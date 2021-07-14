Reduced CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 for Class 12 board exam 2021-2022 will be available on the official website of CBSE very soon. Here are the latest updates.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021-2022: New Reduced CBSE Syllabus for Term 1 & 2 Will Be Available Soon - Check Updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the reduced CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 1 & 2) on the official website very soon. As per the latest CBSE Circular, rationalised CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 for 10th & 12th will be published by the board in July. So, it will be released by the board within the next 2 weeks.

The board has made some important changes in the ongoing CBSE Academic Session 2021-2022. The board has divided the ongoing CBSE Academic Session 2021-2022 into two terms, Term 1 & Term 2. According to the circular, approximately 50% CBSE Syllabus will be assessed in Term & the rest of the 50% syllabus will be assessed in Term 2. If you want to learn about important changes made by CBSE in the assessment plan and what kind of questions will be asked in the exam then you can go through the article from the link given below where we have provided all the information in a point-wise manner.

CBSE 12th Board Exam 2021-2022: Term 1 & 2 – Reduced Syllabus, Exam Schedule, Paper Pattern, New Circular & Latest Updates!

Some important points about which every CBSE Class 12 Students must be aware of:

》Schools will keep following the syllabus that was released by CBSE on 31st March.

》CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exam: Assessment to be done on the 50% CBSE Class 12 Syllabus in November-December 2021 in school (MCQ Based Question Paper Prepared by CBSE)

》CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exam: Assessment to be done on the 50% CBSE Class 12 Syllabus in March-April 2022 in CBSE designated examination centres. (Subjective Paper of 2 hours duration & have questions of different formats like case-based/ situation based, open-ended - short answer/long answer type).

》All the relevant material based on the new syllabus (Sample Papers, Marking Scheme, Question Bank) will be provided by CBSE.

》Internal Assessment: Round the year (irrespective of Term 1 & 2 and would include end of topic or unit tests/exploratory activities/practical exams/projects).

