CBSE Class 12th Maths Syllabus for Term 1 of Academic Session 2021-2022 Released: Download PDF Now

CBSE: Check CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Maths (Term 1) exams. It is applicable for internal assessment and Term 1 exam scheduled for November – December. Students of CBSE Class 12 are advised to learn this syllabus and plan their studies accordingly.

Term 1: CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF)

No. Units Marks I. Relations and Functions 08 II. Algebra 10 III. Calculus 17 V. Linear Programming 05 Total 40 Internal Assessment 10 Grand Total 50

Unit-I: Relations and Functions

Relations and Functions

Types of relations: reflexive, symmetric, transitive and equivalence relations. One to one and onto

functions.

Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Definition, range, domain, principal value branch.

Unit-II: Algebra

Matrices

Concept, notation, order, equality, types of matrices, zero and identity matrix, transpose of a matrix,

symmetric and skew symmetric matrices. Operation on matrices: Addition and multiplication and

multiplication with a scalar. Simple properties of addition, multiplication and scalar multiplication. Noncommutativity of multiplication of matrices, Invertible matrices; (Here all matrices will have real

entries).

Determinants

Determinant of a square matrix (up to 3 x 3 matrices), minors, co-factors and applications of determinants in finding the area of a triangle. Adjoint and inverse of a square matrix. Solving system of linear equations in two or three variables (having unique solution) using inverse of a matrix.

Unit-III: Calculus

Continuity and Differentiability

Continuity and differentiability, derivative of composite functions, chain rule, derivative of inverse trigonometric functions, derivative of implicit functions. Concept of exponential and logarithmic functions.

Derivatives of logarithmic and exponential functions. Logarithmic differentiation, derivative of functions expressed in parametric forms. Second order derivatives.

Applications of Derivatives

Applications of derivatives: increasing/decreasing functions, tangents and normals, maxima and minima (first derivative test motivated geometrically and second derivative test given as a provable tool). Simple problems (that illustrate basic principles and understanding of the subject as well as real life situations).

Unit-V: Linear Programming

Linear Programming

Introduction, related terminology such as constraints, objective function, optimization, different types of linear programming (L.P.) problems. Graphical method of solution for problems in two variables, feasible and infeasible regions (bounded), feasible and infeasible solutions, optimal feasible solutions (up to three non-trivial constraints).

INTERNAL ASSESSMENT: 10 MARKS Periodic Test: 5 Marks Mathematics Activities: Activity file record + Term end assessment of one activity & Viva 5 Marks

Note: For activities NCERT Lab Manual may be referred

Assessment of Activity Work:

In first term any 4 activities and in second term any 4 activities shall be performed by the student from the activities given in the NCERT Laboratory Manual for the respective class (XI or XII) which is available on the link: http://www.ncert.nic.in/exemplar/labmanuals.htm

la record of the same may be kept by the student. A term end test on the activity is to be conducted.

The weightage are as under:

⇨ The activities performed by the student in each term and record keeping: 3 marks

⇨ Assessment of the activity performed during the term end test and Viva-voce: 2 marks

Prescribed Books by CBSE For CBSE Academic Session 2021-22:

⇨ Mathematics Part I - Textbook for Class XII, NCERT Publication

⇨ Mathematics Part II - Textbook for Class XII, NCERT Publication

⇨ Mathematics Exemplar Problem for Class XII, Published by NCERT

⇨ Mathematics Lab Manual class XII, published by NCERT