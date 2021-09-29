CBSE Syllabus Class 12 English Core (Term 1 & 2 - Combined) 2021-22: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Combined Term 1 & 2 CBSE Class 12 English (Core) Syllabus is available here for download in PDF format. The link to download CBSE Class 12 English (Core) Syllabus is given at the end of this article. Students preparing for the Class 12 English board exam 2021-2022 can go through the syllabus and plan their studies accordingly. This syllabus is important for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE board exam 2021-2022.
CBSE Sample Paper (Term 1 - MCQ Based) for 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22: Check CBSE Marking Scheme & Answers - Download Now & Prepare For Term 1 Exam
CBSE Class 12 English (Core) Syllabus 2021-22:
Term-wise CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 for both the term is given below
Term 1 CBSE Class 12 English (Core) Syllabus 2021-22
Section A: (8 + 6 =) 14 Marks
Reading Comprehension:
(Two Passages)
- Unseen passage (factual, descriptive or literary/ discursive or persuasive)
- Case Based Unseen (Factual) Passage
Section B: Creative Writing Skills
Short Writing Tasks
- Notice Writing
- Classified Advertisements Long Writing Tasks(One)
- Letter to an Editor (giving suggestions or opinion on issues of public interest)
- Article Writing
Section C: Literature
- Literary-prose/poetry extracts (seen- texts ) to assess comprehension and appreciation, analysis, inference, extrapolation
- Questions Based on Texts to assess
comprehension and appreciation, analysis, inference, extrapolation
Book- Flamingo (Prose)
- The Last Lesson
- Lost Spring
- Deep Water
Book-Flamingo (Poetry)
- My Mother at Sixty-Six
- An Elementary School
Classroom in a Slum
- Keeping Quiet
Book-Vistas (Prose)
- The Third Level
- The Enemy
Total: 40 Marks
ASL: 10 Marks
Grand Total: 40 + 10 = 50 Marks
Prescribed Books
1. Flamingo: English Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training, New Delhi
2. Vistas: Supplementary Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training, New Delhi
Term 2 CBSE Class 12 English (Core) Syllabus 2021-22
Section A: Reading Comprehension: (8 + 6 =) 14 Marks
(Two Passages)
- Unseen passage (factual, descriptive or literary/ discursive or persuasive)
- Case Based Unseen (Factual) Passage
Creative Writing Skills: 3 + 5 Marks = 8 Marks
Short Writing Tasks
- Formal & Informal Invitation Cards or the Replies to Invitation/s
Long Writing Tasks(One)
- Letter of Application for a Job
- Report Writing
Literature: 11 Marks for Flamingo + 7 Marks for Vistas = 18 Marks
Questions based on extracts/texts to assess comprehension and appreciation, analysis, inference, extrapolation
Book-Flamingo (Prose)
- The Rattrap
- Indigo
Book-Flamingo (Poetry)
- A Thing of Beauty
- Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers
Book-Vistas (Prose)
- Should Wizard Hit Mommy?
- On the Face of It
- Evans Tries an O Level
Total: 40 Marks
ASL: 10 Marks
Grand Total: 40 + 10 = 50 Marks
Prescribed Books
1. Flamingo: English Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training, New Delhi
2. Vistas: Supplementary Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training, New Delhi
Download Term-Wise CBSE Class 12 English (Core) Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) PDF