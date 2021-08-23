CBSE Sample Paper 2021-2022 for 10th & 12th Board Exam (Term 1) To Be Released Soon: Check Details

CBSE: New CBSE Sample Paper 2021-2022 for Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th board exam (based on revised & reduced CBSE Syllabus 2021-22) will be published by the board very soon. If we look at the past trends then we can easily observe that usually, the board publishes CBSE Sample Paper & CBSE Marking Scheme, a few months before the beginning of CBSE board exams. As per an official CBSE Circular, Term 1 exams (multiple choice question based) of classes 10th & 12th will be conducted between November and December. So chances are high that the board will publish the new CBSE Sample Paper either in the last week of August or in September.

Benefits of New CBSE Sample Paper:

With the help of CBSE Sample Paper published by the board, students can easily learn about the new exam pattern and other important details related to the upcoming CBSE board exam 2021. As Term 1 of CBSE Class 10th & 12th board exam will be completely based on multiple choice question answers which will be different from the papers conducted by CBSE till date so new CBSE Sample Papers are very important. If you want to learn how to use CBSE Sample Paper and CBSE Marking Scheme effectively for preparation of upcoming CBSE board exams then do check an important article from the following link

Other Important Resources Besides CBSE Sample Paper:

Latest CBSE Syllabus & previous year papers are some of the other important resources which are very important for the preparation of upcoming CBSE board exams 2021. Although the format of the questions might be different in previous year papers (subjective questions) but after going through previous year papers, you will learn about important concepts from which questions have been frequently asked in CBSE board exams and there is a huge probability that questions based on these concepts might be asked again in Term 1 of CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021-22. Besides CBSE Sample Papers, latest CBSE Syllabus is extremely important for preparation of the exam.

