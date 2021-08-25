CBSE Class 12 Business Studies (Term 1) Syllabus 2021-22 Released: Download PDF Now

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) for Class 12 Business Studies is available here for download in PDF format. Link to download CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 is given at the end of this article. It is important for preparation of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Business Studies board exam 2021-22.
CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 for 10th & 12th Board Exam (Term 1)
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies (Term 1) Syllabus 2021-22:
|
Units
|
Term 1 – MCQ Based Question Paper
Theory – 40 Marks, Duration – 90 Minutes
|
Periods
|
Marks
|
Part A
|
Principles and Functions of Management
|
|
|
1
|
Nature and Significance of Management
|
12
|
16
|
2
|
Principles of Management
|
11
|
3
|
Business Environment
|
08
|
4
|
Planning
|
08
|
14
|
5
|
Organising
|
10
|
|
Total
|
49
|
30
|
Part B
|
Business Finance and Marketing
|
|
|
|
Marketing Management
|
24
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
24
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net
|
74
|
40
|
|
Project Work (Part 1)
|
|
10
Term 1:
Part A: Principles and Functions of Management
Unit 1: Nature and Significance of Management
Management - concept, objectives, and importance
Management as Science, Art and Profession
Levels of Management
Management functions-planning, organizing, staffing, directing and controlling
Coordination- concept and importance
Unit 2: Principles of Management
Principles of Management- concept and significance
Fayol’s principles of management
Taylor’s Scientific management principles and techniques
Unit 3: Business Environment
Business Environment- concept and importance
Dimensions of Business Environment- Economic, Social, Technological, Political and Legal
Unit 4: Planning
Planning: Concept, importance and limitation
Planning process
Unit 5: Organising
Organising: Concept and importance
Organising Process
Structure of organisation- functional and divisional concept
Delegation: concept, elements and importance
Decentralization: concept and importance
Part B: Business Finance and Marketing
Unit 11: Marketing
Marketing – Concept, functions and philosophies -
Product, Prize and Standard
Marketing Mix – Concept and elements
Product - branding, labelling and packaging – concept
Price - Concept, Factors determining price
Physical Distribution – concept
Promotion – Concept and elements; Advertising,
Personal Selling, Sales Promotion and Public
Relations
For more details, download the complete syllabus from the link given below
Download CBSE Class 12 Business Studies (Term 1) Syllabus 2021-22 PDF