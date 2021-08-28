CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22: Term 1 Syllabus, MCQ Based Sample Paper & Other Important Details Regarding Papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22 in November & December. Term 1 CBSE Syllabus, (MCQ based) CBSE Sample Paper and format of CBSE question papers are some of the important topics around which many CBSE School students have different queries and in this article, we are going to address some of them based.

Term 1 CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for 10th & 12th:

CBSE has published new term-wise CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 1 & Term 2. The exams to be conducted by CBSE in November and December will be based completely on Term 1 CBSE Syllabus 2021-22. If you haven’t checked term-wise CBSE Syllabus then you can do it from the links given below

CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2021-22:

Term 1 CBSE board exam 2021 for 10th & 12th will be conducted in November and December. Various CBSE Schools might follow a flexible schedule as per the directions of CBSE. Detailed guidelines about Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th date sheet 2021-22 will be published by the board soon.

MCQ Based Term 1 CBSE Board Exam 2021-22:

Term 1 will be completely based on multiple choice questions. Students wondering about format and other details from the following link

MCQ Based CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 for 10th & 12th:

CBSE publishes sample papers based on the latest exam pattern, every year. The board will soon publish MCQ based CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 for 10th & 12th. With the help of these sample papers students can easily understand the new exam pattern.

