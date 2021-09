Sample Paper for Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021-22 Released: Download Now With CBSE Marking Scheme 2021-22

Good news for all CBSE Class 12 students, the most awaited sample papers for the Class 12th Term 1 Board Exam 2021-2022 have been issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). CBSE has released MCQ-based sample questions for all subjects of CBSE Class 12th & unveiled the pattern of the question papers that students would see in the upcoming First Term Board Exams. With the sample papers, the board has also given CBSE Marking Schemes for all subjects, which will assist in understanding the marks distribution used during the evaluation of CBSE Board Exam answer copies. For the CBSE Term 1 Exam, which will be held in November-December 2021, here we have provided links to download CBSE Sample Papers and Marking Schemes for all subjects of CBSE Class 12th.

As this is the first of its kind board exam that students will take, so they need to be familiar with the paper design and question format. The CBSE Class 12th Term 1 Sample Papers 2021-2022 will build their confidence and help them overcome their phobia of board exams. As the board has released the updated CBSE Sample Paper 2021-2022 for the Term 1 CBSE 12th board exam (based on revised and reduced CBSE Syllabus 2021-22) so now students can easily understand the new pattern.