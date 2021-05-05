CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Check CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Biotechnology. It is applicable for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22. Download link is given at the end of this article. Download now and prepare for CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology board exam.

CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2021-22 (New):

Units Marks No. of Periods Unit V Protein and Gene Manipulation 40 100 Unit VI Cell Culture and Genetic Manipulation 30 80 Practicals 30 60 Total 100 240

Unit-V Protein and Gene Manipulation

Chapter-1: Recombinant DNA Technology

Introduction, Tool of DNA technology, Making DNA, Introduction of recombinant DNA into host cells, Identification of recombinants, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Hybridization techniques, DNA library, DNA Sequencing, Site-directed Mutagenesis

Chapter-2: Protein Structure and Engineering

Introduction to the world of proteins, 3-D shape of proteins, Structure-function Relationship in proteins, Purification of proteins, Characterization of proteins, Protein based products, Designing proteins (Protein Engineering)

Chapter-3: Genomics, Proteomics and Bioinformatics

Introduction, Genome, Sequencing projects, Gene prediction and counting, Genome similarity, SNPs and Comparative genomics, Functional genomics, Proteomics, History of bioinformatics, Sequences and nomenclature, Information sources, Analysis using bioinformatics tools

Unit-VI Cell Culture and Genetic Manipulation

Chapter-1: Microbial Cell Culture and its Applications

Introduction, Microbial nutrition and culture techniques, Measurement and kinetics of microbial growth, Scale-up of microbial process, Isolation of microbial products, Strain isolation and improvement, Applications of microbial culture technology, Biosafety issues in microbial technology

Chapter -2: Plant Cell Culture and Applications

Introduction, Cell and tissue culture techniques, Applications of cell and tissue culture, Gene transfer Methods in plants, Transgenic plants with beneficial traits, Biosafety of transgenic plant

Chapter-3: Animal Cell Culture and Applications

Introduction, Animal cell culture techniques, Characterization of cell lines, Methods of gene delivery into cells, Scale-up of animal culture process, Applications of animal cell culture, Stem cell technology, Tissue engineering

Practical: 30 Marks

Note: Every student will be required to do the following experiments during the academic session.

1. Use of special equipment in biotechnology experiments

2. Isolation of bacterial plasmid DNA

3. Detection of DNA by gel electrophoresis

4. Isolation of genomic DNA (CTAB method)

5. Estimation of DNA by UV spectroscopy

6. Bacterial transformation using any plasmid

7. Restriction digestion of plasmid DNA & its analysis by gel electrophoresis

8. Isolation of bacteria from curd & staining of bacteria

9. Cell viability assay using Evan’s blue dye exclusion method

10. Data retrieval and database search using internet site NCBI and download a DNA

and protein sequence from internet, analyze it and comment on it

11. Reading of a DNA sequencing gel to arrive at the sequence

12. Project work

Scheme of Evaluation

Time: 3 Hours, Max. Marks 30

The scheme of evaluation at the end of the session will be as under:

A Two experiments 6+6 (only one computer based practical) Practical record 04 Viva on Practical 04 B Project work Write up 05 Viva on project 05 Total 30

Note:- More emphasis should be given on hands on work in projects.

Prescribed Books:

- A TextBook of Biotechnology - Class XII : Published by CBSE, New Delhi

- A Laboratory Manual of Biotechnology - Class XII : Published by CBSE, New Delhi

Assessment Areas

(Theory) 2021-22

Class XII

Time : 3 hrs., Maximum Marks: 70 Marks

Competencies Demonstrate Knowledge and Understanding 50% Application of Knowledge / Concepts 30% Analyse, Evaluate and Create 20%

Note:

· Typology of questions: VSA including MCQs, Assertion – Reasoning type questions; SA; LA-I; LA-II; Source-based/ Case-based/ Passage-based/ Integrated assessment questions.

· An internal choice of approximately 33% would be provided.

Suggestive verbs for various competencies

· Demonstrate, Knowledge and Understanding

State, name, list, identify, define, suggest, describe, outline, summarize, etc.

· Application of Knowledge/Concepts

Calculate, illustrate, show, adapt, explain, distinguish, etc.

· Analyze, Evaluate and Create

Interpret, analyse, compare, contrast, examine, evaluate, discuss, construct, etc.