CBSE Class 12 Business Studies (Term 1) Syllabus 2021-22 Released: Download PDF Now

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) for Class 12 Business Studies is available here for download in PDF format. Link to download CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 is given at the end of this article. It is important for preparation of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Business Studies board exam 2021-22.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies (Term 1) Syllabus 2021-22:

Units Term 1 – MCQ Based Question Paper Theory – 40 Marks, Duration – 90 Minutes Periods Marks Part A Principles and Functions of Management 1 Nature and Significance of Management 12 16 2 Principles of Management 11 3 Business Environment 08 4 Planning 08 14 5 Organising 10 Total 49 30 Part B Business Finance and Marketing Marketing Management 24 10 Total 24 10 Net 74 40 Project Work (Part 1) 10

Term 1:

Part A: Principles and Functions of Management

Unit 1: Nature and Significance of Management

Management - concept, objectives, and importance

Management as Science, Art and Profession

Levels of Management

Management functions-planning, organizing, staffing, directing and controlling

Coordination- concept and importance

Unit 2: Principles of Management

Principles of Management- concept and significance

Fayol’s principles of management

Taylor’s Scientific management principles and techniques

Unit 3: Business Environment

Business Environment- concept and importance

Dimensions of Business Environment- Economic, Social, Technological, Political and Legal

Unit 4: Planning

Planning: Concept, importance and limitation

Planning process

Unit 5: Organising

Organising: Concept and importance

Organising Process

Structure of organisation- functional and divisional concept

Delegation: concept, elements and importance

Decentralization: concept and importance

Part B: Business Finance and Marketing

Unit 11: Marketing

Marketing – Concept, functions and philosophies -

Product, Prize and Standard

Marketing Mix – Concept and elements

Product - branding, labelling and packaging – concept

Price - Concept, Factors determining price

Physical Distribution – concept

Promotion – Concept and elements; Advertising,

Personal Selling, Sales Promotion and Public

Relations

