2 Selection Process Candidates who score the minimum qualifying marks set by the board in RRB JE 2025 CBT 1 will be shortlisted for the CBT 2 exam. The CBT 2 paper will include five subjects, General Awareness, Physics & Chemistry, Basics of Computer Applications, Basics of Environment & Pollution Control, and Technical Abilities. The RRB JE CBT 2 exam will consist of 150 questions to be solved within 2 hours. For every wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 0.33 marks. Candidates can go through the detailed RRB JE CBT 2 exam pattern and selection process below.

Subjects No. of Questions Duration General Awareness 15 120 mins Physics & Chemistry 15 Basics of Computer Applications 10 Basics of Environment & Pollution 10 Technical Ability 100 Total 150 RRB JE Document Verification Candidates who clear both CBTs must attend Document Verification (DV). Candidates must present the following original and valid documents for verification at this stage: Birth Certificate

High School/Matriculation Certificate

Degree/Diploma Certificate

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Income Certificate (if applicable)

Medical Certificate

Minority Declaration (if applicable)

No Objection Certificate (NOC) for serving employees/ex-servicemen RRB JE Medical Fitness Test Candidates undergo a Medical Fitness Test to check their ability to perform duties. Vision standards and overall health are tested. Candidates can check medical standard in the table below: