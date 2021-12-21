CBSE 12th Computer Science Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Question Paper Analysis, Review, Answer Key & Latest Updates

Check review & question paper analysis CBSE 12th Computer Science board exam 2021-22. Links to download CBSE Computer Science question paper PDF & CBSE Answer Key are also available here.

CBSE 12th Computer Science board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) was conducted on 21st December. Check CBSE 12th Computer Science question paper analysis, answer key, PDF & review of students. Jagran Josh has collected question paper PDF and feedback of students about CBSE Computer Science board exam 2021-22 (Term 1). Link to download Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Computer Science board exam 2021-22 question paper & answer key are also available here. Link to download Term 1 CBSE 12th Informatics Practices question paper is also available here along with the feedback of CBSE 12th Computer Science board exam 2021-22 (Term 1).

⇒ CBSE 12th Computer Science Board Exam 2021-22: Answer Key (Coming Soon)

CBSE 12th Computer Science Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Question Paper Pattern

There are three sections in the question paper of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Computer Science board exam 2021-22. More details about each section is as follow

- Section A: 25 Question (Question No. 1 To 25) — Any 20 Question Needed To Be Attempted

- Section B: 24 Question (Question No. 26 To 49) — Any 20 Question Needed To Be Attempted

- Section C: 6 Case Study Based Question (Question No. 50 To 55) - Any 5 Questions Needed To Be Attempted

CBSE 12th Computer Science Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Reviews of Students

- Difficulty level of the exam - Moderate

- Some questions in section B & C were tricky.

- Questions based on Term 1 CBSE 12th Computer Science Syllabus were asked

- Question paper pattern was similar to the sample paper issued for Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Computer Science.

More reviews will be available here soon.

As per CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2021-22, the next important exam is Home Science. Links to access important resources for the preparation are given below