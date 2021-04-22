CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22
Check CBSE Class 12 English (Elective) Syllabus 2021-22 and prepare for CBSE Class 12 English exam.
Check CBSE Class 12 English (Elective) Syllabus 2021-22 (New). The link to download CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus is given at the end of this article. It also contains information about the question paper design.
CBSE Class 12 English (Elective) Syllabus 2021-22: New:
Reading: 20 Marks
This section will have two unseen passages and a poem:
1. 12 Multiple Choice Questions out of 15 from a literary or discursive passage of about
950-1000 words. [1 X 12 =12]
2. 4 out of 5 multiple choice questions to test interpretation and appreciation of a poem of about 10-12 lines. (1x4=4)
3. 4 out of 5 multiple choice questions from a case-based factual passage (with visual input- statistical data, chart etc.) of 100-120 words to test interpretation. (1 X 4= 4)
Grammar: 8 Marks
4. 8 multiple choice questions out of 10 involving transformation of sentences. (1x8 =8)
Literature: 12 Marks
5. 12 out of 16 multiple choice questions from the textbook kaleidoscope. The questions can be from short stories/Poetry/Non-Fiction/Drama (1 x 12 = 12)
Part B
Writing: 20 Marks
1. Three Long Writing Task out of Four to be answered in 120-150 words each: A
discursive and interpretative writing. (5x3=15)
2. One Long Writing Task out of two to be answered in 120-150 words: An essay on an argumentative/discursive topic such as an article/report/speech. Contemporary topics/ issues to be a part of Article, Report and Speech Writing. (5x1=5)
Literature: 10 Marks
3. One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 30-40 words to assess understanding analysis and critical appreciation. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. (2x1=2)
4. One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 40-50 words to assess understanding analysis and critical appreciation. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking and drawing inferences in poetry and prose. (3X1=3)
5. One Long Answer Question out of two to be answered in 120-150 words each to assess deeper understanding, interpretation, appreciation and drawing inferences. Questions to elicit creative responses and assess ability to form opinions. (5x1=5)
Fiction: 10 Marks
6. One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 30-40 words to test understanding and appreciation and seek comments, interpretation, evaluation and appreciation of characters, events, episodes and interpersonal relationships. (2 x 1 = 2)
7. One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 40-50 words to test understanding and appreciation and seek comments, interpretation, evaluation and appreciation of characters, events, episodes and interpersonal relationships. (3 x1=3)
8. One Long Answer Question out of two to be answered in 120-150 words to test deeper (in depth) understanding, interpretation, appreciation and drawing global inferences of the given text with reference to characters /events/ incidents and episodes, leading to creative rendering, forming and defending opinions.
Students can select one of the two prescribed texts. (5x1=5)
Seminar (20 marks)
· Presentation - book review /a play /a short story/a novel/novella (tale, table, parable) to be followed by a question-answer session.
· Poetry reading to be followed by interpretative tasks based on close reading and literary analysis of the text. Critical review of a film or a play
· Conducting a theatre workshop to be followed by a discussion
Prescribed Books:
1. Kaleidoscope - Textbook published by NCERT
2. Fiction: A Tiger for Malgudi or The Financial Expert by R.K. Narayan (Novel)
Deleted Topics (Kaleidoscope)
Short Stories
1. Tomorrow by Joseph Conrad
2. One Centimetre by Bi Shu-Min
Poetry
1. Blood by Kamala Das
Non-Fiction
1. Science Fiction by Issac Asimov
2. Argumentative Indian by Amartya Sen
Drama
1. Broken Images by Girish Karnad
Question Paper Design 2021-22
English Elective XII (Code No. 001)
Marks: 80+20=100
Download CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF): New