CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

CBSE: Check CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2021-22 (new) and download it in PDF format. New CBSE Syllabus for Class 12 Physical Education is important for the preparation of upcoming CBSE 12th Physical Education board exam.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2021-22: New

Theory, Max. Marks 70

Unit I Planning in Sports

• Meaning & Objectives Of Planning

• Various Committees & its Responsibilities (pre; during & post)

• Tournament – Knock-Out, League Or Round Robin & Combination

• Procedure To Draw Fixtures – Knock-Out (Bye & Seeding) & League (Staircase & Cyclic)

• Intramural & Extramural – Meaning, Objectives & Its Significance

• Specific Sports Programme (Sports Day, Health Run, Run For Fun, Run For Specific

Cause & Run For Unity)

Unit II Sports & Nutrition

• Balanced Diet & Nutrition: Macro & Micro Nutrients

• Nutritive & Non-Nutritive Components Of Diet

• Eating For Weight Control – A Healthy Weight, The Pitfalls of Dieting, Food Intolerance & Food Myths

Unit III Yoga & Lifestyle

• Asanas as preventive measures

• Obesity: Procedure, Benefits & contraindications for Vajrasana, Hastasana, Trikonasana, Ardh Matsyendrasana

• Diabetes: Procedure, Benefits & contraindications for Bhujangasana, Paschimottasana, Pavan Muktasana, Ardh Matsyendrasana

• Asthema: Procedure, Benefits & contraindications for Sukhasana, Chakrasana, Gomukhasana, Parvatasana, Bhujangasana, Paschimottasana, Matsyasana

• Hypertension: Tadasana, Vajrasana, Pavan Muktasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Bhujangasana, Shavasana

• Back Pain: Tadasana, Ardh Matsyendrasana, Vakrasana, Shalabhasana, Bhujangasana

Unit IV Physical Education & Sports for CWSN (Children With Special Needs - Divyang)

• Concept of Disability & Disorder

• Types of Disability, its causes & nature (cognitive disability, intellectual disability, physical disability)

• Types of Disorder, its cause & nature (ADHD, SPD, ASD, ODD, OCD)

• Disability Etiquettes

• Advantage of Physical Activities for children with special needs

• Strategies to make Physical Activities assessable for children with special need.

Unit V Children & Women in Sports

• Motor development & factors affecting it

• Exercise Guidelines at different stages of growth & Development

• Common Postural Deformities - Knock Knee; Flat Foot; Round Shoulders; Lordosis, Kyphosis, Bow Legs and Scoliosis and their corrective measures

• Sports participation of women in India

• Special consideration (Menarche & Menstrual Dysfunction)

• Female Athletes Triad (Osteoporosis, Amenorrhea, Eating Disorders)

Unit VI Test & Measurement in Sports

o Motor Fitness Test – 50 M Standing Start, 600 M Run/Walk, Sit & Reach, Partial Curl Up, Push Ups (Boys), Modified Push Ups (Girls), Standing Broad Jump, Agility – 4x10 M Shuttle Run

o General Motor Fitness – Barrow three item general motor ability (Standing Broad

Jump, Zig Zag Run, Medicine Ball Put – For Boys: 03 Kg & For Girls: 01 Kg)

o Measurement of Cardiovascular Fitness – Harvard Step Test/Rockport Test Computation of Fitness Index:(Duration of the Exercise in Seconds x 100)/(5.5 x Pulse count of 1-1.5 Min after Exercise)

o Rikli & Jones - Senior Citizen Fitness Test 1. Chair Stand Test for lower body strength

2. Arm Curl Test for upper body strength

3. Chair Sit & Reach Test for lower body flexibility

4. Back Scratch Test for upper body flexibility

5. Eight Foot Up & Go Test for agility

6. Six Minute Walk Test for Aerobic Endurance

Unit VII Physiology & Injuries in Sports

• Physiological factor determining component of Physical Fitness

• Effect of exercise on Cardiorespiratory System

• Effect of exercise on Muscular System

• Physiological changes due to ageing

• Sports injuries: Classification (Soft Tissue Injuries:(Abrasion, Contusion,

Laceration, Incision, Sprain & Strain) Bone & Joint Injuries: (Dislocation, Fractures: Stress Fracture, Green Stick, Comminuted, Transverse Oblique & Impacted) Causes, Prevention & treatment

• First Aid – Aims & Objectives

Unit VIII Biomechanics & Sports

• Meaning and Importance of Biomechanics in Sports

• Types of movements (Flexion, Extension, Abduction & Adduction)

• Newton’s Law of Motion & its application in sports

• Friction & Sports

Unit IX Psychology & Sports

• Personality; its definition & types – Trait & Types (Sheldon & Jung Classification) & Big Five Theory

• Motivation, its type & techniques

• Exercise Adherence; Reasons to Exercise, Benefits of Exercise

• Strategies for Enhancing Adherence to Exercise

• Meaning, Concept & Types of Aggressions in Sports

Unit X Training in Sports

• Strength – Definition, types & methods of improving Strength – Isometric, Isotonic & Isokinetic

• Endurance - Definition, types & methods to develop Endurance – Continuous Training, Interval Training & Fartlek Training

• Speed – Definition, types & methods to develop Speed – Acceleration Run & Pace

Run

• Flexibility – Definition, types & methods to improve flexibility

• Coordinative Abilities – Definition & types

• Circuit Training - Introduction & its importance

Practical, Max. Marks 30

01. Physical Fitness Test - 6 Marks

02. Proficiency in Games and Sports (Skill of any one Game of choice from the given list*) - 7 Marks

03. Yogic Practices - 7 Marks

04. Record File ** - 5 Marks

05. Viva Voce (Health/ Games & Sports/ Yoga) - 5 Marks

* Basketball, Football, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Volleyball, Handball, Hockey, Cricket, Bocce

& Unified Basketball [CWSN (Children With Special Needs - Divyang)]**Record File shall include:

Practical-1: Fitness tests administration for all items.

Practical-2: Procedure for Asanas, Benefits & Contraindication for any two Asanas for each lifestyle disease.

Practical-3: Procedure for administering Senior Citizen Fitness Test for 5 elderly family

members. Practical-4: Any one game of your choice out of the list above. Labelled diagram of field & equipment (Rules, Terminologies & Skills).

