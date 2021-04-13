CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22
CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2021-22 (new)
New CBSE Syllabus for Class 12 Physical Education is important for the preparation of upcoming CBSE 12th Physical Education board exam.
CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2021-22: New
Theory, Max. Marks 70
Unit I Planning in Sports
• Meaning & Objectives Of Planning
• Various Committees & its Responsibilities (pre; during & post)
• Tournament – Knock-Out, League Or Round Robin & Combination
• Procedure To Draw Fixtures – Knock-Out (Bye & Seeding) & League (Staircase & Cyclic)
• Intramural & Extramural – Meaning, Objectives & Its Significance
• Specific Sports Programme (Sports Day, Health Run, Run For Fun, Run For Specific
Cause & Run For Unity)
Unit II Sports & Nutrition
• Balanced Diet & Nutrition: Macro & Micro Nutrients
• Nutritive & Non-Nutritive Components Of Diet
• Eating For Weight Control – A Healthy Weight, The Pitfalls of Dieting, Food Intolerance & Food Myths
Unit III Yoga & Lifestyle
• Asanas as preventive measures
• Obesity: Procedure, Benefits & contraindications for Vajrasana, Hastasana, Trikonasana, Ardh Matsyendrasana
• Diabetes: Procedure, Benefits & contraindications for Bhujangasana, Paschimottasana, Pavan Muktasana, Ardh Matsyendrasana
• Asthema: Procedure, Benefits & contraindications for Sukhasana, Chakrasana, Gomukhasana, Parvatasana, Bhujangasana, Paschimottasana, Matsyasana
• Hypertension: Tadasana, Vajrasana, Pavan Muktasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Bhujangasana, Shavasana
• Back Pain: Tadasana, Ardh Matsyendrasana, Vakrasana, Shalabhasana, Bhujangasana
Unit IV Physical Education & Sports for CWSN (Children With Special Needs - Divyang)
• Concept of Disability & Disorder
• Types of Disability, its causes & nature (cognitive disability, intellectual disability, physical disability)
• Types of Disorder, its cause & nature (ADHD, SPD, ASD, ODD, OCD)
• Disability Etiquettes
• Advantage of Physical Activities for children with special needs
• Strategies to make Physical Activities assessable for children with special need.
Unit V Children & Women in Sports
• Motor development & factors affecting it
• Exercise Guidelines at different stages of growth & Development
• Common Postural Deformities - Knock Knee; Flat Foot; Round Shoulders; Lordosis, Kyphosis, Bow Legs and Scoliosis and their corrective measures
• Sports participation of women in India
• Special consideration (Menarche & Menstrual Dysfunction)
• Female Athletes Triad (Osteoporosis, Amenorrhea, Eating Disorders)
Unit VI Test & Measurement in Sports
o Motor Fitness Test – 50 M Standing Start, 600 M Run/Walk, Sit & Reach, Partial Curl Up, Push Ups (Boys), Modified Push Ups (Girls), Standing Broad Jump, Agility – 4x10 M Shuttle Run
o General Motor Fitness – Barrow three item general motor ability (Standing Broad
Jump, Zig Zag Run, Medicine Ball Put – For Boys: 03 Kg & For Girls: 01 Kg)
o Measurement of Cardiovascular Fitness – Harvard Step Test/Rockport Test Computation of Fitness Index:(Duration of the Exercise in Seconds x 100)/(5.5 x Pulse count of 1-1.5 Min after Exercise)
o Rikli & Jones - Senior Citizen Fitness Test 1. Chair Stand Test for lower body strength
2. Arm Curl Test for upper body strength
3. Chair Sit & Reach Test for lower body flexibility
4. Back Scratch Test for upper body flexibility
5. Eight Foot Up & Go Test for agility
6. Six Minute Walk Test for Aerobic Endurance
Unit VII Physiology & Injuries in Sports
• Physiological factor determining component of Physical Fitness
• Effect of exercise on Cardiorespiratory System
• Effect of exercise on Muscular System
• Physiological changes due to ageing
• Sports injuries: Classification (Soft Tissue Injuries:(Abrasion, Contusion,
Laceration, Incision, Sprain & Strain) Bone & Joint Injuries: (Dislocation, Fractures: Stress Fracture, Green Stick, Comminuted, Transverse Oblique & Impacted) Causes, Prevention & treatment
• First Aid – Aims & Objectives
Unit VIII Biomechanics & Sports
• Meaning and Importance of Biomechanics in Sports
• Types of movements (Flexion, Extension, Abduction & Adduction)
• Newton’s Law of Motion & its application in sports
• Friction & Sports
Unit IX Psychology & Sports
• Personality; its definition & types – Trait & Types (Sheldon & Jung Classification) & Big Five Theory
• Motivation, its type & techniques
• Exercise Adherence; Reasons to Exercise, Benefits of Exercise
• Strategies for Enhancing Adherence to Exercise
• Meaning, Concept & Types of Aggressions in Sports
Unit X Training in Sports
• Strength – Definition, types & methods of improving Strength – Isometric, Isotonic & Isokinetic
• Endurance - Definition, types & methods to develop Endurance – Continuous Training, Interval Training & Fartlek Training
• Speed – Definition, types & methods to develop Speed – Acceleration Run & Pace
Run
• Flexibility – Definition, types & methods to improve flexibility
• Coordinative Abilities – Definition & types
• Circuit Training - Introduction & its importance
Practical, Max. Marks 30
01. Physical Fitness Test - 6 Marks
02. Proficiency in Games and Sports (Skill of any one Game of choice from the given list*) - 7 Marks
03. Yogic Practices - 7 Marks
04. Record File ** - 5 Marks
05. Viva Voce (Health/ Games & Sports/ Yoga) - 5 Marks
* Basketball, Football, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Volleyball, Handball, Hockey, Cricket, Bocce
& Unified Basketball [CWSN (Children With Special Needs - Divyang)]**Record File shall include:
Practical-1: Fitness tests administration for all items.
Practical-2: Procedure for Asanas, Benefits & Contraindication for any two Asanas for each lifestyle disease.
Practical-3: Procedure for administering Senior Citizen Fitness Test for 5 elderly family
members. Practical-4: Any one game of your choice out of the list above. Labelled diagram of field & equipment (Rules, Terminologies & Skills).
Download CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2021-22 (New)