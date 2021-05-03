CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Created On: May 3, 2021 14:35 IST
CBSE
CBSE

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2021-22 (New): 

Unit No.

Title

No. of Periods

Marks

Unit I

Solid State

10

 

 

 

23

Unit II

Solutions

10

Unit III

Electrochemistry

12

Unit IV

Chemical Kinetics

10

Unit V

Surface Chemistry

08

Unit VI

General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements

08

 

 

19

Unit VII

p -Block Elements

12

Unit VIII

d -and f -Block Elements

12

Unit IX

Coordination Compounds

12

Unit X

Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

10

 

 

 

 

 

28

Unit XI

Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

10

Unit XII

Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids

10

Unit XIII

Amines

10

Unit XIV

Biomolecules

12

Unit XV

Polymers

08

Unit XVI

Chemistry in Everyday Life

06

 

Total

160

70

 

Unit I: Solid State       

Classification of solids based on different binding forces: molecular, ionic, covalent and metallic solids, amorphous and crystalline solids (elementary idea). Unit cell in two dimensional and three dimensional lattices, calculation of density of unit cell, packing in solids, packing efficiency, voids, number of atoms per unit cell in a cubic unit cell, point defects, electrical and magnetic properties. Band theory of metals, conductors, semiconductors and insulators and n and p type semiconductors. 

Unit II: Solutions  

Types of solutions, expression of concentration of solutions of solids in liquids, solubility of gases in liquids, solid solutions, Raoult's law, colligative properties - relative lowering of vapour pressure, elevation  of  boiling  point,  depression  of  freezing  point,  osmotic  pressure,  determination  of molecular masses using colligative properties, abnormal molecular mass, Van't Hoff factor.

 Unit III: Electrochemistry   

Redox reactions, EMF of a cell, standard electrode potential, Nernst equation and its application to chemical cells, Relation between Gibbs energy change and EMF of a cell, conductance in electrolytic solutions,   specific   and   molar   conductivity,   variations   of   conductivity   with   concentration, Kohlrausch's Law, electrolysis and law of electrolysis (elementary idea), dry cell-electrolytic cells and Galvanic cells, lead accumulator, fuel cells, corrosion.

Unit IV: Chemical Kinetics   

Rate of a reaction (Average and instantaneous), factors affecting rate of reaction: concentration, temperature, catalyst; order and molecularity of a reaction, rate law and specific rate constant, integrated rate equations and half-life (only for zero and first order reactions), concept of collision theory (elementary idea, no mathematical treatment), activation energy, Arrhenius equation. 

Unit V: Surface Chemistry    

Adsorption - physisorption and chemisorption, factors affecting adsorption of gases on solids, catalysis: homogenous and heterogenous, activity and selectivity of solid catalysts; enzyme catalysis, colloidal state:  distinction between true solutions, colloids and suspension; lyophilic,  lyophobic, multi-molecular and macromolecular colloids; properties of colloids; Tyndall effect, Brownian movement, electrophoresis, coagulation, emulsion - types of emulsions. 

Unit VI: General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements  

Principles and methods of extraction - concentration, oxidation, reduction - electrolytic method and refining; occurrence and principles of extraction of aluminium, copper, zinc and iron. 

Unit VII:p-Block Elements                                                                                                                                 

Group -15 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, oxidation states, trends in physical and chemical properties; Nitrogen preparation properties and uses; compounds of Nitrogen: preparation and properties of Ammonia and Nitric Acid, Oxides of Nitrogen (Structure only);  Phosphorus - allotropic forms, compounds of Phosphorus: Preparation and  properties of Phosphine, Halides and Oxoacids (elementary idea only). 

Group 16 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, oxidation states, occurrence, trends in physical and chemical properties, dioxygen: preparation, properties and uses, classification of Oxides, Ozone, Sulphur -allotropic forms; compounds of Sulphur: preparation properties and uses of Sulphur-dioxide, Sulphuric Acid: industrial process of manufacture, properties and uses; Oxoacids of Sulphur (Structures only). 

Group 17 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, oxidation states, occurrence, trends in physical and chemical properties; compounds of halogens, Preparation, properties and uses of Chlorine and Hydrochloric acid, interhalogen compounds, Oxoacids of halogens (structures only). 

Group 18 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, trends in physical and chemical properties, uses. 

Unit VIII: d and f Block Elements    

General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence and characteristics of transition metals, general trends in properties of the first row transition metals – metallic character, ionization enthalpy, oxidation states, ionic radii, colour, catalytic property, magnetic properties, interstitial compounds, alloy formation, preparation and properties of K2Cr2O7 and KMnO4.

Lanthanoids - Electronic configuration, oxidation states, chemical reactivity and lanthanoid contraction and its consequences.

Actinoids - Electronic configuration, oxidation states and comparison with lanthanoids.

Unit IX: Coordination Compounds

Coordination compounds - Introduction, ligands, coordination number, colour, magnetic properties and shapes, IUPAC nomenclature of mononuclear coordination compounds. Bonding, Werner's theory, VBT, and CFT; structure and stereoisomerism, importance of coordination compounds (in qualitative analysis, extraction of metals and biological system).

Unit X: Haloalkanes and Haloarenes. 

Haloalkanes: Nomenclature, nature of C–X bond, physical and chemical properties, optical rotation mechanism of substitution reactions. 

Haloarenes: Nature of C–X bond, substitution reactions (Directive influence of halogen in monosubstituted compounds only). 

Uses and environmental effects of - dichloromethane, trichloromethane, tetrachloromethane, iodoform, freons, DDT. 

Unit XI: Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers  

Alcohols:  Nomenclature, methods of  preparation, physical  and chemical  properties  (of  primary alcohols only), identification of primary, secondary and tertiary alcohols, mechanism of dehydration, uses with special reference to methanol and ethanol. 

Phenols: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, acidic nature of phenol, electrophilic substitution reactions, uses of phenols. 

Ethers: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, uses. 

Unit XII: Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids    

Aldehydes and Ketones: Nomenclature, nature of carbonyl group, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, mechanism of nucleophilic addition, reactivity of alpha hydrogen in aldehydes, uses. 

Carboxylic Acids: Nomenclature, acidic nature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties; uses. 

Unit XIII: Amines     

Amines:  Nomenclature,  classification,  structure,  methods  of  preparation,  physical  and chemical properties, uses, identification of primary, secondary and tertiary amines. 

Diazonium salts: Preparation, chemical reactions and importance in synthetic organic chemistry.

Unit XIV: Biomolecules       

Carbohydrates - Classification (aldoses and ketoses), monosaccharides (glucose and fructose), D-L configuration oligosaccharides (sucrose, lactose, maltose), polysaccharides (starch, cellulose, glycogen); Importance of carbohydrates. 

Proteins -Elementary idea of - amino acids, peptide bond, polypeptides, proteins, structure of proteins - primary, secondary, tertiary structure and quaternary structures (qualitative idea only), denaturation of proteins; enzymes. Hormones - Elementary idea excluding structure. 

Vitamins - Classification and functions.

Nucleic Acids: DNA and RNA. 

Unit XV: Polymers    

Classification - natural and synthetic, methods of polymerization (addition and condensation), copolymerization, some important polymers: natural and synthetic like polythene, nylon polyesters, bakelite, rubber. Biodegradable and non-biodegradable polymers.

 

Unit XVI: Chemistry in Everyday life 

Chemicals in medicines - analgesics, tranquilizers antiseptics, disinfectants, antimicrobials, antifertility drugs, antibiotics, antacids, antihistamines. 

Chemicals in food - preservatives, artificial sweetening agents, elementary idea of antioxidants. 

Cleansing agents- soaps and detergents, cleansing action. 

Practical: 

Evaluation Scheme for Examination

Marks

Volumetric Analysis

08

Salt Analysis

08

Content Based Experiment

06

Project Work

04

Class record and viva

04

Total

30

Practical Syllabus:                                                                                                    Micro-chemical methods are available for several of the practical experiments. Wherever possible, such techniques should be used.

A.  Surface Chemistry

(a)  Preparation of one lyophilic and one lyophobic sol 

Lyophilic sol - starch, egg albumin and gum 

Lyophobic sol - aluminium hydroxide, ferric hydroxide, arsenious sulphide.

(b) Dialysis of sol-prepared in (a) above.

(c)  Study of the role of emulsifying agents in stabilizing the emulsion of different oils. 

B.   Chemical Kinetics

(a)  Effect of concentration and temperature on the rate of reaction between Sodium Thiosulphate and Hydrochloric acid.

(b) Study of reaction rates of any one of the following:

(i)  Reaction  of  Iodide  ions  with  Hydrogen  Peroxide  at  room  temperature  using  different concentrations of Iodide ions.

(ii)  Reaction  between  Potassium  Iodate,  (KIO3)  and  Sodium  Sulphite:  (Na2SO3)  using  starch solution as indicator (clock reaction). 

C. Thermochemistry 

Any one of the following experiments

i)    Enthalpy of dissolution of Copper Sulphate or Potassium Nitrate.

ii)   Enthalpy of neutralization of strong acid (HCI) and strong base (NaOH).

iii)  Determination  of  enthalpy  change  during  interaction  (Hydrogen  bond  formation)  between Acetone and Chloroform. 

D.  Electrochemistry 

Variation of cell potential in Zn/Zn2+|| Cu2+/Cu with change in concentration of electrolytes (CuSO4 or

ZnSO4) at room temperature.

 

 

E.   Chromatography

i) Separation of  pigments  from extracts of leaves  and flowers  by  paper  chromatography  and determination of Rf values.

ii) Separation  of  constituents  present  in  an  inorganic  mixture  containing  two  cations  only

(constituents having large differences in Rf values to be provided). 

F. Preparation of Inorganic Compounds

Preparation of double salt of Ferrous Ammonium Sulphate or Potash Alum. Preparation of Potassium Ferric Oxalate. 

G. Preparation of Organic Compounds

Preparation of any one of the following compounds

i) Acetanilide

ii) Di -benzalAcetone

iii) p-Nitroacetanilide

iv) Aniline yellow or 2 - Naphthol Aniline Dye. 

H.  Tests for the functional groups present in organic compounds: 

Unsaturation, alcoholic, phenolic, aldehydic, ketonic, carboxylic and amino (Primary) groups.

I.   Characteristic tests of carbohydrates, fats and proteins in pure samples and their

detection in given foodstuffs.

J.   Determination of concentration/ molarity of KMnO4  solution by titrating it against a standard solution of:

i)    Oxalic acid,

ii)   Ferrous Ammonium Sulphate

(Students will be required to prepare standard solutions by weighing themselves).

K.   Qualitative analysis

Determination of one cation and one anion in a given salt.

Cation : Pb2+, Cu2+ As3+, Aℓ3+, Fe3+, Mn2+, Zn2+, Cu2+, Ni2+, Ca2+, Sr2+, Ba2+, Mg2+, NH4

Anions: (CO3)2-, S2-, (SO3)2-, (NO2)-, (SO4)2-, Cℓ-, Br-, I-, PO3- , (C2O4)2-, CH3COO-,NO3

4                                                      -

(Note: Insoluble salts excluded)

 

Project: 

Scientific investigations involving laboratory testing and collecting information from other sources 

A few suggested Projects. 

· Study of the presence of oxalate ions in guava fruit at different stages of ripening.

· Study of quantity of casein present in different samples of milk.

· Preparation  of  soyabean  milk  and  its  comparison  with  the  natural  milk  with  respect  to  curd formation, effect of temperature, etc.

· Study  of  the  effect  of  Potassium  Bisulphate  as  food  preservative  under  various  conditions (temperature, concentration, time, etc.)

· Study of digestion of starch by salivary amylase and effect of pH and temperature on it.

