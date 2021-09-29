CBSE Syllabus Class 12 English Core (Term 1 & 2 - Combined) 2021-22: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Check (Term 1 & 2) CBSE Syllabus for Class 12 English (Core) Subject is available here. Download now and prepare for CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021-22.

Combined Term 1 & 2 CBSE Class 12 English (Core) Syllabus is available here for download in PDF format. The link to download CBSE Class 12 English (Core) Syllabus is given at the end of this article. Students preparing for the Class 12 English board exam 2021-2022 can go through the syllabus and plan their studies accordingly. This syllabus is important for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE board exam 2021-2022.

CBSE Class 12 English (Core) Syllabus 2021-22:

Term-wise CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 for both the term is given below

Term 1 CBSE Class 12 English (Core) Syllabus 2021-22

Section A: (8 + 6 =) 14 Marks

Reading Comprehension:

(Two Passages)

- Unseen passage (factual, descriptive or literary/ discursive or persuasive)

- Case Based Unseen (Factual) Passage

Section B: Creative Writing Skills

Short Writing Tasks

- Notice Writing

- Classified Advertisements Long Writing Tasks(One)

- Letter to an Editor (giving suggestions or opinion on issues of public interest)

- Article Writing

Section C: Literature

- Literary-prose/poetry extracts (seen- texts ) to assess comprehension and appreciation, analysis, inference, extrapolation

- Questions Based on Texts to assess

comprehension and appreciation, analysis, inference, extrapolation

Book- Flamingo (Prose)

- The Last Lesson

- Lost Spring

- Deep Water

Book-Flamingo (Poetry)

- My Mother at Sixty-Six

- An Elementary School

Classroom in a Slum

- Keeping Quiet

Book-Vistas (Prose)

- The Third Level

- The Enemy

Total: 40 Marks

ASL: 10 Marks

Grand Total: 40 + 10 = 50 Marks

Prescribed Books

1. Flamingo: English Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training, New Delhi

2. Vistas: Supplementary Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training, New Delhi

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 English (Core) Syllabus 2021-22

Section A: Reading Comprehension: (8 + 6 =) 14 Marks

(Two Passages)

- Unseen passage (factual, descriptive or literary/ discursive or persuasive)

- Case Based Unseen (Factual) Passage

Creative Writing Skills: 3 + 5 Marks = 8 Marks

Short Writing Tasks

- Formal & Informal Invitation Cards or the Replies to Invitation/s

Long Writing Tasks(One)

- Letter of Application for a Job

- Report Writing

Literature: 11 Marks for Flamingo + 7 Marks for Vistas = 18 Marks

Questions based on extracts/texts to assess comprehension and appreciation, analysis, inference, extrapolation

Book-Flamingo (Prose)

- The Rattrap

- Indigo

Book-Flamingo (Poetry)

- A Thing of Beauty

- Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers

Book-Vistas (Prose)

- Should Wizard Hit Mommy?

- On the Face of It

- Evans Tries an O Level

Total: 40 Marks

ASL: 10 Marks

Grand Total: 40 + 10 = 50 Marks

Download Term-Wise CBSE Class 12 English (Core) Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) PDF