CBSE 12th Informatics Practices Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Question Paper Analysis, Review, Answer Key & Updates

Check latest updates about Term 1 CBSE 12th Informatics Practices board exam 2021-22. Question paper analysis, review, answer key & PDF will be available after the exam.

CBSE 12th Informatics Practices board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) was conducted on 21st December. Detailed analysis & review of Term 1 CBSE Informatics Practices question paper along with answer key, question paper PDF is available here. Jagran Josh has collected question paper PDF and feedback of students about CBSE Informatics Practices board exam 2021-22 (Term 1). Link to download question paper of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices board exam 2021-22 & answer key are also available here. Students can also download the question paper PDF of Term 1 CBSE 12th Computer Science board exam 2021-22 from here.

- CBSE 12th Informatics Practices Board Exam 2021-22 Answer Key (Coming Soon)

CBSE 12th Informatics Practices Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Question Paper Pattern

There are three sections in the question paper of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices board exam 2021-22. More details about each section is as follows.

- Section A: Question Number 1 to 25 - Need To Be Attempted 20 Questions

- Section B: Question Number 26 to 49 - Need To Be Attempted 20 Questions.

- Section C: Question number 50 to 55 - Need To Be Attempted 5 Questions.

CBSE 12th Informatics Practices Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Reviews of Students

- Difficulty level of the CBSE 12th Informatics Practices 2021-22 (Term 1) board exam 2021-22 - Moderate

- Questions in sections B & C of CBSE 12th Informatics Practices 2021-22 (Term 1) were time taking

- Questions based on Term 1 CBSE 12th Informatics Practices Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) were asked

- Question paper pattern was similar to the sample paper issued for Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices.

More reviews will be available here soon.