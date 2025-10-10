TANCET MCA 2026 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit and Other Qualifications

TANCET MCA Eligibility Criteria 2026: Anna University, Chennai, will announce the eligibility criteria for the TANCET MCA 2026 in the information bulletin on its official portal. Interested candidates must satisfy all the eligibility conditions in terms of age, qualification and nationality before filling out the application form. The candidate should be a graduate in the relevant discipline with the minimum required marks to be eligible for the TANCET MCA exam. No age limit is generally prescribed in the notification. If any candidate fails to meet the TANCET MCA eligibility criteria, their candidature might be cancelled. TANCET MCA Eligibility Criteria 2026 Anna University conducts the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) for admission to the Master of Computer Applications (M.C.A.) course in University Departments of Anna University, Chennai, Annamalai University, Government & Government Aided Engineering Colleges and Arts & Science Colleges, and Self-financing Colleges. The official notification for the TANCET MCA 2026 exam will be released soon in the coming months. All eligible and interested candidates must fill out the application form with valid information related to eligibility, identity, and other parameters. Only candidates found eligible in the applications will be allowed to participate in the entrance test. We have compiled the TANCET MCA eligibility criteria 2026, including age limit, qualification, and nationality, based on the previous year's notification.

TANCET MCA 2026 Eligibility Criteria Overview Candidates should review the TANCET MCA eligibility criteria to identify whether they are qualified for the exam. Here are the key highlights of TANCET MCA 2026 shared below for reference purposes: Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Anna University, Chennai Exam Name Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) Purpose Admission to MCA course Age Limit Not specified Academic Qualification Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant discipline Nationality Indian Number of Attempts No Restrictions TANCET MCA Age Limit 2026 No information about the age limit is specified in the TANCET MCA notification. It means applicants can apply till they meet the educational qualification and other important requirements. It is advised to check the information bulletin for all the latest information about the age limit.

TANCET MCA Eligibility Criteria 2026: Academic Qualifications The next important factor of TANCET MCA eligibility criteria is the educational qualification. The minimum academic qualification required for this entrance test is a bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline with minimum marks from any recognised institute/university. Check the detailed TANCET MCA educational qualification shared below: (i) Bachelor's Degree of at least 3 years in B.C.A. or B.Sc. (Information Technology/Computer Science or equivalent), or Bachelor’s degree of at least 3 years duration (in disciplines other than the ones shared above) with Mathematics at 10+2 level or at Graduation Level. The qualifying degree examinations are as follows: (a) 10 + 2 + 3 / 4 / 5 years Pattern (or) (b) 10 + 3 years Diploma + 2/3 years Pattern (or)

(c) (i) 10 + 2 + AMIE + 2 Yrs of experience (or) (ii) 10 + 3 years diploma (awarded by the State Board of Technical Education) + AMIE + 2 Yrs of experience (ii) Applicants appearing for the final semester/year of the notified qualifying degree course may also apply for TANCET MCA 2026. TANCET MCA Educational Qualification 2026: Minimum Passing Marks Candidates must secure passing marks in the qualifying degree as per their category when applying for the TANCET MCA 2026 exam. But there will be relaxation in the minimum marks in the qualifying degree for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories. Below are the minimum passing marks required in the bachelor’s degree for all categories: Category Minimum Qualifying Marks Others 50% marks BC, BCM, MBC, SC, SCA and ST candidates belonging to Tamil Nadu 45% marks