· Comparative study of the rate of fermentation of following materials: wheat flour, gram flour,

potato juice, carrot juice, etc.

· Extraction of essential oils present in Saunf (aniseed), Ajwain (carum), Illaichi (cardamom).

· Study of common food adulterants in fat, oil, butter, sugar, turmeric powder, chilli powder and pepper.

Note: Any other investigatory project, which involves about 10 periods of work, can be chosen with the approval of the teacher. 

Practical Examination for Visually Impaired Students of Classes XI and XII Evaluation Scheme

Time Allowed: Two hours, Max. Marks:30 

Identification/Familiarity with the apparatus

5 marks

Written test (based on given/prescribed practicals)

10 marks

Practical Record

5 marks

Viva

10 marks

Total

30 marks

General Guidelines

· The practical examination will be of two hour duration.

· A separate list of ten experiments is included here.

· The written examination in practicals for these students will be conducted at the time of practical examination of all other students.

· The written test will be of 30 minutes duration.

· The question paper given to the students should be legibly typed. It should contain a total of 15 practical skill based very short answer type questions. A student would be required to answer any 10 questions.

· A writer may be allowed to such students as per CBSE examination rules.

· All questions included in the question papers should be related to the listed practicals. Every

question should require about two minutes to be answered.

· These students are also required to maintain a practical file. A student is expected to record at least  five  of  the  listed  experiments  as  per  the  specific  instructions  for  each  subject.  These practicals should be duly checked and signed by the internal examiner.

· The format of writing any experiment in the practical file should include aim, apparatus required, simple theory, procedure, related practical skills, precautions etc.

· Questions may be generated jointly by the external/internal examiners and used for assessment.

· The    viva    questions    may    include    questions    based    on    basic    theory/principle/concept, apparatus/materials/ chemicals required, procedure, precautions, sources of error etc.

A.  Items for Identification/Familiarity of the apparatus for assessment in practical (All experiments) 

Beaker, glass rod, tripod stand, wire gauze, Bunsen burner, Whatman filter paper, gas jar, capillary tube, pestle and mortar, test tubes, tongs, test tube holder, test tube stand, burette, pipette, conical flask, standard flask, clamp stand, funnel, filter paper

Hands-on Assessment

· Identification/familiarity with the apparatus

· Odour detection in qualitative analysis 

B.   List of Practicals

The experiments have been divided into two sections: Section A and Section B. The experiments mentioned in Section B are mandatory.

SECTION- A 

A     Surface Chemistry

(1)  Preparation of one lyophilic and one lyophobic sol

Lyophilic sol - starch, egg albumin and gum

(2)  Preparation of one lyophobic sol

Lyophobic sol – Ferric hydroxide

B    Chromatography

(1)  Separation of  pigments  from extracts of  leaves  and flowers  by  paper  chromatography  and determination of Rf values (distance values may be provided).

C    Tests for the functional groups present in organic compounds: 

(1)  Alcoholic and Carboxylic groups.

(2)  Aldehydic and Ketonic

D    Characteristic tests of carbohydrates and proteins in the given foodstuffs.

E    Preparation of Inorganic Compounds- Potash Alum

SECTION-B (Mandatory) 

F    Quantitative analysis

(1)  

(a)  Preparation of the standard solution of Oxalic acid of a given volume

(b) Determination of molarity of KMnO4 solution by titrating it against a standard solution of Oxalic acid.

(2)  The above exercise [F 1 (a) and (b)] to be conducted using Ferrous ammonium sulphate

(Mohr's salt) 

G     Qualitative analysis:

(1)   Determination  of  one  cation  and one  anion  in a given salt. Cation –NH +

Anions – CO 2-, S2-, SO 2-, Cl-, CH3COO-

(Note: Insoluble salts excluded) 

Note:  The  above  practicals  may  be  carried  out  in an  experiential  manner  rather  than  recording observations.

Prescribed Books:

1.  Chemistry Part -I, Class-XII, Published by NCERT.

2. Chemistry Part -II, Class-XII, Published by NCERT. 

Download CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2021-22 PDF
