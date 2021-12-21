Download question paper PDF of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices board exam 2021-22. Also check the latest CBSE answer key updates of Class 12 Informatics Practices board exam 2021-22.

CBSE 12th Informatics Practices Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Question Paper (PDF) Out - Download Now & Check CBSE Answer Key Updates

On 21st December, CBSE also conducted Term 1 Class 12 Computer Science board exam 2021-22.

CBSE 12th Informatics Practices Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Snapshot of Question Paper

CBSE 12th Informatics Practices Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Question Paper (PDF)

1. Which of the following statements is wrong?

(a) Can't change the index of the Series.

(b) We can easily convert the list, tuple, and dictionary into a series,

(c) A Series represents a single column in memory.

(d) We can create an empty Series.

2. What type of error is returned by the following statement ?

import pandas as pa

pa.Series ([1,2,3,4), index = ['a','b', 'c'])

(a) Value Error

(b) Syntax Error

(c) Name Error

(d) Logical error

3. Which is an incorrect statement for the python package Numpy?

(a) It is a general-purpose array-processing package.

(b) Numpy arrays are faster and more compact

(c) It is multi-dimensional arrays

(d) It is proprietary software

4. The data of any CSV file can be shown in which of the following software?

(a) MS Word

(b) Notepad

(c) Spreadsheet

(d) All of the above

5. Which python library is not used for data science?

(a) Panda

(b) Numpy

(c) Matplotlib

(d) Tkinter

6. Which method is used to Delete row(s) from DataFrame?

(a) .drop() method

(b) .del() method

(c) .remove() method

(d) .delete() method

