Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Check CBSE Class 12 English (Elective) Syllabus 2021-22 and prepare for CBSE Class 12 English exam.

Created On: Apr 22, 2021 18:56 IST
CBSE 2021-2022
CBSE 2021-2022

Check CBSE Class 12 English (Elective) Syllabus 2021-22 (New). The link to download CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus is given at the end of this article. It also contains information about the question paper design. 

Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (New) Released For CBSE Academic Session 2021-2022: Download Subject-wise PDF!

CBSE Class 12 English (Elective) Syllabus 2021-22: New

Reading: 20 Marks 

This section will have two unseen passages and a poem:

1. 12 Multiple Choice Questions out of 15 from a literary or discursive passage of about

950-1000 words. [1 X 12 =12] 

2. 4 out of 5 multiple choice questions to test interpretation and appreciation of a poem of about 10-12 lines. (1x4=4)

3. 4 out of 5 multiple choice questions from a case-based factual passage (with visual input- statistical data, chart etc.) of 100-120 words to test interpretation. (1 X 4= 4) 

Grammar: 8 Marks

4. 8 multiple choice questions out of 10 involving transformation of sentences. (1x8 =8) 

Literature: 12 Marks

5. 12 out of 16 multiple choice questions from the textbook kaleidoscope. The questions can be from short stories/Poetry/Non-Fiction/Drama (1 x 12 = 12)

Part B 

Writing: 20 Marks 

1. Three Long Writing Task out of Four to be answered in 120-150 words each: A

discursive and interpretative writing. (5x3=15) 

2. One Long Writing Task out of two to be answered in 120-150 words: An essay on an argumentative/discursive topic such as an article/report/speech. Contemporary topics/ issues to be a part of Article, Report and Speech Writing. (5x1=5)

Literature: 10 Marks

3. One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 30-40 words to assess understanding analysis and critical appreciation. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. (2x1=2) 

4. One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 40-50 words to assess understanding analysis and critical appreciation. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking and drawing inferences in poetry and prose. (3X1=3) 

5. One Long Answer Question out of two to be answered in 120-150 words each to assess deeper understanding, interpretation, appreciation and drawing inferences. Questions to elicit creative responses and assess ability to form opinions. (5x1=5)

Fiction: 10 Marks 

6. One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 30-40 words to test understanding and appreciation and seek comments, interpretation, evaluation and appreciation of characters, events, episodes and interpersonal relationships. (2 x 1 = 2) 

7. One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 40-50 words to test understanding and appreciation and seek comments, interpretation, evaluation and appreciation of characters, events, episodes and interpersonal relationships. (3 x1=3)

8. One Long Answer Question out of two to be answered in 120-150 words to test deeper (in depth) understanding, interpretation, appreciation and drawing global inferences of the given text with reference to characters /events/ incidents and episodes, leading to creative rendering, forming and defending opinions.

Students can select one of the two prescribed texts. (5x1=5)

Seminar (20 marks)

· Presentation - book review /a play /a short story/a novel/novella (tale, table, parable) to be followed by a question-answer session.

· Poetry reading to be followed by interpretative tasks based on close reading and literary analysis of the text. Critical review of a film or a play

· Conducting a theatre workshop to be followed by a discussion

Prescribed Books:

1. Kaleidoscope - Textbook published by NCERT 

2. Fiction: A Tiger for Malgudi or The Financial Expert by R.K. Narayan (Novel)

Deleted Topics (Kaleidoscope)

Short Stories

1. Tomorrow by Joseph Conrad

2. One Centimetre by Bi Shu-Min

Poetry

1. Blood by Kamala Das

Non-Fiction

1. Science Fiction by Issac Asimov

2. Argumentative Indian by Amartya Sen

Drama

1. Broken Images by Girish Karnad

Question Paper Design 2021-22 

English Elective XII (Code No. 001) 

Marks: 80+20=100

Section

Competencies

Total

marks

% Weightage &

Allotment of

Periods

Reading Comprehension

Conceptual understanding, decoding, Analyzing, inferring, interpreting, appreciating, literary, conventions and

vocabulary, summarizing and using appropriate format/s

 

 

 

20

 

25%

 

35 Periods

Applied Grammar

Applying appropriate language conventions

comprehension using structures interactively, application, accuracy

 

8

10%

 

15 Periods

Creative Writing

Reasoning, appropriacy of style and tone,

using appropriate format and fluency, inference, analysis, evaluating, creativity with Fluency.

 

 

 

20

 

25%

 

25 Periods

Literature

Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary convention, inference, analysis, creativity with fluency

 

 

22

27.5%

 

40 Periods

Fiction

Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary

conventions, illustrating with relevant quotations from the text, inferring, analyzing, evaluating and creating, giving opinions, justifying with fluency

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

12.50%

 

30 Periods

 

TOTAL

80

100%

Seminar

Seeking information and clarifying, illustrating

with relevant quotations from the texts, reasoning, diction, articulation clarity of pronunciation, using appropriate language conventions Addressing participants using appropriate titles or nomenclatures and overall fluency

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

-

 

Grand Total

100

 

 

Download CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF): New
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Post Comment

0 + 6 =
Post

Comments