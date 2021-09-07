Sample Paper for Term 1 (MCQ Based) CBSE 12th Maths Board Exam 2021-22 Released: Download Now & Check Updates!

Sample Paper for Term 1 CBSE 12 th Maths board exam 2021-22 (MCQ) has been released by the board. Download now and prepare for CBSE 12 th Maths board exam 2021-22.

Sample Paper for Term 1 CBSE 12th Maths board exam 2021-22 (MCQ) has been released by the board. The link to download CBSE 12th Maths Sample Paper 2021-22 is given at the end of this article. All the questions CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2021-22 are multiple-choice questions and this is based on the latest exam pattern. It is an essential resource for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE 12th Maths board exam 2021-22.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1):

Sample Question Paper

CLASS: XII

Session: 2021-22

Mathematics (Code-041)

Term - 1

Time Allowed: 90 minutes Maximum Marks: 40

General Instructions:

1. This question paper contains three sections – A, B and C. Each part is compulsory.

2. Section - A has 20 MCQs, attempt any 16 out of 20.

3. Section - B has 20 MCQs, attempt any 16 out of 20

4. Section - C has 10 MCQs, attempt any 8 out of 10.

5. There is no negative marking.

6. All questions carry equal marks

SECTION – A

In this section, attempt any 16 questions out of Questions 1 – 20. Each Question is of 1 mark weightage.

Question 1:

sin [𝜋/3 − sin-1 (−1/2)] is equal to:

a) 1/2

b) 1/3

c) -1

d) 1

Question 2:

Question 3:

Question 4:

Question 5:

Find the intervals in which the function f given by f (x) = x2 – 4x + 6 is strictly increasing:

a) (– ∞, 2) ∪ (2, ∞)

b) (2, ∞)

c) (−∞, 2)

d) (– ∞, 2] ∪ (2, ∞)

Question 6:

Given that A is a square matrix of order 3 and | A | = - 4, then | adj A | is equal to:

a) -4

b) 4

c) -16

d) 16

Question 7:

A relation R in set A = {1,2,3} is defined as R = {(1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 3)}. Which of the following ordered pair in R shall be removed to make it an equivalence relation in A?

a) (1, 1)

b) (1, 2)

c) (2, 2)

d) (3, 3)

For rest of the questions and their answers, download CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2021-22 & its Marking Scheme 2021-22.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) PDF

CBSE Class 12 Maths Marking Scheme 2021-22 (Term 1) PDF