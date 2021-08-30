CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021-2022: Check Revised Syllabus for Term 1 Papers with Latest Course Structure & Weightage

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Term 1 Class 12 Board Exam 2021-2022, as per the new assessment scheme. The board will soon release the CBSE sample papers for the MCQ-based Term 1 exam, based on the new CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1). In this article, we have provided the revised syllabus for all subjects of Class 12. The CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Syllabus 2021-2022 contains details of chapters & topics to be studied in the first term. Students of CBSE Schools should thoroughly study the topics from each chapter that need to be prepared for their first part of the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021-2022.

Question papers of the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exam 2021-2022 will be based on Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from the revised and reduced CBSE syllabus. Case-based MCQs & MCQs on assertion-reasoning will also be asked in the exam. CBSE will soon release the question bank for all major subjects of Class 12 for the practice of the new format of questions. The board will also provide sample question papers based on the new format, very soon.

