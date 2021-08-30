Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021-2022: Check Revised Syllabus for Term 1 Papers with Latest Course Structure & Weightage

Check the revised CBSE Syllabus for Term 1 Class 12 Board Exam 2021-2022.Download CBSE syllabus for all subjects of Class 12 in PDF format.

Created On: Aug 30, 2021 21:11 IST
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021-2022
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021-2022

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Term 1 Class 12 Board Exam 2021-2022, as per the new assessment scheme. The board will soon release the CBSE sample papers for the MCQ-based Term 1 exam, based on the new CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1). In this article, we have provided the revised syllabus for all subjects of Class 12. The CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Syllabus 2021-2022 contains details of chapters & topics to be studied in the first term. Students of CBSE Schools should thoroughly study the topics from each chapter that need to be prepared for their first part of the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021-2022.

Links to download the subject-wise Term 1 CBSE Class 12 syllabus for all subjects are given below

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021-2022: Term 1 CBSE Syllabus for All Subjects

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Hindi (Core)

⇒ CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Hindi (Elective)

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Accountancy

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Biology

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Biotechnology

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Business Studies

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Carnatic Melodic

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Carnatic Vocal

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Carnatic Percussion

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Chemistry

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Computer Science

⇒ CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Economics

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Engineering Graphics

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Entrepreneurship

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Fine Arts

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Dance

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Geography

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Hindustani Melodic

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Hindustani Percussion

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Hindustani Vocal

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th History

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Home Science | Reference Material

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Informatics Practices

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Knowledge Tradition - Practices India

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Legal Studies

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Applied Mathematics

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th National Cadet Corps (NCC)

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Physical Education

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Physics

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Political Science

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Psychology

⇒  CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) 12th Sociology

 Question papers of the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exam 2021-2022 will be based on Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from the revised and reduced CBSE syllabus. Case-based MCQs & MCQs on assertion-reasoning will also be asked in the exam. CBSE will soon release the question bank for all major subjects of Class 12 for the practice of the new format of questions. The board will also provide sample question papers based on the new format, very soon.

