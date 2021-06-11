CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2021-22: Download PDF

Check CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2021-22. You can also download the PDF of CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2021-22.

Check CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2021-22. You can also download the PDF of CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2021-22. Link to download the PDF of CBSE Class 12 Economics

Syllabus 2021-22 is given at the end of this article. Students preparing for CBSE 12th Economics board exam 2021 are advised to thoroughly study this syllabus and plan their studies accordingly.

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (New) Released For CBSE Academic Session 2021-2022: Download Subject-wise PDF!

CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2021-22:

Theory: 80 Marks, Project: 20 Marks

Units Marks Periods Part A Introductory Macroeconomics Unit 1 National Income and Related Aggregates 12 30 Unit 2 Money and Banking 6 15 Unit 3 Determination of Income and Employment 10 25 Unit 4 Government Budget and the Economy 6 15 Unit 5 Balance of Payments 6 15 40 100 Part B Indian Economic Development Unit 6 Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991 12 28 Unit 7 Current Challenges facing Indian Economy 22 60 Unit 8 Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbours 06 12 Theory Paper (40+40 = 80 Marks) 40 100 Part C Project Work 20 20

Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics

Unit 1: National Income and Related Aggregates

What is Macroeconomics?

Basic concepts in macroeconomics: consumption goods, capital goods, final goods, intermediate goods; stocks and flows; gross investment and depreciation.

Circular flow of income (two sector model); Methods of calculating National Income - Value Added or Product method, Expenditure method, Income method.

Aggregates related to National Income:

Gross National Product (GNP), Net National Product (NNP), Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Net Domestic Product (NDP) - at market price, at factor cost; Real and Nominal GDP, GDP Deflator.

GDP and Welfare

Unit 2: Money and Banking

Money - meaning and supply of money - Currency held by the public and net demand deposits held by commercial banks.

Money creation by the commercial banking system.

Central bank and its functions (example of the Reserve Bank of India): Bank of issue, Govt. Bank, Banker's Bank, Control of Credit through Bank Rate, CRR, SLR, Repo Rate and Reverse Repo Rate, Open Market Operations, Margin requirement.

Unit 3: Determination of Income and Employment

Aggregate demand and its components.

Propensity to consume and propensity to save (average and marginal). Short-run equilibrium output; investment multiplier and its mechanism. Meaning of full employment and involuntary unemployment.

Problems of excess demand and deficient demand; measures to correct them - changes in government spending, taxes and money supply.

Unit 4: Government Budget and the Economy

Government budget - meaning, objectives and components.

Classification of receipts - revenue receipts and capital receipts; classification of expenditure – revenue expenditure and capital expenditure.

Measures of government deficit - revenue deficit, fiscal deficit, primary deficit their meaning.

Unit 5: Balance of Payments

Balance of payments account - meaning and components; balance of payments deficit- meaning.

Foreign exchange rate - meaning of fixed and flexible rates and managed floating. Determination of exchange rate in a free market.

Part B: Indian Economic Development

Unit 6: Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991:

A brief introduction of the state of Indian economy on the eve of independence. Indian economic system and common goals of Five Year Plans.

Main features, problems and policies of agriculture (institutional aspects and new agricultural strategy), industry (IPR 1956; SSI – role & importance) and foreign trade.

Economic Reforms since 1991:

Features and appraisals of liberalisation, globalisation and privatisation (LPG policy); Concepts of demonetization and GST

Unit 7: Current challenges facing Indian Economy

Poverty- absolute and relative; Main programmes for poverty alleviation: A critical assessment;

Human Capital Formation: How people become resource; Role of human capital in economic development; Growth of Education Sector in India

Rural development: Key issues - credit and marketing - role of cooperatives; agricultural diversification; alternative farming - organic farming

Employment: Growth and changes in work force participation rate in formal and informal sectors; problems and policies

Infrastructure: Meaning and Types: Case Studies: Energy and Health: Problems and

Policies- A critical assessment;

Sustainable Economic Development: Meaning, Effects of Economic Development on

Resources and Environment, including global warming

Unit 8: Development Experience of India:

A comparison with neighbours

India and Pakistan

India and China

Issues: economic growth, population, sectoral development and other Human

Development Indicators

Part C: Project in Economics (20 Periods)

Prescribed Books:

1. Statistics for Economics, NCERT

2. Indian Economic Development, NCERT

3. Introductory Microeconomics, NCERT

4. Macroeconomics, NCERT

5. Supplementary Reading Material in Economics, CBSE

Note: The above publications are also available in Hindi Medium.

Download CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2021-22 PDF