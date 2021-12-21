CBSE 12th Computer Science Question Paper 2021-22 Term 1 (PDF) Out: Download Now & Check CBSE Answer Key Updates

Download question paper PDF of CBSE 12th Computer Science (Term 1) 2021-22. Besides the CBSE Class 12 Computer Science board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) question paper, a link to access analysis & review of the CBSE 12th Computer Science board exam 2021-22 is also available here. Students can also download the question paper of CBSE 12th Informatics Practices board exam 2021-22 which was also conducted on 21st December 2021-22.

CBSE 12th Computer Science Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Snapshot of Question Paper

This section consists of 25 Questions (1 to 25). Attempt any 20 questions from this section. Choose the best possible option.

1. Find the invalid identifier from the following

(a) name

(b) break

(c) section

(d) mark12

2. Which of the following is a function/method of the pickle module?

(a) reader()

(b) writer()

(c) load ()

(d) read()

3. For a given declaration in Python as s= "WELCOME''

Which of the following will be the correct output of print (S (1: :2])?

(a) WEL

(b) COME

(C) WLOE

(d) ECM

4. Which of the following statements is not correct?!

(a) We can write content into a text file opened using 'w' mode

(b) We can write content into a text file opened using 'w+' mode

(c) We can write content into a text file opened using 'r' mode

(d) We can write content into a text file opened using 'rt mode

5. Which of the following options is the correct Python statement to read and display the first 10 characters of a text file "Notes.txt"?

(a) F = open('Notes.txt'); print (F.load (10))

(b) F = open('Notes.txt'); print (F. dump (10))

(c) F = open('Notes.txt'); print (F read (10))

(d) F = open('Notes.txt'); print (F.write(10))

6. Which of the following is not a correct Python statement to open a text file "Notes.txt" to write content into it?

(a) F = open('Notes.txt', 'w')

(b) F = open('Notes.txt', 'a')

(c) F = open('Notes.txt', 'A')

(d) F = open('Notes.txt', 'w+')

