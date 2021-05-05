CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22
Download link is given at the end of this article. Download now and prepare for CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology board exam.
CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2021-22 (New):
Unit-V Protein and Gene Manipulation
Chapter-1: Recombinant DNA Technology
Introduction, Tool of DNA technology, Making DNA, Introduction of recombinant DNA into host cells, Identification of recombinants, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Hybridization techniques, DNA library, DNA Sequencing, Site-directed Mutagenesis
Chapter-2: Protein Structure and Engineering
Introduction to the world of proteins, 3-D shape of proteins, Structure-function Relationship in proteins, Purification of proteins, Characterization of proteins, Protein based products, Designing proteins (Protein Engineering)
Chapter-3: Genomics, Proteomics and Bioinformatics
Introduction, Genome, Sequencing projects, Gene prediction and counting, Genome similarity, SNPs and Comparative genomics, Functional genomics, Proteomics, History of bioinformatics, Sequences and nomenclature, Information sources, Analysis using bioinformatics tools
Unit-VI Cell Culture and Genetic Manipulation
Chapter-1: Microbial Cell Culture and its Applications
Introduction, Microbial nutrition and culture techniques, Measurement and kinetics of microbial growth, Scale-up of microbial process, Isolation of microbial products, Strain isolation and improvement, Applications of microbial culture technology, Biosafety issues in microbial technology
Chapter -2: Plant Cell Culture and Applications
Introduction, Cell and tissue culture techniques, Applications of cell and tissue culture, Gene transfer Methods in plants, Transgenic plants with beneficial traits, Biosafety of transgenic plant
Chapter-3: Animal Cell Culture and Applications
Introduction, Animal cell culture techniques, Characterization of cell lines, Methods of gene delivery into cells, Scale-up of animal culture process, Applications of animal cell culture, Stem cell technology, Tissue engineering
Practical: 30 Marks
Note: Every student will be required to do the following experiments during the academic session.
1. Use of special equipment in biotechnology experiments
2. Isolation of bacterial plasmid DNA
3. Detection of DNA by gel electrophoresis
4. Isolation of genomic DNA (CTAB method)
5. Estimation of DNA by UV spectroscopy
6. Bacterial transformation using any plasmid
7. Restriction digestion of plasmid DNA & its analysis by gel electrophoresis
8. Isolation of bacteria from curd & staining of bacteria
9. Cell viability assay using Evan’s blue dye exclusion method
10. Data retrieval and database search using internet site NCBI and download a DNA
and protein sequence from internet, analyze it and comment on it
11. Reading of a DNA sequencing gel to arrive at the sequence
12. Project work
Scheme of Evaluation
Time: 3 Hours, Max. Marks 30
The scheme of evaluation at the end of the session will be as under:
Note:- More emphasis should be given on hands on work in projects.
Prescribed Books:
- A TextBook of Biotechnology - Class XII : Published by CBSE, New Delhi
- A Laboratory Manual of Biotechnology - Class XII : Published by CBSE, New Delhi
Assessment Areas
(Theory) 2021-22
Class XII
Time : 3 hrs., Maximum Marks: 70 Marks
Note:
· Typology of questions: VSA including MCQs, Assertion – Reasoning type questions; SA; LA-I; LA-II; Source-based/ Case-based/ Passage-based/ Integrated assessment questions.
· An internal choice of approximately 33% would be provided.
Suggestive verbs for various competencies
· Demonstrate, Knowledge and Understanding
State, name, list, identify, define, suggest, describe, outline, summarize, etc.
· Application of Knowledge/Concepts
Calculate, illustrate, show, adapt, explain, distinguish, etc.
· Analyze, Evaluate and Create
Interpret, analyse, compare, contrast, examine, evaluate, discuss, construct, etc.