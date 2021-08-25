CBSE Class 12 Business Studies (Term 1) Syllabus 2021-22 Released: Download PDF Now

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies (Term 1) Syllabus 2021-22

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) for Class 12 Business Studies is available here for download in PDF format. Link to download CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 is given at the end of this article. It is important for preparation of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Business Studies board exam 2021-22.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies (Term 1) Syllabus 2021-22:

Units

Term 1 – MCQ Based Question Paper

Theory – 40 Marks, Duration – 90 Minutes

Periods

Marks

Part A

Principles and Functions of Management

 

 

1

Nature and Significance of Management

12

16

2

Principles of Management

11

3

Business Environment

08

4

Planning

08

14

5

Organising

10

 

Total

49

30

Part B

Business Finance and Marketing

 

 

 

Marketing Management

24

10

 

 

 

 

Total

24

10

 

 

 

 

 

Net

74

40

 

Project Work (Part 1)

 

10

Term 1:

Part A: Principles and Functions of Management

Unit 1: Nature and Significance of Management

Management - concept, objectives, and importance

Management as Science, Art and Profession

Levels of Management

Management functions-planning, organizing, staffing, directing and controlling

Coordination- concept and importance

Unit 2: Principles of Management

Principles of Management- concept and significance

Fayol’s principles of management

Taylor’s Scientific management principles and techniques

Unit 3: Business Environment

Business Environment- concept and importance

Dimensions of Business Environment- Economic, Social, Technological, Political and Legal

Unit 4: Planning

Planning: Concept, importance and limitation

Planning process

Unit 5: Organising

Organising: Concept and importance

Organising Process

Structure of organisation- functional and divisional concept

Delegation: concept, elements and importance

Decentralization: concept and importance

Part B: Business Finance and Marketing

Unit 11: Marketing

Marketing – Concept, functions and philosophies -

Product, Prize and Standard

Marketing Mix – Concept and elements

Product - branding, labelling and packaging – concept

Price - Concept, Factors determining price

Physical Distribution – concept

Promotion – Concept and elements; Advertising,

Personal Selling, Sales Promotion and Public

Relations

For more details, download the complete syllabus from the link given below

Download CBSE Class 12 Business Studies (Term 1) Syllabus 2021-22 PDF

