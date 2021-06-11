CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2021-22: Download PDF

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Jun 11, 2021 12:26 IST
CBSE 2021-22
CBSE 2021-22

CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2021-22: 

Theory: 80 Marks, Project: 20 Marks

Units

 

Marks

Periods

Part A

Introductory Macroeconomics

 

 

Unit 1

National Income and Related Aggregates

12

30

Unit 2

Money and Banking

6

15

Unit 3

Determination of Income and Employment

10

25

Unit 4

Government Budget and the Economy

6

15

Unit 5

Balance of Payments

6

15

 

 

40

100

Part B

Indian Economic Development

 

 

Unit 6

Development Experience (1947-90)

and Economic Reforms since 1991

 

12

 

28

Unit 7

Current Challenges facing Indian Economy

22

60

Unit 8

Development Experience of India – A Comparison with

Neighbours

 

06

 

12

 

Theory Paper (40+40 = 80 Marks)

40

100

 

 

 

 

Part C

Project Work

20

20

 

Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics

Unit 1: National Income and Related Aggregates                                              

What is Macroeconomics?

Basic concepts in macroeconomics: consumption goods, capital goods, final goods, intermediate goods; stocks and flows; gross investment and depreciation.

Circular flow of income (two sector model); Methods of calculating National Income - Value Added or Product method, Expenditure method, Income method.

Aggregates related to National Income:

Gross National Product (GNP), Net National Product (NNP), Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Net Domestic Product (NDP) - at market price, at factor cost; Real and Nominal GDP, GDP Deflator.

GDP and Welfare

Unit 2: Money and Banking                                                                             

Money - meaning and supply of money - Currency held by the public and net demand deposits held by commercial banks.

Money creation by the commercial banking system.

Central bank and its functions (example of the Reserve Bank of India): Bank of issue, Govt. Bank, Banker's Bank, Control of Credit through Bank Rate, CRR, SLR, Repo Rate and Reverse Repo Rate, Open Market Operations, Margin requirement.

Unit 3: Determination of Income and Employment  

Aggregate demand and its components.

Propensity to consume and propensity to save (average and marginal). Short-run equilibrium output; investment multiplier and its mechanism. Meaning of full employment and involuntary unemployment.

Problems  of  excess  demand  and  deficient  demand;  measures  to  correct  them  - changes in government spending, taxes and money supply.

Unit 4: Government Budget and the Economy 

Government budget - meaning, objectives and components.

Classification  of  receipts  -  revenue  receipts  and  capital  receipts;  classification  of expenditure – revenue expenditure and capital expenditure.

Measures of government deficit - revenue deficit, fiscal deficit, primary deficit their meaning.

Unit 5: Balance of Payments

Balance of payments account - meaning and components; balance of payments deficit- meaning.

Foreign exchange rate - meaning of fixed and flexible rates and managed floating. Determination of exchange rate in a free market.

Part B: Indian Economic Development

Unit 6: Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991:

A brief introduction of the state of Indian economy on the eve of independence. Indian economic system and common goals of Five Year Plans.

Main  features, problems and  policies of  agriculture  (institutional  aspects  and  new agricultural strategy), industry (IPR 1956; SSI – role & importance) and foreign trade.

Economic Reforms since 1991:

Features and appraisals of liberalisation, globalisation and privatisation (LPG policy); Concepts of demonetization and GST

Unit 7: Current challenges facing Indian Economy  

Poverty- absolute and relative; Main programmes for poverty alleviation: A critical assessment;

Human Capital Formation: How people become resource; Role of human capital in economic development; Growth of Education Sector in India

Rural  development:  Key  issues  -  credit  and  marketing  -  role  of  cooperatives; agricultural diversification; alternative farming - organic farming

Employment:  Growth  and changes  in  work force  participation  rate  in  formal  and informal sectors; problems and policies

Infrastructure: Meaning and Types: Case Studies: Energy and Health: Problems and

Policies- A critical assessment;

Sustainable Economic Development: Meaning, Effects of Economic Development on

Resources and Environment, including global warming

Unit 8: Development Experience of India:  

A comparison with neighbours

India and Pakistan

India and China

Issues:  economic  growth,  population,  sectoral  development   and  other   Human

Development Indicators 

Part C: Project in Economics (20 Periods) 

Prescribed Books:

1. Statistics for Economics, NCERT

2. Indian Economic Development, NCERT

3. Introductory Microeconomics, NCERT

4. Macroeconomics, NCERT

5. Supplementary Reading Material in Economics, CBSE

Note: The above publications are also available in Hindi Medium.

Download CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2021-22 PDF

