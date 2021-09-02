Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CBSE Board Exam 2021-22: New CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 (By CBSE) & Revised Term 1 Syllabus for 10th & 12th Exams To Be Held In November & December

CBSE: 10th & 12th board exams 2021-22 for Term 1 are scheduled in November & December. Check new CBSE Sample Paper & the new revised CBSE Syllabus for 10th & 12th on which MCQ based Term 1 papers will be conducted by the board. 

Created On: Sep 2, 2021 18:08 IST
CBSE Board Exam 2021-22
CBSE Board Exam 2021-22

CBSE: 10th & 12th board exams 2021-22 for Term 1 are scheduled in November & December. Check the new CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 & new revised CBSE Syllabus for 10th & 12th on which MCQ based Term 1 exams will be conducted. Revised & reduced subject-wise CBSE Syllabus for Class X & Class XII contains complete details about weightage of units and chapters to be studied for Term 1 CBSE Board Exam 2021-22. 

[New] CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 for 10th & 12th Board Exam (Term 1) Released: Download Now!

Also Check:

CBSE Board Exam 2021-2022: Check Revised Syllabus for Class 12 Term 1 Papers with Latest Course Structure & Weightage

CBSE Board Exam 2021-22: Term 1 Syllabus, MCQ Based Sample Paper & Other Important Details Regarding 10th & 12th Papers

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22: Term 1 - Class 12

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22: Term 1 - Class 10

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th English (Core)

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th English (Elective)

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Hindi (Core)

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Hindi (Elective)

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Accountancy

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Biology

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Biotechnology

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Business Studies

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Carnatic Melodic

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Carnatic Vocal

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Carnatic Percussion

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Chemistry

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Computer Science

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Economics

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Engineering Graphics

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Entrepreneurship

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Fine Arts

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Dance

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Geography

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Hindustani Melodic

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Hindustani Percussion

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Hindustani Vocal

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th History

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Home Science | Reference Material

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Infomatics Practices

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Knowledge Tradition - Practices India

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Legal Studies

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Mathematics

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Applied Mathematics

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th National Cadet Corps (NCC)

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Physical Education

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Physics

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Political Science

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Psychology

⇒  CBSE CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 ( Term 1) 12th Sociology

⇒  CBSE Class 10 Mathematics CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 1)


⇒  CBSE Class 10 Science CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 1)


⇒  CBSE Class 10 Social Science CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 1)


⇒  CBSE Class 10 English (Language & Literature) CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 1)


⇒  CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 1)


⇒  CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 1)

CBSE will soon release sample papers based on revised & reduced CBSE Syllabus 2021-22. Most of the students are waiting for the CBSE sample papers but besides waiting, it is equally important that students should focus on the preparation of the Term 1 CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 and practice. Students can also take help of important resources provided by Jagran Josh, free of cost. Previous year papers, CBSE question bank, etc., are some of the important resources which are very helpful for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE board exam 2021-22. They are also advised to practice as many questions as possible from previous year papers. The CBSE Syllabus is often updated and necessary adjustments are made by the board. Every year, at the start of a new CBSE Academic Session, the board releases the new CBSE Syllabus. The CBSE Syllabus is regularly enhanced and necessary adjustments are made by the board. Students should use the most recent CBSE Syllabus when studying for the upcoming CBSE School and CBSE Board Exams.

Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Post Comment

1 + 9 =
Post

Comments