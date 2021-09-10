CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021-2022: Term 1 Sample Paper, Marking Scheme, Revised Syllabus, NCERT & Other Important Resources For Preparation

CBSE: CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021-2022 (Term 1) is scheduled in November & December and it will be completely based on Multiple Choice Questions. Check important resources for preparation of exam.

CBSE: CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021-2022 (Term 1) is scheduled in November & December. The board has released new sample question papers along with answers & marking schemes with which students can easily understand the latest exam pattern. In this article, we have compiled list on important resources besides sample papers & marking schemes which are available free of cost for preparation of exams and are important for the preparation of upcoming Term 1 CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021-22.

Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 Term 1:

This is the most important resource for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE board exam 2021-22. CBSE has released the revised syllabus for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021-22 (Term 1). Students preparing for the Term 1 exam are advised to focus only on the Term 1 syllabus.

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1): PDF

CBSE Sample Question Paper 2021-2022 for Term 1:

CBSE has recently released CBSE Sample Question Paper 2021-22 (PDF) for Term 1 CBSE board exam 2021-22. These sample papers are based on the latest exam pattern and are important for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE board exam 2021-22. With the help of these sample papers, students can easily understand the latest exam pattern of Term 1 exams. The link to access these sample papers are given below.

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2021-22 For Term 1 Board Exam Released With CBSE Marking Scheme 2021-22!

CBSE Marking Scheme 2021-2022 for Term 1:

Besides CBSE Sample Papers 2021-22, the board has also released CBSE Marking Scheme 2021-22. Subject-wise Marking Scheme published by CBSE contains answers to all the questions of the CBSE sample paper. Hence, students are advised to check CBSE Marking Schemes besides CBSE Sample Papers.

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2021-22 For Term 1 Board Exam Released With CBSE Marking Scheme 2021-22!

NCERT Exemplar for Class 12:

A variety of questions are available in NCERT Exemplar books. There are many multiple-choice questions, students preparing for CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021-22 are advised to practice multiple choice questions from these books as questions are expected from these books in the exams.

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 12 Maths (All Chapters): Download PDF

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 12 Chemistry (PDF)

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for CBSE Class 12 Biology: All Chapters

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for CBSE Class 12 Physics: All Chapters

NCERT Solutions for Class 12:

NCERT solutions are also some of the most important resources for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE 12th board exam 2021-22. Questions based on examples given in NCERT are also expected in Term 1 CBSE board exam 2021-22 and hence students are advised to practice all the solved examples and exercises given in NCERT textbooks.

NCERT Solutions for Class 12: Download PDF

CBSE Question Bank:

The board has also published subject-wise question banks for the Term 1 exam. These are many multiple-choice questions with answers in the CBSE question bank and students can access them from the link given below

CBSE Question Bank For 12th & 10th: CBSE Board Exam 2021-2022

Previous Year Papers of Class 12:

Previous years' papers are important resources for the preparation of any exam. After going through a few papers, you can easily learn about important concepts from which questions have been frequently asked in exams. Questions based on these concepts are also expected in the upcoming Term 1 CBSE board exam 2021-22.

CBSE Board Exams: Past Papers, Analysis, Review, Videos - 10th & 12th

These are some of the most important resources for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021-22. Students can also visit CBSE section of Jagran Josh an can access other important resources for the preparation of upcoming CBSE board exam 2021-2022.